Most powerful, flexible and composable router for building enterprise RESTful APIs easily!

Highlighs

production: ready for and used in

ready for and used in composability: grouping multiple resources and multiple routers

grouping multiple resources and multiple routers flexibility: overriding controller and request methods, plus custom prefixes

overriding controller and request methods, plus custom prefixes compatibility: accepts both old and modern middlewares without deprecation messages

accepts both old and modern middlewares without deprecation messages powerful: multiple routers on same koa app - even can combine multiple routers

multiple routers on same koa app - even can combine multiple routers light: not poluting your router instance and app - see .loadMethods

not poluting your router instance and app - see backward compatible: works on koa v1 - use .legacyMiddleware

works on koa v1 - use maintainability: very small, beautiful, maintainable and commented codebase

very small, beautiful, maintainable and commented codebase stability: strict semantic versioning and very well documented, based on koa-better-router

strict semantic versioning and very well documented, based on koa-better-router open: love PRs for features, issues and recipes - Contribute a recipe? See the recipes of koa-better-router

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

ProTip: Checkout koa-better-router API too to know what more methods comes with this.

Quickstart

This router uses koa-better-router, so you should review its API documentation to get more info how the things are working and what more methods are exposed.

Controller methods mapping

In addition this router allows you to override the controller methods which will be used in certain route path.

Defaults

Request method Route path Controller method GET /users index GET /users/new new POST /users create GET /users/:user show GET /users/:user/edit edit PUT /users/:user update DELETE /users/:user remove

Example

let Router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' ) let router = Router() router.resource( 'users' , { index : ( ctx, next ) => {}, new : ( ctx, next ) => {}, create : ( ctx, next ) => {}, show : ( ctx, next ) => {}, edit : ( ctx, next ) => {}, update : ( ctx, next ) => {}, remove : ( ctx, next ) => {} }) let users = router.getResource( 'users' ) console .log(users.length) console .log(users) console .log(router.routes.length) console .log(router.resources.length)

Note: Multiple middlewares can be passed on each. Also combining old and modern koa middlewares, so both generator functions and normal functions.

Overriding controller methods

You easily can override the defaults by passing options.map object with key/value pairs where the key represents the original, and value is a string containing the wanted override.

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )() let options = { map : { index : 'foo' , new : 'bar' , create : 'baz' , show : 'qux' , } } router.resource( 'users' , { foo : ( ctx, next ) => {}, bar : ( ctx, next ) => {}, baz : ( ctx, next ) => {}, qux : ( ctx, next ) => {}, }, options)

Overriding request methods

In some cases in guides the REST routes uses different request methods and that field is not clear enough. So every sane router should allow overriding such things, so we do it. By default for updating is used PUT , for deleting/removing is DELETE . You can override this methods to use POST instead, so ...

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )() let options = { methods : { put : 'POST' } } router.resource( 'cats' , { update : ( ctx, next ) => {} }, options)

And you can combine both overriding variants, of course

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )() let options = { methods : { put : 'POST' }, map : { update : 'foobar' } } router.resource( 'cats' , { foobar : ( ctx, next ) => {} }, options)

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i koa-rest-router --save

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )() let Router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' ) let apiRouter = Router({ prefix : '/api/v1' })

API

Initialize KoaRestRouter with optional options , directly passed to koa-better-router and this package inherits it. So you have all methods and functionality from the awesome koa-better-router middleware.

Params

[options] {Object} : passed directly to koa-better-router, in addition we have 2 more options here.

: passed directly to koa-better-router, in addition we have 2 more options here. [options.methods] {Object} : override request methods to be used

: override request methods to be used [options.map] {Object}: override controller methods to be called

Example

let Router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' ) let api = Router({ prefix : '/api/v1' }) api.resource( 'companies' , { index : function ( ctx, next ) {}, show : function ( ctx, next ) {}, create : function ( ctx, next ) {} }) console .log(api.routes.length) console .log(api.resources.length) api.resource( 'profiles' , { index : function ( ctx, next ) {}, show : function ( ctx, next ) {}, create : function ( ctx, next ) {} }) console .log(api.routes.length) console .log(api.resources.length) let Koa = require ( 'koa' ) let app = new Koa() let basic = Router() basic.extend(api) app.use(api.middleware()) app.use(basic.middleware()) app.listen( 4444 , () => { console .log( 'Open http://localhost:4444 and try' ) api.routes.forEach( ( route ) => { console .log( ` ${route.method} http://localhost:4444 ${route.path} ` ) }) basic.routes.forEach( ( route ) => { console .log( ` ${route.method} http://localhost:4444 ${route.path} ` ) }) })

Core method behind .resource for creating single resource with a name , but without adding it to this.routes array. You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively opts.methods object and opts.map object. It uses koa-better-router's .createRoute under the hood.

Params

name {String|Object} : name of the resource or ctrl

: name of the resource or ctrl {Object} : controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts

: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts {Object} : optional, merged with options from constructor

: optional, merged with options from constructor returns {KoaRestRouter} this : instance for chaining

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )({ prefix : '/api' }).loadMethods() let body = require ( 'koa-better-body' ) let Koa = require ( 'koa' ) let app = new Koa() let methods = { put : 'POST' del : 'POST' } let map = { index : 'list' , show : 'read' , remove : 'destroy' } let updateMiddlewares = [body(), (ctx, next) => { ctx.body = `This method by default is triggered with PUT requests only.` ctx.body = ` ${ctx.body} But now it is from POST request.` return next() }, function * ( next ) => { this .body = ` ${ this .body} Incoming data is` this .body = ` ${ this .body} ${ JSON .stringify( this .request.fields, null , 2 )} ` yield next }] let cats = router.createResource( 'cats' , { list : [ ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.body = `This is GET ${ctx.route.path} route with multiple middlewares` return next() }, function * ( next ) { this .body = ` ${ this .body} and combining old and modern middlewares.` yield next } ], read : ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.body = `This is ${ctx.route.path} route.` ctx.body = ` ${ctx.body} And param ":cat" is ${ctx.params.cat} .` ctx.body = ` ${ctx.body} By default this method is called "show".` return next() }, update : updateMiddlewares, destroy : ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.body = `This route should be called with DELETE request, by default.` ctx.body = ` ${ctx.body} But now it request is POST.` return next() } }, { map : map, methods : methods}) console .log(cats) console .log(router.getRoutes()) router.addResource(cats) console .log(router.routes.length) console .log(router.getRoutes().length) console .log(router.getRoutes()) app.use(router.middleware()) app.listen( 5000 , () => { console .log( `Server listening on http://localhost:5000` ) console .log( `Try to open these routes:` ) router.routes.forEach( ( route ) => { console .log( ` ${route.method} ` http: })) })

Simple method that is alias of .addRoutes and .addResources , but for adding single resource. It can accepts only one resource object.

Params

resource {Array} : array of route objects, known as "Resource Object"

: array of route objects, known as "Resource Object" returns {KoaRestRouter} this : instance for chaining

Example

let Router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' ) let api = new Router({ prefix : '/' }) console .log(api.resources.length) console .log(api.routes.length) api.addResource(api.createResource( 'dragons' )) console .log(api.resources.length) console .log(api.routes.length) console .log(api.getResource( 'dragons' ))

Get single resource by name . Special case is resource to the / prefix. So pass / as name . See more on what are the "Route Objects" in the koa-better-router docs. What that method returns, I call "Resource Object" - array of "Route Objects"

Params

name {String} : name of the resource, plural

: name of the resource, plural returns {Array|Null}: if resource with name not found `null, otherwise array of route objects - that array is known as Resource Object

Example

let api = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )({ prefix : '/api/v2' }) let frogs = api.createResource( 'frogs' ) let dragons = api.createResource( 'dragons' ) console .log(api.getResource( 'frogs' )) console .log(api.getResources().length)

Creates a resource using .createResource and adds the resource routes to the this.routes array, using .addResource . This is not an alias! It is combination of two methods. Methods that are not defined in given ctrl (controller) returns by default 501 Not Implemented . You can override any defaults - default request methods and default controller methods, just by passing respectively opts.methods object and opts.map object.

Params

name {String|Object} : name of the resource or ctrl

: name of the resource or ctrl {Object} : controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts

: controller object to be called on each endpoint, or opts {Object} : optional, merged with options from constructor

: optional, merged with options from constructor returns {KoaRestRouter} this : instance for chaining

Example

let Router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' ) let api = new Router({ prefix : '/api/v3' }) let router = new Router() api.resource( 'users' , { index : [ ( ctx, next ) => {}, (ctx, next) => {}], new : ( ctx, next ) => {}, create : ( ctx, next ) => {}, show : [ ( ctx, next ) => {}, function * ( next ) {}], edit : ( ctx, next ) => {}, update : ( ctx, next ) => {}, remove : ( ctx, next ) => {} }) router.resource({ foo : [ ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.body = `GET ${ctx.route.path} ` return next() }, function * ( next ) { ctx.body = ` ${ this .body} ! Hello world!` yield next } ], show : ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.body = JSON .stringify(ctx.params, null , 2 ) return next() } }, { map : { index : 'foo' } }) api.routes.forEach( route => console .log(route.method, route.path)) router.routes.forEach( route => console .log(route.method, route.path)) let fooRouter = new Router() let Koa = require ( 'koa' ) let app = new Koa() fooRouter.addRoutes(api.getResources(), router.getRoutes()) console .log(fooRouter.routes) console .log(fooRouter.routes.length) app.use(fooRouter.middleware()) app.listen( 4433 , () => { console .log( 'Cool server started at 4433. Try these routes:' ) fooRouter.routes.forEach( ( route ) => { console .log( ` ${route.method} http://localhost:4433 ${route.path} ` ) }) })

Just an alias of koa-better-router's' .addRoutes method.

Params

...args {Array} : any number of arguments (arrays of route objects)

: any number of arguments (arrays of route objects) returns {KoaRestRouter} this : instance for chaining

As we have .getRoutes method for getting this.routes , so we have .getResources for getting this.resources array, too. Each .createResource returns array of route objects with length of 7, so 7 routes. So if you call .createResource two times the this.resources (what this method returns) will contain 2 arrays with 7 routes in each of them.

returns {Array}: array of arrays of route objects

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )().loadMethods() console .log(router.routes.length) console .log(router.getRoutes().length) console .log(router.resources.length) console .log(router.getResources().length) router.get( '/about' , (ctx, next) => {}) router.resource( 'dogs' ) router.resource( 'cats' ) console .log(router.routes.length) console .log(router.getRoutes().length) console .log(router.resources.length) console .log(router.getResources().length)

Powerful method for grouping couple of resources into one resource endpoint. For example you have /cats and /dogs endpoints, but you wanna create /cats/:cat/dogs/:dog endpoint, so you can do such things with that. You can group infinite number of resources. Useful methods that gives you what you should pass as arguments here are .createResource , .createRoute , .getResources , .getResource and .getRoutes . Note: Be aware of that it replaces middlewares of dest with the middlewares of last src .

Params

dest {Array} : array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)

: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays) src1 {Array} : array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)

: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays) src2 {Array} : array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays)

: array of "Route Objects" or "Resource Object" (both are arrays) returns {Array}: new array with grouped resources

Example

let router = require ( 'koa-rest-router' )({ prefix : '/api/v3' }) let departments = router.createResource( 'departments' ) let companies = router.createResource( 'companies' ) let profiles = router.createResource( 'profiles' ) let clients = router.createResource( 'clients' ) let users = router.createResource( 'users' ) let cats = router.createResource( 'cats' ) let dogs = router.createResource( 'dogs' ) let one = router.groupResources(companies, departments) let two = router.groupResources(profiles, clients, cats) let foo = router.groupResources(one, two) router.addRoutes(one, foo) let Koa = require ( 'koa' ) let app = new Koa() app.use(router.middleware()) app.listen( 4000 , () => { console .log( `Mega API server on http://localhost:4000` ) console .log( `Checkout these routes:` ) router.getRoutes().forEach( ( route ) => { console .log( ` ${route.method} http://localhost:4000 ${route.path} ` ) }) })

