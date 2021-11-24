Template rendering middleware for
koa@2.
npm install koa-views
koa-views is using consolidate under the hood.
NOTE: you must still install the engines you wish to use, add them to your package.json dependencies.
var views = require('koa-views');
const render = views(__dirname + '/views', {
map: {
html: 'underscore'
}
})
// Must be used before any router is used
app.use(render)
// OR Expand by app.context
// No order restrictions
// app.context.render = render()
app.use(async function (ctx) {
ctx.state = {
session: this.session,
title: 'app'
};
await ctx.render('user', {
user: 'John'
});
});
For more examples you can take a look at the tests.
If you need to simply render pages with locals, you can install
koa-views-render:
npm install koa-views-render
Then simply use it on your routes and its arguments will be passed to
ctx.render.
var render = require('koa-views-render');
// ...
app.use(render('home', { title : 'Home Page' }));
views(root, opts)
root: Where your views are located. Must be an absolute path. All rendered views are relative to this path
opts (optional)
opts.autoRender: Whether to use
ctx.body to receive the rendered template string. Defaults to
true.
const render = views(__dirname, { autoRender: false, extension: 'pug' });
app.use(render)
// OR
// app.context.render = render()
app.use(async function (ctx) {
return await ctx.render('user.pug')
})
vs.
const render = views(__dirname, { extension: 'pug' })
app.use(render)
// OR
// app.context.render = render()
app.use(async function (ctx) {
await ctx.render('user.pug')
})
opts.extension: Default extension for your views
Instead of providing the full file extension you can omit it.
app.use(async function (ctx) {
await ctx.render('user.pug')
})
vs.
const render = views(__dirname, { extension: 'pug' })
app.use(render)
// OR
// app.context.render = render()
app.use(async function (ctx) {
await ctx.render('user')
})
opts.map: Map a file extension to an engine
In this example, each file ending with
.html will get rendered using the
nunjucks templating engine.
const render = views(__dirname, { map: {html: 'nunjucks' }})
app.use(render)
// OR
// app.context.render = render()
// render `user.html` with nunjucks
app.use(async function (ctx) {
await ctx.render('user.html')
})
opts.engineSource: replace consolidate as default engine source
If you’re not happy with consolidate or want more control over the engines, you can override it with this options.
engineSource should
be an object that maps an extension to a function that receives a path and options and returns a promise. In this example templates with the
foo extension will always return
bar.
const render = views(__dirname, { engineSource: {foo: () => Promise.resolve('bar')}})
app.use(render)
// OR
// app.context.render = render()
app.use(async function (ctx) {
await ctx.render('index.foo')
})
opts.options: These options will get passed to the view engine. This is the time to add
partials and
helpers etc.
const app = new Koa()
.use(views(__dirname, {
map: { hbs: 'handlebars' },
options: {
helpers: {
uppercase: (str) => str.toUpperCase()
},
partials: {
subTitle: './my-partial' // requires ./my-partial.hbs
},
cache: true // cache the template string or not
}
}))
.use(function (ctx) {
ctx.state = { title: 'my title', author: 'queckezz' }
return ctx.render('./my-view.hbs')
})
Set the
DEBUG environment variable to
koa-views when starting your server.
$ DEBUG=koa-views