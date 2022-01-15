Simple and lightweight Koa middleware to handle multilevel and wildcard subdomains.
Install using npm:
npm install koa-subdomain --save
use with koa-router:
const Koa = require('koa');
const Subdomain = require('koa-subdomain');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const app = new Koa();
const subdomain = new Subdomain();
const router = new Router();
router.get('/', async ctx => {
ctx.body = 'one';
});
// one.example.com
subdomain.use('one', router.routes());
app.use(subdomain.routes());
app.listen(8888);
more example:
const app = require('koa')();
const subdomain = require('koa-subdomain')();
// one.example.com
subdomain.use('one', router1);
// two.example.com
subdomain.use('two', router2);
subdomain
.use('a.one', router3) // a.one.example.com
.use('b.one', router4); // b.one.example.com
// example.com
subdomain.use('', router5);
// *.example.com
subdomain.use('*', router6);
// *.one.example.com
subdomain.use('*.one', router7);
// one.*.example.com
subdomain.use('one.*', router8);
app.use(subdomain.routes());
app.listen(8888);
Wildcard subdomains will be accessible under
wildcardSubdomains in the state of koa context.
const Koa = require('koa');
const Subdomain = require('koa-subdomain');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const app = new Koa();
const subdomain = new Subdomain();
const router1 = new Router();
const router2 = new Router();
// get test.example.com
router1.get('/', async ctx => {
// in body will stand "test"
ctx.body = ctx.state.wildcardSubdomains[0];
});
// get foo.bar.example.com
router2.get('/', async ctx => {
// in body will stand "foo bar"
ctx.body = ctx.state.wildcardSubdomains.join(' ');
});
// *.example.com
subdomain.use('*', router1.routes());
subdomain.use('*.*', router2.routes());
app.use(subdomain.routes());
app.listen(8888);
Note: Koa has a
subdomainOffset setting (2, by default), so the domain of the app is assumed to be the last two parts of the host. Here is an example when it is useful: if your app domain is
localhost:3000, you need to change
subdomainOffset to 1 for proper subdomain detection.
const app = new Koa();
app.subdomainOffset = 1
// one.localhost:3000
subdomain.use('one', router);
Install:
npm install koa-subdomain@1 --save
Usage:
const app = require('koa')();
const subdomain = require('koa-subdomain')();
const router = require('koa-router')();
router.get('/', function * () {
this.body = 'one';
});
// one.example.com
subdomain.use('one', router.routes());
app.use(subdomain.routes());
app.listen(8888);
git clone https://github.com/keenwon/koa-subdomain.git
cd koa-subdomain
npm install
npm test