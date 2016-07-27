A Koa view engine which renders React components on server.

Installation

$ npm install koa-react-view

Usage

var react = require ( 'koa-react-view' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var app = koa(); var viewpath = path.join(__dirname, 'views' ); var assetspath = path.join(__dirname, 'public' ); react(app, { views : viewpath }); app.use( function * ( ) { this .render(home, { foo : 'bar' }); });

This module no longer includes the Babel runtime, as that prevented developers from using the runtime on the server outside of the scope of this module. Additionally, Babel recommends that the polyfill is only included by the parent app to avoid these conflicts. If you'd like to use JSX, ES6, or other features that require transpiling, you can include Babel in your project directly. See example.

Options

option values default doctype any string that can be used as a doctype, this will be prepended to your document "<!DOCTYPE html>" beautify true : beautify markup before outputting (note, this can affect rendering due to additional whitespace) false views the root directory of view files path.join(__dirname, 'views') extname the default view file's extname jsx writeResp true : writes the body response automatically true cache true : cache all the view files process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' internals true : include React internals in output false

renderToString vs renderToStaticMarkup

React provides two ways to render components server-side:

ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup strips out all the React internals, reducing the size of the output. Best for static sites.

ReactDOMServer.renderToString maintains React internals, allowing for client-side React to process the rendered markup very speedily. Best for an initial server-side rendering of a client-side application.

By default, the ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup method will be used. It is possible to use ReactDOMServer.renderToString instead (and maintain the React internals) by setting the internals option to true , or by setting the third parameter of this.render to true on a case-by-case basis.

koa-react-view support ctx.state in koa.

License

MIT