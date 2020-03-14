Most powerful, flexible and composable router for building enterprise RESTful APIs easily!
.loadMethods
.legacyMiddleware
ProTip: Checkout koa-better-router API too to know what more methods comes with this.
This router uses koa-better-router, so you should review its API documentation to get more info how the things are working and what more methods are exposed.
In addition this router allows you to override the controller methods which will be used in certain route path.
Defaults
|Request method
|Route path
|Controller method
|GET
/users
index
|GET
/users/new
new
|POST
/users
create
|GET
/users/:user
show
|GET
/users/:user/edit
edit
|PUT
/users/:user
update
|DELETE
/users/:user
remove
Example
let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let router = Router()
router.resource('users', {
// GET /users
index: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/new
new: (ctx, next) => {},
// POST /users
create: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/:user
show: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/:user/edit
edit: (ctx, next) => {},
// PUT /users/:user
update: (ctx, next) => {},
// DELETE /users/:user
remove: (ctx, next) => {}
})
let users = router.getResource('users')
console.log(users.length) // => 7
console.log(users) // => Array Route Objects
console.log(router.routes.length) // => 7
console.log(router.resources.length) // => 1
Note: Multiple middlewares can be passed on each. Also combining old and modern koa middlewares, so both generator functions and normal functions.
You easily can override the defaults by passing
options.mapobject with key/value pairs where the key represents the original, and value is a string containing the wanted override.
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')()
let options = {
map: {
index: 'foo',
new: 'bar',
create: 'baz',
show: 'qux',
}
}
router.resource('users', {
// GET /users
foo: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/new
bar: (ctx, next) => {},
// POST /users
baz: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/:user
qux: (ctx, next) => {},
// ... etc
}, options)
In some cases in guides the REST routes uses different request methods and that field is not clear enough. So every sane router should allow overriding such things, so we do it. By default for updating is used
PUT, for deleting/removing is
DELETE. You can override this methods to use
POSTinstead, so ...
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')()
let options = {
methods: {
put: 'POST'
}
}
router.resource('cats', {
// POST /cats/:cat
update: (ctx, next) => {}
}, options)
And you can combine both overriding variants, of course
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')()
let options = {
methods: {
put: 'POST'
},
map: {
update: 'foobar'
}
}
router.resource('cats', {
// POST /cats/:cat
foobar: (ctx, next) => {}
}, options)
For more use-cases see the tests
let router = require('koa-rest-router')()
// or
let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let apiRouter = Router({ prefix: '/api/v1' })
Initialize
KoaRestRouterwith optional
options, directly passed to koa-better-router and this package inherits it. So you have all methods and functionality from the awesome koa-better-router middleware.
Params
[options] {Object}: passed directly to koa-better-router, in addition we have 2 more options here.
[options.methods] {Object}: override request methods to be used
[options.map] {Object}: override controller methods to be called
Example
let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let api = Router({ prefix: '/api/v1' })
// - can have multiples middlewares
// - can have both old and modern middlewares combined
api.resource('companies', {
index: function (ctx, next) {},
show: function (ctx, next) {},
create: function (ctx, next) {}
// ... and etc
})
console.log(api.routes.length) // 7
console.log(api.resources.length) // 1
api.resource('profiles', {
index: function (ctx, next) {},
show: function (ctx, next) {},
create: function (ctx, next) {}
// ... and etc
})
console.log(api.routes.length) // 14
console.log(api.resources.length) // 2
let Koa = require('koa') // Koa v2
let app = new Koa()
let basic = Router() // prefix is `/` by default
basic.extend(api)
app.use(api.middleware())
app.use(basic.middleware())
app.listen(4444, () => {
console.log('Open http://localhost:4444 and try')
// will output 2x14 links
// - 14 links on `/api/v1` prefix
// - 14 links on `/` prefix
api.routes.forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4444${route.path}`)
})
basic.routes.forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4444${route.path}`)
})
})
Core method behind
.resourcefor creating single resource with a
name, but without adding it to
this.routesarray. You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively
opts.methodsobject and
opts.mapobject. It uses koa-better-router's
.createRouteunder the hood.
Params
name {String|Object}: name of the resource or
ctrl
ctrl {Object}: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or
opts
opts {Object}: optional, merged with options from constructor
returns {KoaRestRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')({
prefix: '/api'
}).loadMethods()
// The server part
let body = require('koa-better-body')
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
// override request methods
let methods = {
put: 'POST'
del: 'POST'
}
// override controller methods
let map = {
index: 'list',
show: 'read',
remove: 'destroy'
}
// notice the body should be invoked explicitly
// with or without options object, no matter
let updateMiddlewares = [body(), (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `This method by default is triggered with PUT requests only.`
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} But now it is from POST request.`
return next()
}, function * (next) => {
this.body = `${this.body} Incoming data is`
this.body = `${this.body} ${JSON.stringify(this.request.fields, null, 2)}`
yield next
}]
// create actual resource
let cats = router.createResource('cats', {
list: [
(ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `This is GET ${ctx.route.path} route with multiple middlewares`
return next()
},
function * (next) {
this.body = `${this.body} and combining old and modern middlewares.`
yield next
}
],
read: (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `This is ${ctx.route.path} route.`
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} And param ":cat" is ${ctx.params.cat}.`
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} By default this method is called "show".`
return next()
},
update: updateMiddlewares,
destroy: (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `This route should be called with DELETE request, by default.`
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} But now it request is POST.`
return next()
}
}, {map: map, methods: methods})
console.log(cats)
// => array of "Route Objects"
// router.routes array is empty
console.log(router.getRoutes()) // => []
// register the resource
router.addResource(cats)
console.log(router.routes.length) // => 7
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // => 7
console.log(router.getRoutes()) // or router.routes
// => array of "Route Objects"
app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(5000, () => {
console.log(`Server listening on http://localhost:5000`)
console.log(`Try to open these routes:`)
router.routes.forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method}` http://localhost:5000${route.path}`)
}))
})
Simple method that is alias of
.addRoutesand
.addResources, but for adding single resource. It can accepts only one
resourceobject.
Params
resource {Array}: array of route objects, known as "Resource Object"
returns {KoaRestRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let api = new Router({
prefix: '/'
})
console.log(api.resources.length) // 0
console.log(api.routes.length) // 0
api.addResource(api.createResource('dragons'))
console.log(api.resources.length) // 1
console.log(api.routes.length) // 7
console.log(api.getResource('dragons'))
// array of route objects
// => [
// { prefix: '/', route: '/dragons', path: '/dragons', ... }
// { prefix: '/', route: '/dragons/:dragon', path: '/dragons/:dragon', ... }
// ... and 5 more routes
// ]
Get single resource by
name. Special case is resource to the
/prefix. So pass
/as
name. See more on what are the "Route Objects" in the koa-better-router docs. What that method returns, I call "Resource Object" - array of "Route Objects"
Params
name {String}: name of the resource, plural
returns {Array|Null}: if resource with
name not found `null, otherwise array of route objects - that array is known as Resource Object
Example
let api = require('koa-rest-router')({
prefix: '/api/v2'
})
let frogs = api.createResource('frogs')
let dragons = api.createResource('dragons')
console.log(api.getResource('frogs'))
// array of route objects
// => [
// { prefix: '/api/v2', route: '/frogs', path: '/api/v2/frogs', ... }
// { prefix: '/api/v2', route: '/frogs/:frog', path: '/api/v2/frogs/:frog', ... }
// ... and 5 more routes
// ]
console.log(api.getResources().length) // 2
Creates a resource using
.createResourceand adds the resource routes to the
this.routesarray, using
.addResource. This is not an alias! It is combination of two methods. Methods that are not defined in given
ctrl(controller) returns by default
501 Not Implemented. You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively
opts.methodsobject and
opts.mapobject.
Params
name {String|Object}: name of the resource or
ctrl
ctrl {Object}: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or
opts
opts {Object}: optional, merged with options from constructor
returns {KoaRestRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let Router = require('koa-rest-router')
let api = new Router({ prefix: '/api/v3' })
let router = new Router() // on `/` prefix by default
// All of the controller methods
// can be remap-ed. using `opts.map`
// try to pass `{ map: { index: 'home' } }` as options
api.resource('users', {
// GET /users
index: [(ctx, next) => {}, (ctx, next) => {}],
// GET /users/new
new: (ctx, next) => {},
// POST /users
create: (ctx, next) => {},
// GET /users/:user
show: [(ctx, next) => {}, function * (next) {}],
// GET /users/:user/edit
edit: (ctx, next) => {},
// PUT /users/:user
// that `PUT` can be changed `opts.methods.put: 'post'`
update: (ctx, next) => {},
// DELETE /users/:user
// that `DELETE` can be changed `opts.methods.delete: 'post'`
remove: (ctx, next) => {}
})
// notice the `foo` method
router.resource({
// GET /
foo: [
(ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `GET ${ctx.route.path}`
return next()
},
function * (next) {
ctx.body = `${this.body}! Hello world!`
yield next
}
],
// GET /:id, like /123
show: (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = JSON.stringify(ctx.params, null, 2)
return next()
}
}, {
map: {
index: 'foo'
}
})
api.routes.forEach(route => console.log(route.method, route.path))
router.routes.forEach(route => console.log(route.method, route.path))
// Wanna use only one router?
let fooRouter = new Router()
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
fooRouter.addRoutes(api.getResources(), router.getRoutes())
console.log(fooRouter.routes)
console.log(fooRouter.routes.length) // 14
app.use(fooRouter.middleware())
app.listen(4433, () => {
console.log('Cool server started at 4433. Try these routes:')
fooRouter.routes.forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4433${route.path}`)
})
})
Just an alias of koa-better-router's'
.addRoutesmethod.
Params
...args {Array}: any number of arguments (arrays of route objects)
returns {KoaRestRouter}
this: instance for chaining
As we have
.getRoutesmethod for getting
this.routes, so we have
.getResourcesfor getting
this.resourcesarray, too. Each
.createResourcereturns array of route objects with length of 7, so 7 routes. So if you call
.createResourcetwo times the
this.resources(what this method returns) will contain 2 arrays with 7 routes in each of them.
returns {Array}: array of arrays of route objects
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')().loadMethods()
console.log(router.routes.length) // 0
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 0
console.log(router.resources.length) // 0
console.log(router.getResources().length) // 0
router.get('/about', (ctx, next) => {})
router.resource('dogs')
router.resource('cats')
console.log(router.routes.length) // 15
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 15
console.log(router.resources.length) // 2
console.log(router.getResources().length) // 2
Powerful method for grouping couple of resources into one resource endpoint. For example you have
/catsand
/dogsendpoints, but you wanna create
/cats/:cat/dogs/:dogendpoint, so you can do such things with that. You can group infinite number of resources. Useful methods that gives you what you should pass as arguments here are
.createResource,
.createRoute,
.getResources,
.getResourceand
.getRoutes. Note: Be aware of that it replaces middlewares of
destwith the middlewares of last
src.
Params
dest {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
src1 {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
src2 {Array}: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)
returns {Array}: new array with grouped resources
Example
let router = require('koa-rest-router')({ prefix: '/api/v3'})
let departments = router.createResource('departments')
let companies = router.createResource('companies')
let profiles = router.createResource('profiles')
let clients = router.createResource('clients')
let users = router.createResource('users')
let cats = router.createResource('cats')
let dogs = router.createResource('dogs')
// endpoint: /companies/:company/departments/:department
let one = router.groupResources(companies, departments)
// endpoint: /profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat
let two = router.groupResources(profiles, clients, cats)
// crazy? huh, AWESOME!
// endpoint: /companies/:company/departments/:department/profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat
let foo = router.groupResources(one, two)
// but actually just "register" `one` and `foo`
// so you WON'T have `/profiles/:profile/clients/:client/cats/:cat`
// endpoint in your API
router.addRoutes(one, foo)
// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(4000, () => {
console.log(`Mega API server on http://localhost:4000`)
console.log(`Checkout these routes:`)
// it will output 14 links
router.getRoutes().forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:4000${route.path}`)
})
})
