krr

koa-rest-router

by Charlike Mike Reagent
1.0.1 (see all)

Most powerful, flexible and composable router for building enterprise RESTful APIs easily!

Overview

24

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

koa-rest-router

Most powerful, flexible and composable router for building enterprise RESTful APIs easily!

You might also be interested in gibon - a minimal & functional 600 bytes client-side router.

You might also be interested in gibon - a minimal & functional 600 bytes client-side router.

Highlighs

  • production: ready for and used in
  • composability: grouping multiple resources and multiple routers
  • flexibility: overriding controller and request methods, plus custom prefixes
  • compatibility: accepts both old and modern middlewares without deprecation messages
  • powerful: multiple routers on same koa app - even can combine multiple routers
  • light: not poluting your router instance and app - see .loadMethods
  • backward compatible: works on koa v1 - use .legacyMiddleware
  • maintainability: very small, beautiful, maintainable and commented codebase
  • stability: strict semantic versioning and very well documented, based on koa-better-router
  • open: love PRs for features, issues and recipes - Contribute a recipe? See the recipes of koa-better-router

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

ProTip: Checkout koa-better-router API too to know what more methods comes with this.

Quickstart

This router uses koa-better-router, so you should review its API documentation to get more info how the things are working and what more methods are exposed.

Controller methods mapping

In addition this router allows you to override the controller methods which will be used in certain route path.

Defaults

Request methodRoute pathController method
GET/usersindex
GET/users/new new
POST/userscreate
GET/users/:usershow
GET/users/:user/editedit
PUT/users/:userupdate
DELETE/users/:userremove

Example

let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let router = Router()

router.resource('users', {
  // GET /users
  index: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/new
  new: (ctx, next) => {},

  // POST /users
  create: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/:user
  show: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/:user/edit
  edit: (ctx, next) => {},

  // PUT /users/:user
  update: (ctx, next) => {},

  // DELETE /users/:user
  remove: (ctx, next) => {}
})

let users = router.getResource('users')

console.log(users.length) // => 7
console.log(users) // => Array Route Objects

console.log(router.routes.length) // => 7
console.log(router.resources.length) // => 1

Note: Multiple middlewares can be passed on each. Also combining old and modern koa middlewares, so both generator functions and normal functions.

Overriding controller methods

You easily can override the defaults by passing options.map object with key/value pairs where the key represents the original, and value is a string containing the wanted override.

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')()

let options = {
  map: {
    index: 'foo',
    new: 'bar',
    create: 'baz',
    show: 'qux',
  }
}

router.resource('users', {
  // GET /users
  foo: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/new
  bar: (ctx, next) => {},

  // POST /users
  baz: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/:user
  qux: (ctx, next) => {},

  // ... etc
}, options)

Overriding request methods

In some cases in guides the REST routes uses different request methods and that field is not clear enough. So every sane router should allow overriding such things, so we do it. By default for updating is used PUT, for deleting/removing is DELETE. You can override this methods to use POST instead, so ...

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')()

let options = {
  methods: {
    put: 'POST'
  }  
}

router.resource('cats', {
  // POST /cats/:cat
  update: (ctx, next) => {}
}, options)

And you can combine both overriding variants, of course

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')()

let options = {
  methods: {
    put: 'POST'
  },
  map: {
    update: 'foobar'
  }
}

router.resource('cats', {
  // POST /cats/:cat
  foobar: (ctx, next) => {}
}, options)

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i koa-rest-router --save

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

let router = require('koa-rest-router')()

// or

let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let apiRouter = Router({ prefix: '/api/v1' })

API

KoaRestRouter

Initialize KoaRestRouter with optional options, directly passed to koa-better-router and this package inherits it. So you have all methods and functionality from the awesome koa-better-router middleware.

Params

  • [options] {Object}: passed directly to koa-better-router, in addition we have 2 more options here.
  • [options.methods] {Object}: override request methods to be used
  • [options.map] {Object}: override controller methods to be called

Example

let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let api = Router({ prefix: '/api/v1' })

// - can have multiples middlewares
// - can have both old and modern middlewares combined
api.resource('companies', {
  index: function (ctx, next) {},
  show: function (ctx, next) {},
  create: function (ctx, next) {}
  // ... and etc
})

console.log(api.routes.length) // 7
console.log(api.resources.length) // 1

api.resource('profiles', {
  index: function (ctx, next) {},
  show: function (ctx, next) {},
  create: function (ctx, next) {}
  // ... and etc
})

console.log(api.routes.length) // 14
console.log(api.resources.length) // 2

let Koa = require('koa') // Koa v2
let app = new Koa()

let basic = Router() // prefix is `/` by default
basic.extend(api)

app.use(api.middleware())
app.use(basic.middleware())

app.listen(4444, () => {
  console.log('Open http://localhost:4444 and try')
  // will output 2x14 links
  // - 14 links on `/api/v1` prefix
  // - 14 links on `/` prefix
  api.routes.forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4444${route.path}`)
  })
  basic.routes.forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4444${route.path}`)
  })
})

.createResource

Core method behind .resource for creating single resource with a name, but without adding it to this.routes array. You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively opts.methods object and opts.map object. It uses koa-better-router's .createRoute under the hood.

Params

  • name {String|Object}: name of the resource or ctrl
  • ctrl {Object}: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts
  • opts {Object}: optional, merged with options from constructor
  • returns {KoaRestRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')({
  prefix: '/api'
}).loadMethods()

// The server part
let body = require('koa-better-body')
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

// override request methods
let methods = {
  put: 'POST'
  del: 'POST'
}

// override controller methods
let map = {
  index: 'list',
  show: 'read',
  remove: 'destroy'
}

// notice the body should be invoked explicitly
// with or without options object, no matter
let updateMiddlewares = [body(), (ctx, next) => {
  ctx.body = `This method by default is triggered with PUT requests only.`
  ctx.body = `${ctx.body} But now it is from POST request.`
  return next()
}, function * (next) => {
  this.body = `${this.body} Incoming data is`
  this.body = `${this.body} ${JSON.stringify(this.request.fields, null, 2)}`
  yield next
}]

// create actual resource
let cats = router.createResource('cats', {
  list: [
    (ctx, next) => {
      ctx.body = `This is GET ${ctx.route.path} route with multiple middlewares`
      return next()
    },
    function * (next) {
      this.body = `${this.body} and combining old and modern middlewares.`
      yield next
    }
  ],
  read: (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `This is ${ctx.route.path} route.`
    ctx.body = `${ctx.body} And param ":cat" is ${ctx.params.cat}.`
    ctx.body = `${ctx.body} By default this method is called "show".`
    return next()
  },
  update: updateMiddlewares,
  destroy: (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `This route should be called with DELETE request, by default.`
    ctx.body = `${ctx.body} But now it request is POST.`
    return next()
  }
}, {map: map, methods: methods})

console.log(cats)
// => array of "Route Objects"

// router.routes array is empty
console.log(router.getRoutes()) // => []

// register the resource
router.addResource(cats)

console.log(router.routes.length) // => 7
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // => 7
console.log(router.getRoutes()) // or router.routes
// => array of "Route Objects"

app.use(router.middleware())

app.listen(5000, () => {
  console.log(`Server listening on http://localhost:5000`)
  console.log(`Try to open these routes:`)

  router.routes.forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method}` http://localhost:5000${route.path}`)
  }))
})

.addResource

Simple method that is alias of .addRoutes and .addResources, but for adding single resource. It can accepts only one resource object.

Params

  • resource {Array}: array of route objects, known as "Resource Object"
  • returns {KoaRestRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let api = new Router({
  prefix: '/'
})

console.log(api.resources.length) // 0
console.log(api.routes.length) // 0

api.addResource(api.createResource('dragons'))

console.log(api.resources.length) // 1
console.log(api.routes.length) // 7

console.log(api.getResource('dragons'))
// array of route objects
// => [
//   { prefix: '/', route: '/dragons', path: '/dragons', ... }
//   { prefix: '/', route: '/dragons/:dragon', path: '/dragons/:dragon', ... }
//   ... and 5 more routes
// ]

.getResource

Get single resource by name. Special case is resource to the / prefix. So pass / as name. See more on what are the "Route Objects" in the koa-better-router docs. What that method returns, I call "Resource Object" - array of "Route Objects"

Params

  • name {String}: name of the resource, plural
  • returns {Array|Null}: if resource with name not found `null, otherwise array of route objects - that array is known as Resource Object

Example

let api = require('koa-rest-router')({
  prefix: '/api/v2'
})

let frogs = api.createResource('frogs')
let dragons = api.createResource('dragons')

console.log(api.getResource('frogs'))
// array of route objects
// => [
//   { prefix: '/api/v2', route: '/frogs', path: '/api/v2/frogs', ... }
//   { prefix: '/api/v2', route: '/frogs/:frog', path: '/api/v2/frogs/:frog', ... }
//   ... and 5 more routes
// ]

console.log(api.getResources().length) // 2

.resource

Creates a resource using .createResource and adds the resource routes to the this.routes array, using .addResource. This is not an alias! It is combination of two methods. Methods that are not defined in given ctrl (controller) returns by default 501 Not Implemented. You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively opts.methods object and opts.map object.

Params

  • name {String|Object}: name of the resource or ctrl
  • ctrl {Object}: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts
  • opts {Object}: optional, merged with options from constructor
  • returns {KoaRestRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let Router = require('koa-rest-router')

let api = new Router({ prefix: '/api/v3' })
let router = new Router() // on `/` prefix by default

// All of the controller methods
// can be remap-ed. using `opts.map`
// try to pass `{ map: { index: 'home' } }` as options

api.resource('users', {
  // GET /users
  index: [(ctx, next) => {}, (ctx, next) => {}],

  // GET /users/new
  new: (ctx, next) => {},

  // POST /users
  create: (ctx, next) => {},

  // GET /users/:user
  show: [(ctx, next) => {}, function * (next) {}],

  // GET /users/:user/edit
  edit: (ctx, next) => {},

  // PUT /users/:user
  // that `PUT` can be changed `opts.methods.put: 'post'`
  update: (ctx, next) => {},

  // DELETE /users/:user
  // that `DELETE` can be changed `opts.methods.delete: 'post'`
  remove: (ctx, next) => {}
})

// notice the `foo` method
router.resource({
  // GET /
  foo: [
    (ctx, next) => {
      ctx.body = `GET ${ctx.route.path}`
      return next()
    },
    function * (next) {
      ctx.body = `${this.body}! Hello world!`
      yield next
    }
  ],
  // GET /:id, like /123
  show: (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = JSON.stringify(ctx.params, null, 2)
    return next()
  }
}, {
  map: {
    index: 'foo'
  }
})

api.routes.forEach(route => console.log(route.method, route.path))
router.routes.forEach(route => console.log(route.method, route.path))

// Wanna use only one router?
let fooRouter = new Router()
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

fooRouter.addRoutes(api.getResources(), router.getRoutes())

console.log(fooRouter.routes)
console.log(fooRouter.routes.length) // 14

app.use(fooRouter.middleware())

app.listen(4433, () => {
  console.log('Cool server started at 4433. Try these routes:')

  fooRouter.routes.forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4433${route.path}`)
  })
})

.addResources

Just an alias of koa-better-router's' .addRoutes method.

Params

  • ...args {Array}: any number of arguments (arrays of route objects)
  • returns {KoaRestRouter} this: instance for chaining

.getResources

As we have .getRoutes method for getting this.routes, so we have .getResources for getting this.resources array, too. Each .createResource returns array of route objects with length of 7, so 7 routes. So if you call .createResource two times the this.resources (what this method returns) will contain 2 arrays with 7 routes in each of them.

  • returns {Array}: array of arrays of route objects

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')().loadMethods()

console.log(router.routes.length)          // 0
console.log(router.getRoutes().length)     // 0

console.log(router.resources.length)       // 0
console.log(router.getResources().length)  // 0

router.get('/about', (ctx, next) => {})
router.resource('dogs')
router.resource('cats')

console.log(router.routes.length)          // 15
console.log(router.getRoutes().length)     // 15

console.log(router.resources.length)       // 2
console.log(router.getResources().length)  // 2

.groupResources

Powerful method for grouping couple of resources into one resource endpoint. For example you have /cats and /dogs endpoints, but you wanna create /cats/:cat/dogs/:dog endpoint, so you can do such things with that. You can group infinite number of resources. Useful methods that gives you what you should pass as arguments here are .createResource, .createRoute, .getResources, .getResource and .getRoutes. Note: Be aware of that it replaces middlewares of dest with the middlewares of last src.

Params

  • dest {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
  • src1 {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
  • src2 {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
  • returns {Array}: new array with grouped resources

Example

let router = require('koa-rest-router')({ prefix: '/api/v3'})

let departments = router.createResource('departments')
let companies = router.createResource('companies')
let profiles = router.createResource('profiles')
let clients = router.createResource('clients')
let users = router.createResource('users')
let cats = router.createResource('cats')
let dogs = router.createResource('dogs')

// endpoint: /companies/:company/departments/:department
let one = router.groupResources(companies, departments)

// endpoint: /profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat
let two = router.groupResources(profiles, clients, cats)

// crazy? huh, AWESOME!
// endpoint: /companies/:company/departments/:department/profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat
let foo = router.groupResources(one, two)

// but actually just "register" `one` and `foo`
// so you WON'T have `/profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat`
// endpoint in your API
router.addRoutes(one, foo)

// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

app.use(router.middleware())

app.listen(4000, () => {
  console.log(`Mega API server on http://localhost:4000`)
  console.log(`Checkout these routes:`)

  // it will output 14 links
  router.getRoutes().forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4000${route.path}`)
  })
})

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guidelines for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
If you need some help and can spent some cash, feel free to contact me at CodeMentor.io too.

In short: If you want to contribute to that project, please follow these things

  1. Please DO NOT edit README.md, CHANGELOG.md and .verb.md files. See "Building docs" section.
  2. Ensure anything is okey by installing the dependencies and run the tests. See "Running tests" section.
  3. Always use npm run commit to commit changes instead of git commit, because it is interactive and user-friendly. It uses commitizen behind the scenes, which follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.
  4. Do NOT bump the version in package.json. For that we use npm run release, which is standard-version and follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.

Thanks a lot! :)

Contributing Recipes

Recipes are just different use cases, written in form of README in human language. Showing some "Pro Tips" and tricks, answering common questions and so on. They look like tests, but in more readable and understandable way for humans - mostly for beginners that not reads or understand enough the README or API and tests.

  • They are in form of folders in the root recipes/ folder: for example recipes/[short-meaningful-recipe-name]/.
  • In recipe folder should exist README.md file
  • In recipe folder there may have actual js files, too. And should be working.
  • The examples from the recipe README.md should also exist as separate .js files.
  • Examples in recipe folder also should be working and actual.

It would be great if you follow these steps when you want to fix, update or create a recipes. 😎

  • Title for recipe idea should start with [recipe]: for example[recipe] my awesome recipe
  • Title for new recipe (PR) should also start with [recipe].
  • Titles of Pull Requests or Issues for fixing/updating some existing recipes should start with [recipe-fix].

It will help a lot, thanks in advance! 😋

Building docs

Documentation and that readme is generated using verb-generate-readme, which is a verb generator, so you need to install both of them and then run verb command like that

$ npm install verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme --global && verb

Please don't edit the README directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.

Running tests

Clone repository and run the following in that cloned directory

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License

Copyright © 2016-2017, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.1, on February 14, 2017.
Project scaffolded using charlike cli.

