Basic file-sending utility for koa. It does the following:
It does not:
You must pass the koa context.
filename is the filename of the file.
sendfile returns a promise that resolves to the
fs.stat() result of the filename. If sendfile() resolves, that doesn't mean that a response is set - the filename could be a directory. Instead, check
if (context.status).
const sendfile = require('koa-sendfile')
app.use(async function (ctx, next) {
const stats = await sendfile(ctx, '/Users/jong/.bash_profile')
if (!ctx.status) ctx.throw(404)
})