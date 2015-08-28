Full example using Koa, React, Passport, Mongoose, Webpack, Mocha, and on Travis

This example contains a MVC pattern that presents a simple counter to the client that increments and decrements a value in the Mongo Database with Mongoose. The UI is all handled with ReactJS. It uses the yield keyword from ES6.

This projects uses bleeding-edge technology. It also uses unstable version of Mongoose (3.9) for the support of yield.

Prerequisite

Installation

Checkout in a directory npm install Try it and ensure tests pass with npm run build && npm test

Running the project

To run the project, you need two terminals.

In the first terminal run npm run hot-dev-server In the second terminal run npm start Try access localhost:3000 You should normally get the login page. Create a user using the sign up page "#/signup". It should log you in automatically and you should be redirected to the counter

Build commands

Static Build

npm run build

Running Prod

npm run prod

Run Tests

npm run build && npm test

License

The plugin is under MIT license, please see the LICENSE file provided with the module.

Soon

Updates to come when I get some time: