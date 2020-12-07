static file serving middleware for koa with directory, rewrite and index support
$ npm install koa-static-server
var koa = require('koa')
var app = koa()
app.use(require('koa-static-server')(options))
rootDir {string} directory that is to be served
rootPath {string} optional rewrite path, (defaults to
"/")
notFoundFile {string} optional default file to serve if requested static is missing
log {boolean} request access log to console
last {boolean} don't execute any downstream middleware. (defaults to
true)
maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. (defaults to
0)
hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. (defaults to
false)
index Name of the index file to serve automatically when visiting root location. (defaults to
"index.html", use
"" to disable)
gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when
gzip
is supported by a client and if the requested file with
.gz extension exists.
(defaults to
true)
See examples for code examples
// example 'web' directory
// web/index.html
// web/file.txt
var serve = require('koa-static-server')
var app = require('koa')()
// root index support
// GET /
// returns index.html
// GET /file.txt
// returns file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web'}))
// folder support
// GET /web/
// returns /web/index.html
// GET /web/file.txt
// returns /web/file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', rootPath: '/web'}))
// index support
// GET /
// returns /file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', index: 'file.txt'}))
// rewrite support
// GET /web/
// returns 404
// GET /admin
// returns /admin/index.html
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', rootPath: '/admin'}))
app.listen(3000)
console.log('listening on port 3000')
MIT