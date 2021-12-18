Koa static file serving middleware, wrapper for koa-send .

Installation

$ npm install koa-static

API

import Koa from 'koa' ; import serve from 'koa-static' ; const app = new Koa(); app.use(serve(root, opts));

root root directory string. nothing above this root directory can be served

root directory string. nothing above this root directory can be served opts options object.

Options

maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. defaults to 0

Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. defaults to 0 hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. defaults to false

Allow transfer of hidden files. defaults to false index Default file name, defaults to 'index.html'

Default file name, defaults to 'index.html' defer If true, serves after return next() , allowing any downstream middleware to respond first.

If true, serves after , allowing any downstream middleware to respond first. gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. defaults to true.

Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. defaults to true. brotli Try to serve the brotli version of a file automatically when brotli is supported by a client and if the requested file with .br extension exists (note, that brotli is only accepted over https). defaults to true.

Try to serve the brotli version of a file automatically when brotli is supported by a client and if the requested file with .br extension exists (note, that brotli is only accepted over https). defaults to true. setHeaders Function to set custom headers on response.

extensions Try to match extensions from passed array to search for file when no extension is sufficed in URL. First found is served. (defaults to false )

Example

const serve = require ( 'koa-static' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(serve( '.' )); app.use(serve( 'test/fixtures' )); app.use(serve(__dirname + '/test/fixtures' )); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'listening on port 3000' );

License

MIT