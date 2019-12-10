openbase logo
koa-session2

by Secbone
2.2.10 (see all)

Middleware for Koa2 to get/set session

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

koa-session2

Middleware for Koa2 to get/set session use with custom stores such as Redis or mongodb

Use native ES6(async/await) by Nodejs v7.6.0 +

Or you can use the old versions:

Require

node v7.6 +

Install

npm install koa-session2

Usage

const Koa = require("koa");
const session = require("koa-session2");

const app = new Koa();

app.use(session({
    key: "SESSIONID",   //default "koa:sess"
}));

Custom Stores

Store.js

const Redis = require("ioredis");
const { Store } = require("koa-session2");

class RedisStore extends Store {
    constructor() {
        super();
        this.redis = new Redis();
    }

    async get(sid, ctx) {
        let data = await this.redis.get(`SESSION:${sid}`);
        return JSON.parse(data);
    }

    async set(session, { sid =  this.getID(24), maxAge = 1000000 } = {}, ctx) {
        try {
            // Use redis set EX to automatically drop expired sessions
            await this.redis.set(`SESSION:${sid}`, JSON.stringify(session), 'EX', maxAge / 1000);
        } catch (e) {}
        return sid;
    }

    async destroy(sid, ctx) {
        return await this.redis.del(`SESSION:${sid}`);
    }
}

module.exports = RedisStore;

main.js

const Koa = require("koa");
const session = require("koa-session2");
const Store = require("./Store.js");

const app = new Koa();

app.use(session({
    store: new Store()
}));

app.use(ctx => {
    let user = ctx.session.user;

    ctx.session.view = "index";
});

app.use(ctx => {
    // refresh session if set maxAge
    ctx.session.refresh()
})

Options

Most options based on cookies

  • key: a string for store session id in cookie
  • store: a class for custom store (extend {Store}, func: #get(sid), #set(session, opts), #destory(sid))
  • maxAge: a number representing the milliseconds from Date.now() for expiry
  • expires: a Date object indicating the cookie's expiration date (expires at the end of session by default).
  • path: a string indicating the path of the cookie (/ by default).
  • domain: a string indicating the domain of the cookie (no default).
  • secure: a boolean indicating whether the cookie is only to be sent over HTTPS (false by default for HTTP, true by default for HTTPS).
  • httpOnly: a boolean indicating whether the cookie is only to be sent over HTTP(S), and not made available to client JavaScript (true by default).
  • sameSite: a boolean or string indicating whether the cookie is a "same site" cookie (false by default). This can be set to 'strict', 'lax', or true (which maps to 'strict').
  • signed: a boolean indicating whether the cookie is to be signed (false by default). If this is true, another cookie of the same name with the .sig suffix appended will also be sent, with a 27-byte url-safe base64 SHA1 value representing the hash of cookie-name=cookie-value against the first Keygrip key. This signature key is used to detect tampering the next time a cookie is received.
  • overwrite: a boolean indicating whether to overwrite previously set cookies of the same name (false by default). If this is true, all cookies set during the same request with the same name (regardless of path or domain) are filtered out of the Set-Cookie header when setting this cookie.

Methods

  • refresh(): if you set maxAge in options, you can call ctx.session.refresh() to refresh session to your store

License

MIT

