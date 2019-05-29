Koa Trie Router

About

Trie routing for Koa based on routington.

Routes are orthogonal and strict, so the order of definition doesn't matter.

Unlike regexp routing, there's no wildcard routing and you can't next to the next matching route.

See routington for more details.

Versions

Koa@1 is compatible with 1.x.x versions of Trie-router

is compatible with versions of Trie-router Koa@2 is compatible with 2.x.x versions

Features

Express-style routing using router.get , router.put , router.post , etc

, , , etc Named URL parameters

Responds to OPTIONS requests with allowed methods

requests with allowed methods Multiple route middleware

Multiple routers

Nestable routers

405 Method Not Allowed support

support 501 Not Implemented support

Notes

The router handles /foo and /foo/ as the different urls (see why one, two). If you need the same behavior for these urls just add koa-no-trailing-slash on the top of your middleware queue.

Usage

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const Router = require ( 'koa-trie-router' ) let app = new Koa() let router = new Router() router .use( function ( ctx, next ) { console .log( '* requests' ) return next() }) .get( function ( ctx, next ) { console .log( 'GET requests' ) return next() }) .put( '/foo' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = 'PUT /foo requests' }) .post( '/bar' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = 'POST /bar requests' }) app.use(router.middleware()) app.listen( 3000 )

API

Handles all requests

router.use( function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = 'test' })

Handles requests only by one HTTP method

router.get( function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = 'GET' })

Handles requests only by one HTTP method and one route

Where

paths is {String|Array<String>}

is middleware is {Function|Array<Function>|AsyncFunction|Array<AsyncFunction>}

Signature

router .get( '/one' , middleware) .post([ '/two' , '/three' ], middleware) .put([ '/four' ], [middleware, middleware]) .del( '/five' , middleware, middleware, middleware)

Like Express, all routes belong to a single middleware.

You can use koa-mount for mounting of multiple routers:

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const mount = require ( 'koa-mount' ) const Router = require ( 'koa-trie-router' ) let app = new Koa() let router1 = new Router() let router2 = new Router() router1.get( '/foo' , middleware) router2.get( '/bar' , middleware) app.use(mount( '/foo' , router1.middleware())) app.use(mount( '/bar' , router2.middleware()))

Checks if the server implements a particular method and returns true or false . This is not middleware, so you would have to use it in your own middleware.

app.use( function ( ctx, next ) { if (!router.isImplementedMethod(ctx.method)) { ctx.status = 501 return } return next() })

ctx.request.params will be defined with any matched parameters.

router.get( '/user/:name' , async function ( ctx, next ) { let name = ctx.request.params.name let user = await User.get(name) return next() })

Error handling

The middleware throws an error with code MALFORMEDURL when it encounters a malformed path. An application can try/catch this upstream, identify the error by its code, and handle it however the developer chooses in the context of the application- for example, re-throw as a 404.

Path Definitions

For path definitions, see routington.