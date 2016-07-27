A Koa view engine which renders React components on server.
$ npm install koa-react-view
var react = require('koa-react-view');
var path = require('path');
var koa = require('koa');
var app = koa();
var viewpath = path.join(__dirname, 'views');
var assetspath = path.join(__dirname, 'public');
react(app, {
views: viewpath
});
app.use(function* () {
this.render(home, {foo: 'bar'});
});
This module no longer includes the Babel runtime, as that prevented developers from using the runtime on the server outside of the scope of this module. Additionally, Babel recommends that the polyfill is only included by the parent app to avoid these conflicts. If you'd like to use JSX, ES6, or other features that require transpiling, you can include Babel in your project directly. See example.
|option
|values
|default
doctype
|any string that can be used as a doctype, this will be prepended to your document
"<!DOCTYPE html>"
beautify
true: beautify markup before outputting (note, this can affect rendering due to additional whitespace)
false
views
|the root directory of view files
path.join(__dirname, 'views')
extname
|the default view file's extname
jsx
writeResp
true: writes the body response automatically
true
cache
true: cache all the view files
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
internals
true: include React internals in output
false
React provides two ways to render components server-side:
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup strips out all the React internals, reducing the size of the output. Best for static sites.
ReactDOMServer.renderToString maintains React internals, allowing for client-side React to process the rendered markup very speedily. Best for an initial server-side rendering of a client-side application.
By default, the
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup method will be used. It is possible to use
ReactDOMServer.renderToString instead (and maintain the React internals) by setting the
internals option to
true, or by setting the third parameter of
this.render to
true on a case-by-case basis.
ctx.state
koa-react-view support ctx.state in koa.
MIT