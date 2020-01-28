URL rewrite middleware for koa.
Notice:
koa-rewrite@2+ supports
koa@2, if you want to use this module with
koa@1, please use
koa-rewrite@1.
$ npm install koa-rewrite
Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting
/i123 to
/items/123.
app.use(rewrite(/^\/i(\w+)/, '/items/$1'));
Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named or numeric. For example rewrite
/foo..bar to
/commits/foo/to/bar:
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/$1/to/$2'));
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/:src/to/:dst'));
You may also use the wildcard
* to soak up several segments, for example
/js/vendor/jquery.js would become
/public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js:
app.use(rewrite('/js/(.*)', '/public/assets/js/$1'));
Use the DEBUG environment variable with "koa-rewrite":
koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/123 +762ms
koa-rewrite rewrite /i321 -> /items/321 +9s
koa-rewrite rewrite /i123 -> /items/123 +5s