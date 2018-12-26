koa user auth abstraction layer middleware.

Install

$ npm install koa-userauth

Usage

koa-userauth is dependent on koa-session or koa-generic-session.

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var userauth = require ( 'koa-userauth' ); var session = require ( 'koa-generic-session' ); var app = new koa(); app.keys = [ 'i m secret' ]; app.use(session()); app.use(userauth({ match : '/user' , loginURLFormatter : function ( url ) { return 'http://login.demo.com/login?redirect=' + url; }, getUser : async ctx => { var token = this .query.token; return user; } }));

Arguments

If options.match or options.ignore is String instance, we will use path-match transfer it to Regex instance.

Login flow

unauth user, redirect to $loginPath?redirect=$currentURL user visit $loginPath , redirect to options.loginURLFormatter() return login url. user visit $loginCallbackPath, handler login callback logic. If user login callback check success, will set req.session[userField] , and redirect to $currentURL . If login check callback error, next(err). user visit $logoutPath , set req.session[userField] = null , and redirect back.

License

MIT