openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-rewrite-75lb

by koajs
3.0.1 (see all)

URL rewriting middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.5K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-rewrite

URL rewrite middleware for koa.

Notice: koa-rewrite@2+ supports koa@2, if you want to use this module with koa@1, please use koa-rewrite@1.

Installation

$ npm install koa-rewrite

Examples

Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting /i123 to /items/123.

app.use(rewrite(/^\/i(\w+)/, '/items/$1'));

Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named or numeric. For example rewrite /foo..bar to /commits/foo/to/bar:

app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/$1/to/$2'));
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/:src/to/:dst'));

You may also use the wildcard * to soak up several segments, for example /js/vendor/jquery.js would become /public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js:

app.use(rewrite('/js/(.*)', '/public/assets/js/$1'));

Debugging

Use the DEBUG environment variable with "koa-rewrite":

koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/123 +762ms
koa-rewrite rewrite /i321 -> /items/321 +9s
koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/123 +5s

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial