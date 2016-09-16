openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kv

koa-validate

by Rockson Zeta
1.0.7 (see all)

validate koa request params and format request params

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-validate

Build Status Coverage Status NPM version Dependency Status

NPM

validate koa request params and format request params

Installation

$ npm install koa-validate --save

Basic usage:

'use strict';
var koa = require('koa');
var app = koa();
var router = require('koa-router')();
require('koa-validate')(app);

app.use(require('koa-body')({multipart:true , formidable:{keepExtensions:true}}));
app.use(router.routes()).use(router.allowedMethods());
router.post('/signup', function * () {
    //optional() means this param may not in the params.
    this.checkBody('name').optional().len(2, 20,"are you kidding me?");
    this.checkBody('email').isEmail("your enter a bad email.");
    this.checkBody('password').notEmpty().len(3, 20).md5();
    //empty() mean this param can be a empty string.
    this.checkBody('nick').optional().empty().len(3, 20);
    //also we can get the sanitized value 
    var age = this.checkBody('age').toInt().value;
    yield this.checkFile('icon').notEmpty().size(0,300*1024,'file too large').move("/static/icon/" , function*(file,context){
        //resize image
    });
    if (this.errors) {
        this.body = this.errors;
        return;
    }
});
router.get('/users', function * () {
    this.checkQuery('department').empty().in(["sale","finance"], "not support this department!").len(3, 20);    
    this.checkQuery('name').empty().len(2,20,"bad name.").trim().toLow();
    this.checkQuery('age').empty().gt(10,"too young!").lt(30,"to old!").toInt();
    if (this.errors) {
        this.body = this.errors;
        return;
    }
});
router.get('/user/:id', function * () {
    this.checkParams('id').toInt(0);
    if (this.errors) {
        this.body = this.errors;
        return;
    }
});
//json body,we can check it using [json path](https://github.com/flitbit/json-path)(like xpath)
router.post('/json' , function*(){
    this.checkBody('/store/book[0]/price').get(0).eq(8.95);
    this.checkBody('#/store/book[0]/category').first().trim().eq('reference');
    if (this.errors) {
        this.body = this.errors;
        return;
    }
})

app.listen(3000);

API

checkBody,checkQuery,checkParams will return a Validator instance. when use require('koa-validate')(app) ,the request context will bind the method:

  • checkBody(fieldName,[transFn]) - check POST body.,transFn see json-path.it will not use json path if transFn is false.
  • checkQuery(fieldName,[transFn]) - check GET query.,transFn see json-path.it will not use json path if transFn is false.
  • checkParams(fieldName) - check the params in the urls.
  • checkFile(fieldName,[deleteOnCheckFailed]) - check the file object, if you use koa-body.this function will return FileValidator object. deleteOnCheckFailed default value is true
  • checkHeader(fieldName) - check the params in the request http header.

Validator API

Access validator status:

  • addError(tip) - add an error to validator errors.
  • hasError() - check if validator has errors.
  • value - the value of current validator.

Validators:

options,version or locale please see validator

  • optional() - the param may not in the params.if the param not exists,it has no error,no matter whether have other checker or not.
  • empty([tip]) - the params can be a empty string.
  • notEmpty([tip]) - check if the param is not empty.
  • notBlank([tip]) - check if the param is not blank,use /^\s*$/gi reg to check.
  • match(pattern,[tip]) - pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /abc/i
  • notMatch(pattern,[tip]) - pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /xyz/i
  • ensure(assertion, [tip], [shouldBail]) if assertion is false,the asserting failed.
  • ensureNot(assertion, [tip], [shouldBail]) if assertion is true,the asserting failed.
  • isInt([tip],[options]) - check if the param is integer.
  • isFloat([tip],[options]) - check if the param is float.
  • isLength(min,[max],[tip]) - check the param length.
  • len(min,[max],[tip]) - the abbreviation of isLength.
  • isIn(arr,[tip]) - check if the param is in the array.
  • in(arr,[tip]) - the abbreviation of isIn.
  • eq(value,[tip]) - check if the param equal to the value.
  • neq(value,[tip]) - check if the param not equal to the value.
  • gt(num,[tip]) - check if the param great then the value.
  • lt(num,[tip]) - check if the param less then the value.
  • ge(num,[tip]) - check if the param great then or equal the value.
  • le(num,[tip]) - check if the param less then or equal the value.
  • contains(str,[tip]) - check if the param contains the str.
  • notContains(str,[tip]) - check if the param not contains the str.
  • isEmail([tip],[options]) - check if the param is an email.
  • isUrl([tip],[options]) - check if the param is an URL.
  • isIp([tip]) - check if the param is an IP (version 4 or 6).
  • isAlpha([tip],[locale]) - check if the param contains only letters (a-zA-Z).
  • isNumeric([tip]) - check if the param contains only numbers.
  • isAlphanumeric([tip],[locale]) - check if the param contains only letters and numbers.
  • isBase64([tip]) - check if a param is base64 encoded.
  • isHexadecimal([tip]) - check if the param is a hexadecimal number.
  • isHexColor([tip]) - check if the param is a hexadecimal color.
  • isLowercase([tip]) - check if the param is lowercase.
  • isUppercase([tip]) - check if the param is uppercase.
  • isDivisibleBy(num,[tip]) - check if the param is a number that's divisible by another.
  • isNull([tip]) - check if the param is null.
  • isByteLength(min,max,[tip]) - check if the param's length (in bytes) falls in a range.
  • byteLength(min,max,[tip]) - the abbreviation of isByteLength.
  • isUUID([tip],[version]) - check if the param is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).
  • isDate([tip]) - check if the param is a date.
  • isAfter(date,[tip]) - check if the param is a date that's after the specified date.
  • isBefore(date,[tip]) - check if the param is a date that's before the specified date.
  • isCreditCard([tip]) - check if the param is a credit card.
  • isISBN([tip],version) - check if the param is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).
  • isJSON([tip]) - check if the param is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).
  • isMultibyte([tip]) - check if the param contains one or more multibyte chars.
  • isAscii([tip]) - check if the param contains ASCII chars only.
  • isFullWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains any full-width chars.
  • isHalfWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains any half-width chars.
  • isVariableWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains a mixture of full and half-width chars
  • isSurrogatePair([tip]) - check if the param contains any surrogate pairs chars.
  • isCurrency([tip],[options]) - check if the param is a currency.
  • isDataURI([tip]) - check if the param is a data uri.
  • isMobilePhone([tip],[locale]) - check if the param is a mobile phone.
  • isISO8601([tip]) - check if the param is a ISO8601 string. eg.2004-05-03
  • isMACAddress([tip]) - check if the param is a MAC address.eg.C8:3A:35:CC:ED:80
  • isISIN([tip]) - check if the param is a ISIN.
  • isFQDN([tip],[options]) - check if the param is a fully qualified domain name. eg.www.google.com

Sanitizers:

  • default(value) - if the param not exits or is an empty string, it will take the default value.
  • toDate() - convert param to js Date object.
  • toInt([tip],[radix],[options]) - convert param to integer.radix for toInt,options for isInt.
  • toFloat([tip]) - convert param to float.
  • toLowercase() - convert param to lowercase.
  • toLow() - same as toLowercase.
  • toUppercase() - convert param to uppercase.
  • toUp() - same as toUppercase.
  • toBoolean() - convert the param to a boolean. Everything except for '0', 'false' and '' returns true. In strict mode only '1' and 'true' return true.
  • toJson([tip]) - convert param to json object.
  • trim([chars]) - trim characters (whitespace by default) from both sides of the param.
  • ltrim([chars]) - trim characters from the left-side of the param.
  • rtrim([chars]) - trim characters from the right-side of the param.
  • escape() - replace <, >, & and " with HTML entities.
  • stripLow() - remove characters with a numerical value < 32 and 127, mostly control characters.
  • whitelist(value) - remove characters that do not appear in the whitelist.
  • blacklist(value) - remove characters that appear in the blacklist.
  • encodeURI() - ref mdn encodeURI
  • decodeURI([tip]) - ref mdn decodeURI
  • encodeURIComponent() - ref mdn encodeURIComponent
  • decodeURIComponent([tip]) - ref mdn decodeURIComponent
  • replace(regexp|substr, newSubStr|function) - the same as String replace
  • clone(newKey,[newValue]) - clone current value to the new key, if newValue supplied , use it. eg. this.checkBody('v1').clone('md5').md5(); then your can use this.request.body.md5.
  • encodeBase64() - encode current value to base64 string.
  • decodeBase64([inBuffer],[tip]) - decode current base64 to a normal string,if inBuffer is true , the value will be a Buffer.
  • hash(alg , [encoding]) - hash current value use specified algorithm and encoding(if supplied , default is 'hex'). ref hash
  • md5() - md5 current value into hex string.
  • sha1() - sha1 current value into hex string.

For json path:

  • check(fn,tip,scope) - if fn return false then check failed.fn format function(value,key,requestParams):boolean
  • filter(fn,scope) - filter the value if value is array.fn format function(value,index,key,requestParams):boolean
  • get(index) - change the value to the specified index value
  • first() - get the first value!

FileValidator:

Validators:

  • empty() - current file field can to be a empty file.
  • notEmpty([tip]) - current file field can not to be a empty file.
  • size(min,max,[tip]) - limit the file size.
  • contentTypeMatch(reg,[tip]) - check the file's contentType with regular expression.
  • isImageContentType([tip]) - check the file's contentType if is image content type.
  • fileNameMatch(reg,[tip]) - check the file's name with regular expression.
  • suffixIn(arr,[tip]) - check the suffix of file's if in specified arr. arr eg. ['png','jpg']

Sanitizers:

File sanitizers are generators,we should use yield to execute them. eg. yield this.checkFile('file').notEmpty().copy('/');

  • move(target,[afterMove]) - move upload file to the target location. target can be a string or function or function*.if target end with '/' or '\',the target will be deemed as directory. target function interface:string function(fileObject,fieldName,context).this function will return a string of the target file. afterMove:it can be a function or function*.interface:function(fileObject,fieldName,context)
  • copy(target,[afterCopy]) - move upload file to the target location. target can be a string or function or function*. target function interface:function (fileObject,fieldName,context) . afterCopy:it can be a function or function*.interface:function(fileObject,fieldName,context)
  • delete() - delete upload file.

How to extends validate:

var Validator = require('koa-validate').Validator;
// to do what you want to.
//you can use this.key ,this.value,this.params,this.context,this.exists
//use addError(tip) , if you meet error.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial