Router middleware for Koa.
app.get,
app.put,
app.post, etc.)
OPTIONS requests with allowed methods
405 Method Not Allowed and
501 Not Implemented
async/await support
.use() (or
.get(),
etc.), which matches Express 4 API.
# npm ..
npm i @koa/router
# yarn ..
yarn add @koa/router
To install types:
# npm ..
npm i @types/koa__router
# yarn ..
yarn add @types/koa__router
See API Reference for more documentation.
Please submit all issues and pull requests to the koajs/router repository!
If you have any problem or suggestion please open an issue here.
This module is forked from the original koa-router due to its lack of activity.
koa-router is the most widely used router module in the Koa community and we need maintainers. If you're interested in fixing bugs or implementing new features feel free to open a pull request. We'll be adding active contributors as collaborators.
Thanks to the original authors @alexmingoia and the original team for their great work.