Trie routing for Koa based on routington.
Routes are orthogonal and strict, so the order of definition doesn't matter.
Unlike regexp routing, there's no wildcard routing and you can't
next to the next matching route.
See routington for more details.
1.x.x versions of Trie-router
2.x.x versions
router.get,
router.put,
router.post, etc
OPTIONS requests with allowed methods
405 Method Not Allowed support
501 Not Implemented support
The router handles
/foo and
/foo/ as the different urls (see why one, two). If you need the same behavior for these urls just add koa-no-trailing-slash on the top of your middleware queue.
const Koa = require('koa')
const Router = require('koa-trie-router')
let app = new Koa()
let router = new Router()
router
.use(function(ctx, next) {
console.log('* requests')
return next()
})
.get(function(ctx, next) {
console.log('GET requests')
return next()
})
.put('/foo', function (ctx) {
ctx.body = 'PUT /foo requests'
})
.post('/bar', function (ctx) {
ctx.body = 'POST /bar requests'
})
app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(3000)
Handles all requests
router.use(function(ctx) {
ctx.body = 'test' // All requests
})
Handles requests only by one HTTP method
router.get(function(ctx) {
ctx.body = 'GET' // GET requests
})
Handles requests only by one HTTP method and one route
Where
paths is
{String|Array<String>}
middleware is
{Function|Array<Function>|AsyncFunction|Array<AsyncFunction>}
Signature
router
.get('/one', middleware)
.post(['/two','/three'], middleware)
.put(['/four'], [middleware, middleware])
.del('/five', middleware, middleware, middleware)
Like Express, all routes belong to a single middleware.
You can use
koa-mount for mounting of multiple routers:
const Koa = require('koa')
const mount = require('koa-mount')
const Router = require('koa-trie-router')
let app = new Koa()
let router1 = new Router()
let router2 = new Router()
router1.get('/foo', middleware)
router2.get('/bar', middleware)
app.use(mount('/foo', router1.middleware()))
app.use(mount('/bar', router2.middleware()))
Checks if the server implements a particular method and returns
true or
false.
This is not middleware, so you would have to use it in your own middleware.
app.use(function(ctx, next) {
if (!router.isImplementedMethod(ctx.method)) {
ctx.status = 501
return
}
return next()
})
ctx.request.params will be defined with any matched parameters.
router.get('/user/:name', async function (ctx, next) {
let name = ctx.request.params.name // or ctx.params.name
let user = await User.get(name)
return next()
})
The middleware throws an error with
code MALFORMEDURL when it encounters
a malformed path. An application can try/catch this upstream, identify the error
by its code, and handle it however the developer chooses in the context of the
application- for example, re-throw as a 404.
For path definitions, see routington.