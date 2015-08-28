Full example using Koa, React, Passport, Mongoose, Webpack, Mocha, and on Travis
This example contains a MVC pattern that presents a simple counter to the client that increments and decrements a value in the Mongo Database with Mongoose. The UI is all handled with ReactJS. It uses the yield keyword from ES6.
This projects uses bleeding-edge technology. It also uses unstable version of Mongoose (3.9) for the support of yield.
npm install
npm run build && npm test
To run the project, you need two terminals.
npm run hot-dev-server
npm start
localhost:3000 You should normally get the login page.
Static Build
npm run build
Running Prod
npm run prod
Run Tests
npm run build && npm test
The plugin is under MIT license, please see the LICENSE file provided with the module.
