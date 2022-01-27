Koa tree router

Koa tree router is a high performance router for Koa.

Features

Fast. Up to 11 times faster than Koa-router. Benchmark

Express-style routing using router.get , router.put , router.post , etc.

Support for 405 method not allowed

Multiple middleware per route

How does it work?

The router relies on a tree structure which makes heavy use of common prefixes, it is basically a compact prefix tree (or just Radix tree).

This module's tree implementation is based on julienschmidt/httprouter.

Installation

npm i koa-tree-router yarn add koa-tree-router

Usage

const Koa = require ( "koa" ); const Router = require ( "koa-tree-router" ); const app = new Koa(); const router = new Router(); router.get( "/" , function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = "hello, world" ; }); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 8080 );

API

Instance a new router.

You can pass a middleware with the option onMethodNotAllowed .

const router = require ( 'koa-tree-router' )({ onMethodNotAllowed(ctx){ ctx.body = "not allowed" } })

Register a new route.

router.on( 'GET' , '/example' , (ctx) => { })

Shorthand methods

If you want to get expressive, here is what you can do:

router.get(path, middleware) router.delete(path, middleware) router.head(path, middleware) router.patch(path, middleware) router.post(path, middleware) router.put(path, middleware) router.options(path, middleware) router.trace(path, middleware) router.connect(path, middleware)

If you need a route that supports all methods you can use the all api.

router.all(path, middleware)

You can add middleware that is added to all future routes:

router.use(authMiddleware); router.get( "/foo" , (ctx) => { }); router.get( "/bar" , (ctx) => { }); router.get( "/baz" , (ctx) => { });

This is equivalent to:

router.get( "/foo" , authMiddleware, (ctx) => { }); router.get( "/bar" , authMiddleware, (ctx) => { }); router.get( "/baz" , authMiddleware, (ctx) => { });

routes

Returns router middleware.

app.use(router.routes());

nested routes

A way to create groups of routes without incuring any per-request overhead.

const Koa = require ( "koa" ); const Router = require ( "koa-tree-router" ); const app = new Koa(); const router = new Router(); const group = router.newGroup( "/foo" ); group.get( "/bar" , function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = "hello, world" ; }); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 8080 );

Middleware added with use() are also added to the nested routes.

This object contains key-value pairs of named route parameters.

router.get( "/user/:name" , function ( ) { }); ctx.params.name

How to write routes

There are 3 types of routes:

1.Static

Pattern : /static / static match /anything- else no match

2.Named

Named parameters have the form :name and only match a single path segment:

Pattern : /user/:user /user/gordon match /user/you match /user/gordon /profile no match /user/ no match

3.Catch-all

Catch-all parameters have the form *name and match everything. They must always be at the end of the pattern:

Pattern : /src/*filepath /src/ match /src/somefile. go match /src/subdir/somefile. go match

License

MIT