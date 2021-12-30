🚀A Modern, Production-Ready, and Full-Stack Node Web Framework
Release Notes, An Introduction for koa-web-kit
This readme is for v3(require node >= 16), if you need SASS/SCSS support, use v2.x
Get the latest version, and go to your project root, Also available on npm.
Before start, copy the
config/app-config.js.sampleto
app-config.js(to project root or
configdir) for local dev configuration
npm install
npm run dev to start koa with HMR enabled, or
npm run dev:ssr to start dev server with SSR enabled(yet HMR will be disabled for now)
http://localhost:3000 to view the default react page
__tests__ dir, for your tests
mocks dir, for your mock json server and other mock data
api dir, the API Proxy utility, also put your api urls in
api-config.js for universal import across your app
config dir, all webpack build configs are put here, besides, some application-wide env configs getter utilities
services dir, some middleware here, default logger utility also located here
routes dir, put your koa app routes here
src dir, all your front-end assets, react components, modules, etc...
utils dir, utilities for both node.js and front-end
views dir, your view templates(NOTE: when SSR is enabled, it will use the template literal string)
build dir, all built assets for your project, git ignored
logs dir, logs are put here by default, git ignored
Every project has some configuration or environment variables to make it run differently in different environments, for koa-web-kit, it also provides different ways to configure your ENVs.
The pre bundled file
config/app-config.js.sample lists some common variables to use in the project, you should copy and rename it to
app-config.js for your local config, both put it in
${project_root} or the same
config dir are supported:
module.exports = {
//http server listen port
"PORT": 3000,
//most commonly used env
"NODE_ENV": "development",
//enable/disable built-in API Proxy
"NODE_PROXY": true,
//config the api proxy debug level, [0, 1, 2], 0 -> nothing, default: 1 -> simple, 2 -> verbose
"PROXY_DEBUG_LEVEL": 1,
//static endpoint, e.g CDN for your static assets
"STATIC_ENDPOINT": "",
//add a alternative prefix for your "STATIC_ENDPOINT"
"STATIC_PREFIX": "",
//add "/" to the end of your static url, if not existed
"PREFIX_TRAILING_SLASH": true,
//global prefix for your routes, e.g http://a.com/prefix/...your app routes,
//like a github project site
"APP_PREFIX": "",
//customize build output dir, default ./build/app
"OUTPUT_DIR": "",
//if true, the "/prefix" below will be stripped, otherwise, the full pathname will be used for proxy
"CUSTOM_API_PREFIX": true,
//if enable HMR in dev mode, `npm run dev` will automatically enable this
"ENABLE_HMR": true,
//if need to enable Server Side Rendering, `npm run dev:ssr` will automatically enable this, HMR need to be disabled for now
"ENABLE_SSR": false,
//enable CSS Modules, should disable this when SSR is enabled for now
"CSS_MODULES": false,
//simple dynamic routes, based on file structure(like next.js)
"DYNAMIC_ROUTES": false,
//single endpoint string, multiple see below, type: <string|object>
"API_ENDPOINTS": 'http://127.0.0.1:3001',
//API Proxies for multiple api endpoints with different prefix in router
"API_ENDPOINTS": {
//set a default prefix
"defaultPrefix": "/prefix",
//e.g http://127.0.0.1:3000/prefix/api/login -->proxy to--> http://127.0.0.1:3001/api/login
"/prefix": "http://127.0.0.1:3001",
"/prefix2": "http://127.0.0.1:3002",
}
}
All the variables in
app-config.js can be set with Environment Variables, which have higher priority than
app-config.js.
e.g:
> NODE_ENV=production npm start
or
export PORT=3001
export NODE_ENV=production
npm start
You can also use
.env file to config envs
config.default.[dev|prod].js in
config dir
The project comes with default config files just like
app-config.js.sample, which will be used if
app-config.js above is not provided.
Priority: Environment Variables > .env > app-config.js > config.default.[dev|prod].js
The builtin
services/logger.js provides some default log functionality for your app.
By default, the manual log(calling like
logger.info()) will be put into
./logs/app.log file,
and the http requests will be put into
./logs/requests.log,
both will also be logged to console.
For more options, checkout the pino.
//use the default logger
const { logger, Logger } = require('../services/logger');
logger.info('message');
logger.error(new Error('test error'));
//create custom logger, log into a different file
const pino = require('pino');
//the 2nd params for the constructor is for only for pino options
const mylogger = new Logger({destination: pino.destination('./logs/my-log.log')}, {});
mylogger.info('my log message');
Deploy your app to production is extremely simple with only one npm script command, you can provide couple of options for different deployment phases(e.g: install, build, start server), pm2 inside is used as node process manager.
Global installation of PM2 is not required now, we will use the locally installed pm2, but if you want to use
pm2cmd everywhere, you may still want to install it globally
npm run deploy -- [skipInstall] [skipBuild] [skipServer]
The last three options are boolean values in
0(or empty, false) and
1(true).
npm run deploy: no options provided, defaults to do all the tasks.
npm run deploy -- 1: same as
npm run deploy:noinstall as an alias, this will skip the
npm install --no-shrinkwrap, and just go to build and start server.
npm run deploy -- 1 0 1: which will only build your assets
npm run deploy -- 1 1 0: which will just start node server, useful when all assets were built on a different machine.
You may need to create/update the
deploy.shto meet your own needs.
MIT @ 2016-present jason