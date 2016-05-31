Session middleware for Koa with a pluggable storage layer (for use with Mongo, Redis, etc.). Based on koa-session.

Installation

npm install koa-session-store

Usage

var session = require ( 'koa-session-store' ); var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var app = koa(); app.keys = [ 'some secret key' ]; app.use(session()); app.use( function ( next ) { return function *( ) { var n = this .session.views || 0 ; this .session.views = ++n; this .body = n + ' views' ; } }) app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'listening on port 3000' );

To delete an existing session:

this .session = null ;

The following configuration options are available:

app.use(session({ name : 'mysite' store : < object instance > or "cookie" // session storage layer - see below cookie: { // cookie configuration options - see below } }));

The default cookie configuration options are set to:

signed: true httpOnly : true overwrite : true

For a full list of options see the cookies module.

Session storage layer

The store configuration option specifies where the session data is stored. If omitted or set to "cookie" then session data will be stored in the cookie itself.

If you wish to store session data elsewhere (e.g. in Mongo, Redis, etc.) then you must set this to an object which exposes the following API:

load(sid) - load session data for given session id sid - {String} session identifier. returns a Promise, Thunk or generator which returns a JSON string of the session object data.

save(sid, data) - save session data for given session id sid - {String} session identifier. data - _{String} session data converted to JSON string. returns a Promise, Thunk or generator which returns once data is saved.

remove(sid) - remove session data for given session id sid - {String} session identifier. returns a Promise, Thunk or generator which returns once removal is complete.



The following storage layers are currently available:

