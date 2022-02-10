using decorator to auto generate swagger json docs

Installation

npm install koa-swagger-decorator

Contributing Guide

Please refer to contribution.md before creating your PR or issue.

Introduction

Koa Swagger Decorator

based on Swagger OpenAPI Specification 2.0

support both javascript (babel required) and typescript

Example

// using commonds below to start and test the example server git clone https://github.com/Cody2333/koa-swagger-decorator.git cd koa-swagger-decorator npm install npm run start finally open: http://localhost:3000/api/swagger-html

Requirements

Koa2

@koa/router

typescript (or babel required)

// add [transform-decorators-legacy] to .babelrc if using js npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy { "presets" : [ [ "env" , { "targets" : { "node" : "current" }}] ], "plugins" : [ "transform-decorators-legacy" ] }

Detail

for more detail please take a look at the example koa server

first wrapper the @koa/router object

import Router from '@koa/router' import Test from './test' import { SwaggerRouter } from 'koa-swagger-decorator' const router = new SwaggerRouter([KoaRouterOpts],[SwaggerOpts]) router.swagger({ title : 'Example Server' , description : 'API DOC' , version : '1.0.0' , prefix : '/api' , swaggerHtmlEndpoint : '/swagger-html' , swaggerJsonEndpoint : '/swagger-json' , swaggerOptions : { securityDefinitions : { api_key : { type : 'apiKey' , in : 'header' , name : 'api_key' , }, }, }, swaggerConfiguration : { display : { defaultModelsExpandDepth : 4 , defaultModelExpandDepth : 3 , docExpansion : 'list' , defaultModelRendering : 'model' } } }) router.mapDir(_path.resolve(__dirname), { })

using decorator to make api definition

import User from 'models/user' import { request, summary, query, path, body, tags } from 'koa-swagger-decorator' const testTag = tags([ 'test' ]) const userSchema = { name : { type : 'string' , required : true }, gender : { type : 'string' , required : false , example : 'male' }, groups : { type : 'array' , required : true , items : { type : 'string' , example : 'group1' }, }, } export default class Test { @request( 'get' , '/users' ) @summary( 'get user list' ) @security([{ api_key : [] }]) @testTag @query({ type : { type : 'number' , required : true , default : 1 , description : 'type' }, }) static async getUsers(ctx) { const users = await User.findAll() ctx.body = { users } } @request( 'get' , '/users/{id}' ) @summary( 'get user info by id' ) @security([{ api_key : [] }]) @testTag @path({ id : { type : 'number' , required : true , default : 1 , description : 'id' }, }) static async getUser(ctx) { const { id } = ctx.validatedParams const user = await User.findById(id) ctx.body = { user } } @request( 'post' , '/users' ) @testTag @body(userSchema) static async postUser(ctx) { const body = ctx.validatedBody ctx.body = { result : body } } static async temp(ctx) { ctx.body = { result : 'success' } } }

using decorator to make api body

import Router from '@koa/router' ; import { request, summary, query, path, body, tags, swaggerClass, swaggerProperty } from 'koa-swagger-decorator' () export class subObject { ({ type : "string" , required: true }) Email: string = "" ; ({ type : "string" , required: true }) NickName: string = "" ; ({ type : "string" , required: true }) Password: string = "" ; }; () export class userInfo { ({ type : "string" , required: true }) Email: string = "" ; ({ type : "string" , required: true }) NickName: string = "" ; ({ type : "string" , required: true }) Password: string = "" ; ({ type : "object" ,properties:(subObject as any ).swaggerDocument}) UserInfo:subObject; }; export default class Test { ( 'POST' , '/user/Register' ) ( 'register user' ) ( 'example of api' ) ((userInfo as any ).swaggerDocument) static async Register(ctx: Router.IRouterContext) { var params = (ctx as any ).validatedBody as userInfo; console .log(params); } }

avaliable annotations

tags

query

path

body

formData

middlewares

security

summary

description

responses

deprecated

class annotations

orderAll

tagsAll

responsesAll

middlewaresAll

securityAll

deprecatedAll

queryAll

request tags query path body formData middlewares security summary description responses deprecated @orderAll( 1 ) @tagsAll([ 'A' , 'B' ]) @deprecatedAll @securityAll([{ api_key : [] }]) @middlewaresAll([log1, log2]) @queryAll({ limit : { type : 'number' , default : 444 , required : true } }) export default class SampleRouter { ... }

validation

support validation type: string, number, boolean, object, array.

properties in {type: 'object'} and items in {type: 'array'} can alse be validated.

other types eg. integer will not be validated, and will return the raw value.

by default, validation is activated and you can call ctx.validatedQuery[Body|Params] to access the validated value.

to turn off validation:

router.mapDir(_path.resolve(__dirname), { doValidation : false , })

runing the project and it will generate docs through swagger ui

generate swagger.json without starting the server

import path from 'path' ; import { SwaggerRouter } from '../../dist' ; const router = new SwaggerRouter(); router.mapDir(path.resolve(__dirname, '../routes' )); router.dumpSwaggerJson({ filename : 'swagger.json' , dir : process.cwd(), });

License

© MIT