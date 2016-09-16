validate koa request params and format request params

Installation

$ npm install koa- validate

Basic usage:

; var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var app = koa(); var router = require ( 'koa-router' )(); require ( 'koa-validate' )(app); app.use( require ( 'koa-body' )({ multipart : true , formidable :{ keepExtensions : true }})); app.use(router.routes()).use(router.allowedMethods()); router.post( '/signup' , function * ( ) { this .checkBody( 'name' ).optional().len( 2 , 20 , "are you kidding me?" ); this .checkBody( 'email' ).isEmail( "your enter a bad email." ); this .checkBody( 'password' ).notEmpty().len( 3 , 20 ).md5(); this .checkBody( 'nick' ).optional().empty().len( 3 , 20 ); var age = this .checkBody( 'age' ).toInt().value; yield this .checkFile( 'icon' ).notEmpty().size( 0 , 300 * 1024 , 'file too large' ).move( "/static/icon/" , function *( file,context ) { }); if ( this .errors) { this .body = this .errors; return ; } }); router.get( '/users' , function * ( ) { this .checkQuery( 'department' ).empty().in([ "sale" , "finance" ], "not support this department!" ).len( 3 , 20 ); this .checkQuery( 'name' ).empty().len( 2 , 20 , "bad name." ).trim().toLow(); this .checkQuery( 'age' ).empty().gt( 10 , "too young!" ).lt( 30 , "to old!" ).toInt(); if ( this .errors) { this .body = this .errors; return ; } }); router.get( '/user/:id' , function * ( ) { this .checkParams( 'id' ).toInt( 0 ); if ( this .errors) { this .body = this .errors; return ; } }); router.post( '/json' , function *( ) { this .checkBody( '/store/book[0]/price' ).get( 0 ).eq( 8.95 ); this .checkBody( '#/store/book[0]/category' ).first().trim().eq( 'reference' ); if ( this .errors) { this .body = this .errors; return ; } }) app.listen( 3000 );

API

checkBody,checkQuery,checkParams will return a Validator instance. when use require('koa-validate')(app) ,the request context will bind the method:

checkBody(fieldName,[transFn]) - check POST body. ,transFn see json-path.it will not use json path if transFn is false .

- check POST body. see json-path.it will not use json path if is . checkQuery(fieldName,[transFn]) - check GET query. ,transFn see json-path.it will not use json path if transFn is false .

- check GET query. see json-path.it will not use json path if is . checkParams(fieldName) - check the params in the urls.

- check the params in the urls. checkFile(fieldName,[deleteOnCheckFailed]) - check the file object, if you use koa-body.this function will return FileValidator object. deleteOnCheckFailed default value is true

- check the file object, if you use koa-body.this function will return object. default value is checkHeader(fieldName) - check the params in the request http header.

Validator API

Access validator status:

addError(tip) - add an error to validator errors.

- add an error to validator errors. hasError() - check if validator has errors.

- check if validator has errors. value - the value of current validator.

options , version or locale please see validator

optional() - the param may not in the params.if the param not exists,it has no error,no matter whether have other checker or not.

- the param may not in the params.if the param not exists,it has no error,no matter whether have other checker or not. empty([tip]) - the params can be a empty string.

- the params can be a empty string. notEmpty([tip]) - check if the param is not empty.

- check if the param is not empty. notBlank([tip]) - check if the param is not blank,use /^\s*$/gi reg to check.

- check if the param is not blank,use /^\s*$/gi reg to check. match(pattern,[tip]) - pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /abc/i

- pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /abc/i notMatch(pattern,[tip]) - pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /xyz/i

- pattern must be a RegExp instance ,eg. /xyz/i ensure(assertion, [tip], [shouldBail]) if assertion is false,the asserting failed.

if assertion is false,the asserting failed. ensureNot(assertion, [tip], [shouldBail]) if assertion is true,the asserting failed.

if assertion is true,the asserting failed. isInt([tip],[options]) - check if the param is integer.

- check if the param is integer. isFloat([tip],[options]) - check if the param is float.

- check if the param is float. isLength(min,[max],[tip]) - check the param length.

- check the param length. len(min,[max],[tip]) - the abbreviation of isLength.

- the abbreviation of isLength. isIn(arr,[tip]) - check if the param is in the array.

- check if the param is in the array. in(arr,[tip]) - the abbreviation of isIn.

- the abbreviation of isIn. eq(value,[tip]) - check if the param equal to the value.

- check if the param equal to the value. neq(value,[tip]) - check if the param not equal to the value.

- check if the param not equal to the value. gt(num,[tip]) - check if the param great then the value.

- check if the param great then the value. lt(num,[tip]) - check if the param less then the value.

- check if the param less then the value. ge(num,[tip]) - check if the param great then or equal the value.

- check if the param great then or equal the value. le(num,[tip]) - check if the param less then or equal the value.

- check if the param less then or equal the value. contains(str,[tip]) - check if the param contains the str.

- check if the param contains the str. notContains(str,[tip]) - check if the param not contains the str.

- check if the param not contains the str. isEmail([tip],[options]) - check if the param is an email.

- check if the param is an email. isUrl([tip],[options]) - check if the param is an URL.

- check if the param is an URL. isIp([tip]) - check if the param is an IP (version 4 or 6).

- check if the param is an IP (version 4 or 6). isAlpha([tip],[locale]) - check if the param contains only letters (a-zA-Z).

- check if the param contains only letters (a-zA-Z). isNumeric([tip]) - check if the param contains only numbers.

- check if the param contains only numbers. isAlphanumeric([tip],[locale]) - check if the param contains only letters and numbers.

- check if the param contains only letters and numbers. isBase64([tip]) - check if a param is base64 encoded.

- check if a param is base64 encoded. isHexadecimal([tip]) - check if the param is a hexadecimal number.

- check if the param is a hexadecimal number. isHexColor([tip]) - check if the param is a hexadecimal color.

- check if the param is a hexadecimal color. isLowercase([tip]) - check if the param is lowercase.

- check if the param is lowercase. isUppercase([tip]) - check if the param is uppercase.

- check if the param is uppercase. isDivisibleBy(num,[tip]) - check if the param is a number that's divisible by another.

- check if the param is a number that's divisible by another. isNull([tip]) - check if the param is null.

- check if the param is null. isByteLength(min,max,[tip]) - check if the param's length (in bytes) falls in a range.

- check if the param's length (in bytes) falls in a range. byteLength(min,max,[tip]) - the abbreviation of isByteLength.

- the abbreviation of isByteLength. isUUID([tip],[version]) - check if the param is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).

- check if the param is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5). isDate([tip]) - check if the param is a date.

- check if the param is a date. isAfter(date,[tip]) - check if the param is a date that's after the specified date.

- check if the param is a date that's after the specified date. isBefore(date,[tip]) - check if the param is a date that's before the specified date.

- check if the param is a date that's before the specified date. isCreditCard([tip]) - check if the param is a credit card.

- check if the param is a credit card. isISBN([tip],version) - check if the param is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).

- check if the param is an ISBN (version 10 or 13). isJSON([tip]) - check if the param is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).

- check if the param is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse). isMultibyte([tip]) - check if the param contains one or more multibyte chars.

- check if the param contains one or more multibyte chars. isAscii([tip]) - check if the param contains ASCII chars only.

- check if the param contains ASCII chars only. isFullWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains any full-width chars.

- check if the param contains any full-width chars. isHalfWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains any half-width chars.

- check if the param contains any half-width chars. isVariableWidth([tip]) - check if the param contains a mixture of full and half-width chars

- check if the param contains a mixture of full and half-width chars isSurrogatePair([tip]) - check if the param contains any surrogate pairs chars.

- check if the param contains any surrogate pairs chars. isCurrency([tip],[options]) - check if the param is a currency.

- check if the param is a currency. isDataURI([tip]) - check if the param is a data uri.

- check if the param is a data uri. isMobilePhone([tip],[locale]) - check if the param is a mobile phone.

- check if the param is a mobile phone. isISO8601([tip]) - check if the param is a ISO8601 string. eg.2004-05-03

- check if the param is a ISO8601 string. eg.2004-05-03 isMACAddress([tip]) - check if the param is a MAC address.eg.C8:3A:35:CC:ED:80

- check if the param is a MAC address.eg.C8:3A:35:CC:ED:80 isISIN([tip]) - check if the param is a ISIN.

- check if the param is a ISIN. isFQDN([tip],[options]) - check if the param is a fully qualified domain name. eg.www.google.com

default(value) - if the param not exits or is an empty string, it will take the default value.

- if the param not exits or is an empty string, it will take the default value. toDate() - convert param to js Date object.

- convert param to js Date object. toInt([tip],[radix],[options]) - convert param to integer. radix for toInt , options for isInt .

- convert param to integer. for , for . toFloat([tip]) - convert param to float.

- convert param to float. toLowercase() - convert param to lowercase.

- convert param to lowercase. toLow() - same as toLowercase.

- same as toLowercase. toUppercase() - convert param to uppercase.

- convert param to uppercase. toUp() - same as toUppercase.

- same as toUppercase. toBoolean() - convert the param to a boolean. Everything except for '0', 'false' and '' returns true. In strict mode only '1' and 'true' return true.

- convert the param to a boolean. Everything except for '0', 'false' and '' returns true. In strict mode only '1' and 'true' return true. toJson([tip]) - convert param to json object.

- convert param to json object. trim([chars]) - trim characters (whitespace by default) from both sides of the param.

- trim characters (whitespace by default) from both sides of the param. ltrim([chars]) - trim characters from the left-side of the param.

- trim characters from the left-side of the param. rtrim([chars]) - trim characters from the right-side of the param.

- trim characters from the right-side of the param. escape() - replace <, >, & and " with HTML entities.

- replace <, >, & and " with HTML entities. stripLow() - remove characters with a numerical value < 32 and 127, mostly control characters.

- remove characters with a numerical value < 32 and 127, mostly control characters. whitelist(value) - remove characters that do not appear in the whitelist.

- remove characters that do not appear in the whitelist. blacklist(value) - remove characters that appear in the blacklist.

- remove characters that appear in the blacklist. encodeURI() - ref mdn encodeURI

- ref mdn encodeURI decodeURI([tip]) - ref mdn decodeURI

- ref mdn decodeURI encodeURIComponent() - ref mdn encodeURIComponent

- ref mdn encodeURIComponent decodeURIComponent([tip]) - ref mdn decodeURIComponent

- ref mdn decodeURIComponent replace(regexp|substr, newSubStr|function) - the same as String replace

- the same as String replace clone(newKey,[newValue]) - clone current value to the new key, if newValue supplied , use it. eg. this.checkBody('v1').clone('md5').md5() ; then your can use this.request.body.md5 .

- clone current value to the new key, if newValue supplied , use it. eg. ; then your can use . encodeBase64() - encode current value to base64 string.

- encode current value to base64 string. decodeBase64([inBuffer],[tip]) - decode current base64 to a normal string,if inBuffer is true , the value will be a Buffer.

- decode current base64 to a normal string,if inBuffer is true , the value will be a Buffer. hash(alg , [encoding]) - hash current value use specified algorithm and encoding(if supplied , default is 'hex'). ref hash

- hash current value use specified algorithm and encoding(if supplied , default is 'hex'). ref hash md5() - md5 current value into hex string.

- md5 current value into hex string. sha1() - sha1 current value into hex string.

For json path:

check(fn,tip,scope) - if fn return false then check failed.fn format function(value,key,requestParams):boolean

- if fn return then check failed.fn format filter(fn,scope) - filter the value if value is array.fn format function(value,index,key,requestParams):boolean

- filter the value if value is array.fn format get(index) - change the value to the specified index value

- change the value to the specified index value first() - get the first value!

empty() - current file field can to be a empty file.

- current file field can to be a empty file. notEmpty([tip]) - current file field can not to be a empty file.

- current file field can not to be a empty file. size(min,max,[tip]) - limit the file size.

- limit the file size. contentTypeMatch(reg,[tip]) - check the file's contentType with regular expression.

- check the file's contentType with regular expression. isImageContentType([tip]) - check the file's contentType if is image content type.

- check the file's contentType if is image content type. fileNameMatch(reg,[tip]) - check the file's name with regular expression.

- check the file's name with regular expression. suffixIn(arr,[tip]) - check the suffix of file's if in specified arr. arr eg. ['png','jpg']

File sanitizers are generators,we should use yield to execute them. eg. yield this.checkFile('file').notEmpty().copy('/') ;

move(target,[afterMove]) - move upload file to the target location. target can be a string or function or function* .if target end with '/' or '\',the target will be deemed as directory. target function interface: string function(fileObject,fieldName,context) .this function will return a string of the target file. afterMove:it can be a function or function* .interface: function(fileObject,fieldName,context)

- move upload file to the target location. target can be a or or .if target end with '/' or '\',the target will be deemed as directory. target function interface: .this function will return a string of the target file. afterMove:it can be a or .interface: copy(target,[afterCopy]) - move upload file to the target location. target can be a string or function or function* . target function interface: function (fileObject,fieldName,context) . afterCopy:it can be a function or function* .interface: function(fileObject,fieldName,context)

- move upload file to the target location. target can be a or or . target function interface: . afterCopy:it can be a or .interface: delete() - delete upload file.