Simple and lightweight Koa middleware to handle multilevel and wildcard subdomains.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install koa-subdomain --save

Usage

use with koa-router:

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const Subdomain = require ( 'koa-subdomain' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const app = new Koa(); const subdomain = new Subdomain(); const router = new Router(); router.get( '/' , async ctx => { ctx.body = 'one' ; }); subdomain.use( 'one' , router.routes()); app.use(subdomain.routes()); app.listen( 8888 );

more example:

const app = require ( 'koa' )(); const subdomain = require ( 'koa-subdomain' )(); subdomain.use( 'one' , router1); subdomain.use( 'two' , router2); subdomain .use( 'a.one' , router3) .use( 'b.one' , router4); subdomain.use( '' , router5); subdomain.use( '*' , router6); subdomain.use( '*.one' , router7); subdomain.use( 'one.*' , router8); app.use(subdomain.routes()); app.listen( 8888 );

Wildcard subdomains will be accessible under wildcardSubdomains in the state of koa context.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const Subdomain = require ( 'koa-subdomain' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const app = new Koa(); const subdomain = new Subdomain(); const router1 = new Router(); const router2 = new Router(); router1.get( '/' , async ctx => { ctx.body = ctx.state.wildcardSubdomains[ 0 ]; }); router2.get( '/' , async ctx => { ctx.body = ctx.state.wildcardSubdomains.join( ' ' ); }); subdomain.use( '*' , router1.routes()); subdomain.use( '*.*' , router2.routes()); app.use(subdomain.routes()); app.listen( 8888 );

Note: Koa has a subdomainOffset setting (2, by default), so the domain of the app is assumed to be the last two parts of the host. Here is an example when it is useful: if your app domain is localhost:3000 , you need to change subdomainOffset to 1 for proper subdomain detection.

const app = new Koa(); app.subdomainOffset = 1 subdomain.use( 'one' , router);

koa1

Install:

npm install koa-subdomain@1 --save

Usage:

const app = require ( 'koa' )(); const subdomain = require ( 'koa-subdomain' )(); const router = require ( 'koa-router' )(); router.get( '/' , function * ( ) { this .body = 'one' ; }); subdomain.use( 'one' , router.routes()); app.use(subdomain.routes()); app.listen( 8888 );

Run test