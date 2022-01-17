Router middleware for Koa.

Express-style routing ( app.get , app.put , app.post , etc.)

, , , etc.) Named URL parameters

Named routes with URL generation

Responds to OPTIONS requests with allowed methods

requests with allowed methods Support for 405 Method Not Allowed and 501 Not Implemented

and Multiple route middleware

Multiple and nestable routers

async/await support

Migrating to 7 / Koa 2

The API has changed to match the new promise-based middleware signature of koa 2. See the koa 2.x readme for more information.

Middleware is now always run in the order declared by .use() (or .get() , etc.), which matches Express 4 API.

Installation

npm i @koa/router yarn add @koa/router

Typescript Support

To install types:

npm i @types/koa__router yarn add @types/koa__router

API Reference

See API Reference for more documentation.

Contributing

Please submit all issues and pull requests to the koajs/router repository!

Support

If you have any problem or suggestion please open an issue here.

Call for Maintainers

This module is forked from the original koa-router due to its lack of activity. koa-router is the most widely used router module in the Koa community and we need maintainers. If you're interested in fixing bugs or implementing new features feel free to open a pull request. We'll be adding active contributors as collaborators.

Thanks to the original authors @alexmingoia and the original team for their great work.

License

MIT