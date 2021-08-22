koa sendfile

Basic file-sending utility for koa. It does the following:

Check if a file exists

Set content-length, content-type, and last-modified headers

304 based on last-modified

Handle HEAD requests

It does not:

Check for malicious paths or hidden files

Support directory indexes

Cache control

OPTIONS method

API

You must pass the koa context. filename is the filename of the file.

sendfile returns a promise that resolves to the fs.stat() result of the filename. If sendfile() resolves, that doesn't mean that a response is set - the filename could be a directory. Instead, check if (context.status) .