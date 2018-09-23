Middleware for Koa that adds useful methods to the Koa context.

Installation

npm install --save koa-respond

Usage

const respond = require ( 'koa-respond' ); app.use(respond()); app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.ok({ id : 123 , name : 'Dat Boi' }); ctx.notFound( 'Not found, boii' ); ctx.notFound({ message : 'Not found, boii' }); ctx.badRequest({ error : 'missing input' }); ctx.send( 201 , 'new beginnings!' ); ctx.send( 201 , { message : 'new beginnings!' }); });

Methods

All methods call the send method with the corresponding status code as well as the body. That means they support the same overloads as send :

With a string; wraps it in an object with a message property. That means the following 2 calls do the same thing: ctx.send( 400 , 'lol no' ); ctx.send( 400 , { message : 'lol no' });

With an object; sends the object as JSON. ctx.send( 200 , { id : 123 , name : 'new entity' });

If you wish to disable the automatic wrapping of strings globally, you can instantiate koa-respond with autoMessage: false .

app.use(respond({ autoMessage : false }))

All functions return the Koa context itself (chainable)

ctx.ok().set({ 'X-Some-Header' : 'awesome' })

All functions are also bound to the context. This means you can pass the function as a reference without having to bind it first.

app.use( ( ctx ) => somePromiseCall().then(ctx.ok))

Available methods

ok - HTTP 200

- created - HTTP 201

- noContent - HTTP 204 - always sends an empty response!

- - badRequest - HTTP 400

- unauthorized - HTTP 401

- forbidden - HTTP 403

- notFound - HTTP 404

- locked - HTTP 423

- internalServerError - HTTP 500

- notImplemented - HTTP 501

Does this work for Koa 1?

Not out of the box, because it's time you move on to v2.

To use koa-respond in Koa v1, you need to patch the context yourself. This is what the v2 middleware does.

const respond = require ( 'koa-respond' ); app.use( function *( next ) { respond().patch( this ); yield next; }); app.use( function *( ) { this .ok({ id : 123 , name : 'Bob' }); });

Adding additional methods

If you feel like some methods are missing, you can add them yourself, like so:

app.use(respond({ statusMethods : { imATeapot : 418 , enhanceYourCalm : 420 } })); app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.imATeapot( 'Hello, a Teapot I am.' ); ctx.enhanceYourCalm({ todo : 'blaze it' }); });

Even more custom methods

If you just want to add shortcuts without adding an additional middleware, you can do that, too.

app.use(respond({ methods : { shizzle : ( ctx, message ) => { ctx.send( 200 , message + ', fo-shizzle' ); } } })); app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.shizzle( 'Koa is the best' ); });

Contributing

npm run scripts

npm run test : Runs tests once

npm run test-watch : Runs tests in watch-mode

npm run lint : Lints the code once

npm run lint-watch : Lints the code in watch-mode

npm run cover : Runs code coverage using istanbul

npm run coveralls : Used by coveralls

Author

Jeff Hansen - @Jeffijoe