Koa static file serving middleware, wrapper for
koa-send.
$ npm install koa-static
import Koa from 'koa'; // CJS: require('koa');
import serve from 'koa-static'; // CJS: require('koa-static')
const app = new Koa();
app.use(serve(root, opts));
root root directory string. nothing above this root directory can be served
opts options object.
maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. defaults to 0
hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. defaults to false
index Default file name, defaults to 'index.html'
defer If true, serves after
return next(), allowing any downstream middleware to respond first.
gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. defaults to true.
brotli Try to serve the brotli version of a file automatically when brotli is supported by a client and if the requested file with .br extension exists (note, that brotli is only accepted over https). defaults to true.
extensions Try to match extensions from passed array to search for file when no extension is sufficed in URL. First found is served. (defaults to
false)
const serve = require('koa-static');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
// $ GET /package.json
app.use(serve('.'));
// $ GET /hello.txt
app.use(serve('test/fixtures'));
// or use absolute paths
app.use(serve(__dirname + '/test/fixtures'));
app.listen(3000);
console.log('listening on port 3000');
koa-static to a specific path
MIT