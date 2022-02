Delaying responses for resources by URL RegExp, for Koa server

note: version 2.x supports koa v2. Use previous version with koa v1.

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var slow = require ( 'koa-slow' ); var app = koa() .use(slow({ url : /\.jpg$/i , delay : 2000 })) ... app.listen( 4000 ); $ curl http: $ curl http:

Works with Koa server. If you need same feature for Connect or Express use connect-slow.

Controlled server-side delays allow to debug and polish website behavior, see Give browser a chance

install:

npm install koa-slow --save

slow down every requst by 1 second (default delay value)

var slow = require ( 'koa-slow' ); var app = require ( 'koa' )(); app.use(slow()); ...

slow down JPEG images by 500ms, let everything else be served as quick as possible

var slow = require ( 'koa-slow' ); var app = require ( 'koa' )(); app.use(slow({ url : /\.[jpg|jpeg]$/i , delay : 500 })) ...

slow down JPEG images by 1000ms, slow down JavaScript files by 100ms

var slow = require ( 'koa-slow' ); var app = require ( 'koa' )(); app.use(slow({ url : /\.[jpg|jpeg]$/i , delay : 1000 })) .use(slow({ url : /\.js$/i , delay : 100 })) ...

Related projects

connect-slow, same functionality for Connect / Express servers.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

