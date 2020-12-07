openbase logo
kss

koa-static-server

by Petar Koretić
1.5.2

Static file serving middleware for koa with directory, rewrite and index support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

koa-static-server

NPM

static file serving middleware for koa with directory, rewrite and index support

Installation

$ npm install koa-static-server

API

var koa = require('koa')
var app = koa()
app.use(require('koa-static-server')(options))

Options

  • rootDir {string} directory that is to be served
  • rootPath {string} optional rewrite path, (defaults to "/")
  • notFoundFile {string} optional default file to serve if requested static is missing
  • log {boolean} request access log to console
  • last {boolean} don't execute any downstream middleware. (defaults to true)
  • maxage Browser cache max-age in milliseconds. (defaults to 0)
  • hidden Allow transfer of hidden files. (defaults to false)
  • index Name of the index file to serve automatically when visiting root location. (defaults to "index.html", use "" to disable)
  • gzip Try to serve the gzipped version of a file automatically when gzip is supported by a client and if the requested file with .gz extension exists. (defaults to true)

Example

See examples for code examples

// example 'web' directory
// web/index.html
// web/file.txt

var serve = require('koa-static-server')
var app = require('koa')()

// root index support
// GET /
// returns index.html
// GET /file.txt
// returns file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web'}))

// folder support
// GET /web/
// returns /web/index.html
// GET /web/file.txt
// returns /web/file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', rootPath: '/web'}))

// index support
// GET /
// returns /file.txt
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', index: 'file.txt'}))

// rewrite support
// GET /web/
// returns 404
// GET /admin
// returns /admin/index.html
app.use(serve({rootDir: 'web', rootPath: '/admin'}))

app.listen(3000)

console.log('listening on port 3000')

Support

License

MIT

