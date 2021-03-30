Simple session middleware for Koa. Defaults to cookie-based sessions and supports external stores.

Requires Node 7.6 or greater for async/await support

Installation

$ npm install koa-session

Notice

6.x changed the default cookie key from koa:sess to koa.sess to ensure set-cookie value valid with HTTP spec.see issue. If you want to be compatible with the previous version, you can manually set config.key to koa:sess .

Example

View counter example:

const session = require ( 'koa-session' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.keys = [ 'some secret hurr' ]; const CONFIG = { key : 'koa.sess' , maxAge : 86400000 , autoCommit : true , overwrite : true , httpOnly : true , signed : true , rolling : false , renew : false , secure : true , sameSite : null , }; app.use(session(CONFIG, app)); app.use( ctx => { if (ctx.path === '/favicon.ico' ) return ; let n = ctx.session.views || 0 ; ctx.session.views = ++n; ctx.body = n + ' views' ; }); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'listening on port 3000' );

API

Options

The cookie name is controlled by the key option, which defaults to "koa.sess". All other options are passed to ctx.cookies.get() and ctx.cookies.set() allowing you to control security, domain, path, and signing among other settings.

Custom encode/decode Support

Use options.encode and options.decode to customize your own encode/decode methods.

Hooks

valid() : valid session value before use it

: valid session value before use it beforeSave() : hook before save session

External Session Stores

The session is stored in a cookie by default, but it has some disadvantages:

Session is stored on client side unencrypted

Browser cookies always have length limits

You can store the session content in external stores (Redis, MongoDB or other DBs) by passing options.store with three methods (these need to be async functions):

get(key, maxAge, { rolling, ctx }) : get session object by key

: get session object by key set(key, sess, maxAge, { rolling, changed, ctx }) : set session object for key, with a maxAge (in ms)

: set session object for key, with a (in ms) destroy(key, {ctx}) : destroy session for key

Once you pass options.store , session storage is dependent on your external store -- you can't access the session if your external store is down. Use external session stores only if necessary, avoid using session as a cache, keep the session lean, and store it in a cookie if possible!

The way of generating external session id is controlled by the options.genid(ctx) , which defaults to uuid.v4() .

If you want to add prefix for all external session id, you can use options.prefix , it will not work if options.genid(ctx) present.

If your session store requires data or utilities from context, opts.ContextStore is also supported. ContextStore must be a class which claims three instance methods demonstrated above. new ContextStore(ctx) will be executed on every request.

Events

koa-session will emit event on app when session expired or invalid:

session:missed : can't get session value from external store.

: can't get session value from external store. session:invalid : session value is invalid.

: session value is invalid. session:expired : session value is expired.

Custom External Key

External key is used the cookie by default, but you can use options.externalKey to customize your own external key methods. options.externalKey with two methods:

get(ctx) : get the external key

: get the external key set(ctx, value) : set the external key

Returns true if the session is new.

if ( this .session.isNew) { } else { }

Get cookie's maxAge.

Set cookie's maxAge.

Get session external key, only exist when external session store present.

Save this session no matter whether it is populated.

Session headers are auto committed by default. Use this if autoCommit is set to false .

Destroying a session

To destroy a session simply set it to null :

this .session = null ;

License

MIT