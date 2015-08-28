openbase logo
krf

koa-react-full-example

by Hugo Dozois
0.6.1 (see all)

Full example using Koa, React, Passport, Mongoose, Webpack, Mocha, Babel

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

631

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

koa-react-full-example

Full example using Koa, React, Passport, Mongoose, Webpack, Mocha, and on Travis

This example contains a MVC pattern that presents a simple counter to the client that increments and decrements a value in the Mongo Database with Mongoose. The UI is all handled with ReactJS. It uses the yield keyword from ES6.

This projects uses bleeding-edge technology. It also uses unstable version of Mongoose (3.9) for the support of yield.

Prerequisite

Installation

  1. Checkout in a directory
  2. npm install
  3. Try it and ensure tests pass with npm run build && npm test

Running the project

To run the project, you need two terminals.

  1. In the first terminal run npm run hot-dev-server
  2. In the second terminal run npm start
  3. Try access localhost:3000 You should normally get the login page.
  4. Create a user using the sign up page "#/signup". It should log you in automatically and you should be redirected to the counter

Build commands

Static Build

npm run build

Running Prod

npm run prod

Run Tests

npm run build && npm test

License

The plugin is under MIT license, please see the LICENSE file provided with the module.

Soon

Updates to come when I get some time:

  • Server side rendering with prod webpack config
  • Redux
  • Code coverage with iSparta istanbul.
  • ES6/Babel server side

