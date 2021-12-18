openbase logo
koa-static-with-post

by koajs
1.5.2 (see all)

Static file server middleware

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

koa-static

Koa static file serving middleware, wrapper for koa-send.

Installation

$ npm install koa-static

API

import Koa from 'koa'; // CJS: require('koa');
import serve from 'koa-static'; // CJS: require('koa-static')
const app = new Koa();
app.use(serve(root, opts));
  • root root directory string. nothing above this root directory can be served
  • opts options object.

Options

  • maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. defaults to 0
  • hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. defaults to false
  • index Default file name, defaults to 'index.html'
  • defer If true, serves after return next(), allowing any downstream middleware to respond first.
  • gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. defaults to true.
  • brotli Try to serve the brotli version of a file automatically when brotli is supported by a client and if the requested file with .br extension exists (note, that brotli is only accepted over https). defaults to true.
  • setHeaders Function to set custom headers on response.
  • extensions Try to match extensions from passed array to search for file when no extension is sufficed in URL. First found is served. (defaults to false)

Example

const serve = require('koa-static');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();

// $ GET /package.json
app.use(serve('.'));

// $ GET /hello.txt
app.use(serve('test/fixtures'));

// or use absolute paths
app.use(serve(__dirname + '/test/fixtures'));

app.listen(3000);

console.log('listening on port 3000');

See also

License

MIT

