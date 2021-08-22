openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-sendfile

by koajs
3.0.0 (see all)

basic file-sending utility for koa

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa sendfile

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads

Basic file-sending utility for koa. It does the following:

  • Check if a file exists
  • Set content-length, content-type, and last-modified headers
  • 304 based on last-modified
  • Handle HEAD requests

It does not:

  • Check for malicious paths or hidden files
  • Support directory indexes
  • Cache control
  • OPTIONS method

API

sendfile(context, filename)

You must pass the koa context. filename is the filename of the file.

sendfile returns a promise that resolves to the fs.stat() result of the filename. If sendfile() resolves, that doesn't mean that a response is set - the filename could be a directory. Instead, check if (context.status).

const sendfile = require('koa-sendfile')

app.use(async function (ctx, next) {
  const stats = await sendfile(ctx, '/Users/jong/.bash_profile')
  if (!ctx.status) ctx.throw(404)
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial