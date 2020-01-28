URL rewrite middleware for koa.

Notice: koa-rewrite@2+ supports koa@2 , if you want to use this module with koa@1 , please use koa-rewrite@1 .

Installation

$ npm install koa-rewrite

Examples

Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting /i123 to /items/123 .

app.use(rewrite( /^\/i(\w+)/ , '/items/$1' ));

Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named or numeric. For example rewrite /foo..bar to /commits/foo/to/bar :

app.use(rewrite( '/:src..:dst' , '/commits/$1/to/$2' )); app.use(rewrite( '/:src..:dst' , '/commits/:src/to/:dst' ));

You may also use the wildcard * to soak up several segments, for example /js/vendor/jquery.js would become /public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js :

app.use(rewrite( '/js/(.*)' , '/public/assets/js/$1' ));

Debugging

Use the DEBUG environment variable with "koa-rewrite":

koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/ 123 + 762 ms koa-rewrite rewrite /i321 -> /items/ 321 + 9 s koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/ 123 + 5 s

License

MIT