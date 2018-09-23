Middleware for Koa that adds useful methods to the Koa context.
npm install --save koa-respond
// Install it
const respond = require('koa-respond');
// For Koa v2 - if you are looking for v1, scroll to the bottom.
app.use(respond());
// Use it
app.use((ctx) => {
// Sets status to 200 and the body to `{ id: 123, name: 'Dat Boi' }`
ctx.ok({ id: 123, name: 'Dat Boi' });
// Both of these set status to 404 and
// the body to `{ message: 'Not found, boii' }`
ctx.notFound('Not found, boii');
ctx.notFound({ message: 'Not found, boii' });
// And everyone's favorite..
ctx.badRequest({ error: 'missing input' });
// Or if you prefer to do it yourself..
// Both of these send a HTTP 201 with a body
// of `{ message: 'new beginnings!' }`
ctx.send(201, 'new beginnings!');
ctx.send(201, { message: 'new beginnings!' });
});
All methods call the
send method with the corresponding status code as well as the body. That means they support the same overloads as
send:
With a string; wraps it in an object with a
message property. That means the following 2 calls do the same thing:
ctx.send(400, 'lol no');
ctx.send(400, { message: 'lol no' });
With an object; sends the object as JSON.
ctx.send(200, { id: 123, name: 'new entity' });
If you wish to disable the automatic wrapping of strings globally, you can instantiate
koa-respond with
autoMessage: false.
app.use(respond({
autoMessage: false
}))
All functions return the Koa context itself (chainable)
ctx.ok().set({ 'X-Some-Header': 'awesome' })
All functions are also bound to the context. This means you can pass the function as a reference without having to bind it first.
app.use((ctx) => somePromiseCall().then(ctx.ok))
ok -
HTTP 200
created -
HTTP 201
noContent -
HTTP 204 - always sends an empty response!
badRequest -
HTTP 400
unauthorized -
HTTP 401
forbidden -
HTTP 403
notFound -
HTTP 404
locked -
HTTP 423
internalServerError -
HTTP 500
notImplemented -
HTTP 501
Not out of the box, because it's time you move on to v2.
To use
koa-respond in Koa v1, you need to patch the context yourself. This is what the v2 middleware does.
const respond = require('koa-respond');
// Middleware to install koa-respond.
app.use(function *(next) {
respond().patch(this);
yield next;
});
// Now the methods are available.
app.use(function *() {
this.ok({ id: 123, name: 'Bob' });
});
If you feel like some methods are missing, you can add them yourself, like so:
app.use(respond({
statusMethods: {
imATeapot: 418,
enhanceYourCalm: 420
}
}));
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.imATeapot('Hello, a Teapot I am.');
ctx.enhanceYourCalm({ todo: 'blaze it' });
});
If you just want to add shortcuts without adding an additional middleware, you can do that, too.
app.use(respond({
methods: {
shizzle: (ctx, message) => {
ctx.send(200, message + ', fo-shizzle');
}
}
}));
app.use((ctx) => {
// HTTP 200 { message: 'Koa is the best, fo-shizzle' }
ctx.shizzle('Koa is the best');
});
npm run scripts
npm run test: Runs tests once
npm run test-watch: Runs tests in watch-mode
npm run lint: Lints the code once
npm run lint-watch: Lints the code in watch-mode
npm run cover: Runs code coverage using
istanbul
npm run coveralls: Used by coveralls
Jeff Hansen - @Jeffijoe