koa 2 middleware for React server side rendering and routing with react-router 5.
Looking for React Router 3 support see v1 docs. Try React Router 5 though it's awesome!
To install
koa-react-router:
npm install koa-react-router react react-dom react-router --save
Note:
react
react-dom&
react-routerare all
peerDependenciesof
koa-react-router.
koa-react-router can be mounted easily in a koa 2 application like so:
// index.js
import Koa from 'koa';
import reactrouter from 'koa-react-router';
import App from './App';
import Container from './containers/PageContainer';
const app = new Koa();
app.use(reactrouter({
App,
onError: (ctx, err) => console.log('I Have failed!!!!'),
onRedirect: (ctx, redirect) => console.log('I have redirected!'),
onRender: (ctx) => ({ Container })
}));
koa-react-router requires the following parameters:
App
The
App config prop should be a react component that contains one or more React Router 4
Route components to be rendered.
For example:
// App.js
import React from 'react';
import { Route } from 'react-router';
import Home from '../containers/Home';
import Article from '../containers/Article';
const App = () =>
<div>
<h1>This is my App!</h1>
<Route path="/" component={Home} exact />
<Route path="/article" component={Article} exact />
</div>;
// index.js
// ...imports
import App from './App';
// ... koa app setup
app.use(reactrouter({
App,
// Other callbacks
}));
preRender
Callback function called before rendering
App.
This callback can either be a normal function which returns a valid component or it can return a
Promise which then resolves and returns a valid component.
The function accepts the following parameters:
component - The
StaticRouter wrapped around the
App.
This callback could be used to wrap the
componentwith any other higher-order component before it gets rendered
onError
Callback function called when an error occurs whilst route matching or rendering.
The function accepts the following parameters:
ctx - The Koa
Context object.
err - The error that was caught when matching routes.
onRedirect
Callback function called if a
Redirect route is matched.
The function accepts the following parameters:
ctx - The Koa
Context object.
redirectUrl - The url to redirect to.
onRender
Callback function called before sending a response to the client. This function must be supplied, and must return an object that contains the following property:
Container
This should be a React component that wraps around the rendered route.
Typically this will be the template for the page, however this is not mandatory.
As such this component is rendered using
renderToStaticMarkup.
The component must accept the
children prop and insert it when rendered.
For example:
// ./containers/Container
import React from 'react';
const Container = (props) =>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Hello Container</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
{props.children}
</div>
</body>
</html>;
export default Container;
This would then be supplied to
koa-react-router via the
onRender callback like so:
// index.js
import Koa from 'koa';
import reactrouter from 'koa-react-router';
import App from './App';
import Container from './containers/Container';
const app = new Koa();
app.use(reactrouter({
App,
onRender: (ctx) => ({ Container })
}));
As well as the
Container property this callback can optionally return:
containerRenderer
Optional function for handling the rendering of a container component.
This function has one argument which is
view. This argument is the currently rendered view of the app.
This function may be used if some custom props need to be injected into the container component, such as an initial Redux state.
This function should be used instead of the
Container property when returning from
onRender.
For example you may want to render the container as follows:
// index.js
import Koa from 'koa';
import reactrouter from 'koa-react-router';
// ...other imports
const app = new Koa();
const state = // Create state.
app.use(reactrouter({
App,
onRender: (ctx) => ({
containerRenderer: (view) =>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: state}} />
</head>
<body>
<p>hello container</p>
<div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: view }} />
</body>
</html>
})
}));
The final page render would look something like:
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script>//State config</script>
</head>
<body>
<p>hello container</p>
<div>
<!-- View html in here -->
</div>
</body>
</html>
id
Optional id for React to use as the base of the app. Default:
app
In order for React to re-hydrate the DOM on the client it needs to know where it should attach itself. In a previous version of
koa-react-router this was not possible. This property allows you to add a custom root id to the DOM. For example, if you set this to
root, the output would look something like.
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script>//State config</script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root">
<!-- View html in here -->
</div>
</body>
</html>
React Router 4 added support for a static router context this context can be used in your application, to pass values from your router to other middleware and drive behaviour for routes.
koa-react-router makes this context available on the koa
ctx in the following location:
ctx.state.routerContext;
One example of using this context is setting a
status in the route context so a later middleware can set that as this response code.
The common use case of status is already taken care of. So if one of your routes sets a
status prop whilst rendering that will be set as the response status See Not found in the FAQ section for an example.
Use the
routerContext for whatever you want in your app, some common recipes will be added to this repo at a later date.
This release includes some deprecated props. As React Router has come with some major changes so has
koa-react-router.
The
routes prop has gone in favour of the
App config prop. Where you would have passed in your static routes before you can now pass in your
App component that contains the React Router routes. For example:
// App.js
import React from 'react';
import { Route } from 'react-router';
import Home from '../containers/Home';
import Article from '../containers/Article';
const App = () =>
<div>
<h1>This is my App!</h1>
<Route path="/" component={Home} exact />
<Route path="/article" component={Article} exact />
</div>;
React Router 4 gives you the flexibility to define your routes wherever you want in your app, and so does
koa-react-router.
The previous version of
koa-react-router supported a
onNotFound callback. This has been deprecated in favour of defining a
status prop on the React Router static context and using a
Switch component in your app. For example, our
App component may be written as:
import React from 'react';
import { Route, Switch } from 'react-router';
import Home from '../containers/Home';
import Article from '../containers/Article';
const NotFound = ({ status }) =>
<Route
render={({ staticContext }) => {
if (staticContext) staticContext.status = status;
return <div>This route has not been found Soz!</div>;
}}
/>;
const App = () =>
<div>
<h1>This is my App!</h1>
<Switch>
<Route path="/" component={Home} exact />
<Route path="/article" component={Article} exact />
<NotFound status={404} />
</Switch>
</div>;
If not other routes are matched the
NotFound component will be rendered, and
koa-react-router will set the response code status.