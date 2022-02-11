Redis storage for Koa session middleware/cache with Sentinel and Cluster support
v4.0.0+ now uses
ioredis and has support for Sentinel and Cluster!
npm:
npm install koa-redis
yarn:
yarn add koa-redis
koa-redis works with koa-generic-session (a generic session middleware for koa).
For more examples, please see the examples folder of
koa-generic-session.
const session = require('koa-generic-session');
const redisStore = require('koa-redis');
const koa = require('koa');
const app = koa();
app.keys = ['keys', 'keykeys'];
app.use(session({
store: redisStore({
// Options specified here
})
}));
app.use(function *() {
switch (this.path) {
case '/get':
get.call(this);
break;
case '/remove':
remove.call(this);
break;
case '/regenerate':
yield regenerate.call(this);
break;
}
});
function get() {
const session = this.session;
session.count = session.count || 0;
session.count++;
this.body = session.count;
}
function remove() {
this.session = null;
this.body = 0;
}
function *regenerate() {
get.call(this);
yield this.regenerateSession();
get.call(this);
}
app.listen(8080);
const session = require('koa-generic-session');
const redisStore = require('koa-redis');
const koa = require('koa');
const app = koa();
app.keys = ['keys', 'keykeys'];
app.use(session({
store: redisStore({
// Options specified here
// <https://github.com/luin/ioredis#sentinel>
sentinels: [
{ host: 'localhost', port: 26379 },
{ host: 'localhost', port: 26380 }
// ...
],
name: 'mymaster'
})
}));
// ...
const session = require('koa-generic-session');
const redisStore = require('koa-redis');
const koa = require('koa');
const app = koa();
app.keys = ['keys', 'keykeys'];
app.use(session({
store: redisStore({
// Options specified here
// <https://github.com/luin/ioredis#cluster>
isRedisCluster: true,
nodes: [
{
port: 6380,
host: '127.0.0.1'
},
{
port: 6381,
host: '127.0.0.1'
}
// ...
],
// <https://github.com/luin/ioredis/blob/master/API.md#new-clusterstartupnodes-options>
clusterOptions: {
// ...
redisOptions: {
// ...
}
}
})
}));
// ...
ioredis options - Useful things include
url,
host,
port, and
path to the server. Defaults to
127.0.0.1:6379
db (number) - will run
client.select(db) after connection
client (object) - supply your own client, all other options are ignored unless
duplicate is also supplied
duplicate (boolean) - When true, it will run
client.duplicate() on the supplied
client and use all other options supplied. This is useful if you want to select a different DB for sessions but also want to base from the same client object.
serialize - Used to serialize the data that is saved into the store.
unserialize - Used to unserialize the data that is fetched from the store.
isRedisCluster (boolean) - Used for creating a Redis cluster instance per
ioredis Cluster options, if set to
true, then a new Redis cluster will be instantiated with
new Redis.Cluster(options.nodes, options.clusterOptions) (see Cluster docs for more info).
nodes (array) - Conditionally used for creating a Redis cluster instance when
isRedisCluster option is
true, this is the first argument passed to
new Redis.Cluster and contains a list of all the nodes of the cluster ou want to connect to (see Cluster docs for more info).
clusterOptions (object) - Conditionally used for created a Redi cluster instance when
isRedisCluster option is
true, this is the second argument passed to
new Redis.Cluster and contains options, such as
redisOptions (see Cluster docs for more info).
auth_pass and
pass have been replaced with
password, and
socket has been replaced with
path, however all of these options are backwards compatible.
See the
ioredis docs for more info.
Note that as of v4.0.0 the
disconnect and
warning events are removed as
ioredis does not support them. The
disconnect event is deprecated, although it is still emitted when
end events are emitted.
These are some the functions that
koa-generic-session uses that you can use manually. You will need to initialize differently than the example above:
const session = require('koa-generic-session');
const redisStore = require('koa-redis')({
// Options specified here
});
const app = require('koa')();
app.keys = ['keys', 'keykeys'];
app.use(session({
store: redisStore
}));
Initialize the Redis connection with the optionally provided options (see above). The variable
session below references this.
Generator that gets a session by ID. Returns parsed JSON is exists,
null if it does not exist, and nothing upon error.
Generator that sets a JSON session by ID with an optional time-to-live (ttl) in milliseconds. Yields
ioredis's
client.set() or
client.setex().
Generator that destroys a session (removes it from Redis) by ID. Tields
ioredis's
client.del().
Generator that stops a Redis session after everything in the queue has completed. Yields
ioredis's
client.quit().
Alias to
session.quit(). It is not safe to use the real end function, as it cuts off the queue.
String giving the connection status updated using
client.status.
Boolean giving the connection status updated using
client.status after any of the events above is fired.
Direct access to the
ioredis client object.
|Server
|Transaction rate
|Response time
|connect without session
|6763.56 trans/sec
|0.01 secs
|koa without session
|5684.75 trans/sec
|0.01 secs
|connect with session
|2759.70 trans/sec
|0.02 secs
|koa with session
|2355.38 trans/sec
|0.02 secs
Detailed benchmark report here
localhost:6379. You can use
redis-windows if you are on Windows or just want a quick VM-based server.
npm i in it (Windows should work fine).
DEBUG flag.
npm test to run the tests and generate coverage. To run the tests without generating coverage, run
npm run-script test-only.
MIT © dead_horse
|Name
|Website
|dead_horse
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com/