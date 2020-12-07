



static file serving middleware for koa with directory, rewrite and index support

Installation

$ npm install koa-static-server

API

var koa = require ( 'koa' ) var app = koa() app.use( require ( 'koa-static-server' )(options))

Options

rootDir {string} directory that is to be served

{string} directory that is to be served rootPath {string} optional rewrite path, (defaults to "/" )

{string} optional rewrite path, (defaults to ) notFoundFile {string} optional default file to serve if requested static is missing

{string} optional default file to serve if requested static is missing log {boolean} request access log to console

{boolean} request access log to console last {boolean} don't execute any downstream middleware. (defaults to true )

{boolean} don't execute any downstream middleware. (defaults to ) maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. (defaults to 0 )

Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. (defaults to ) hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. (defaults to false )

Allow transfer of hidden files. (defaults to ) index Name of the index file to serve automatically when visiting root location. (defaults to "index.html" , use "" to disable)

Name of the index file to serve automatically when visiting root location. (defaults to , use to disable) gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. (defaults to true )

Example

See examples for code examples

var serve = require ( 'koa-static-server' ) var app = require ( 'koa' )() app.use(serve({ rootDir : 'web' })) app.use(serve({ rootDir : 'web' , rootPath : '/web' })) app.use(serve({ rootDir : 'web' , index : 'file.txt' })) app.use(serve({ rootDir : 'web' , rootPath : '/admin' })) app.listen( 3000 ) console .log( 'listening on port 3000' )

Support

License

MIT