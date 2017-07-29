Koa RBAC

Role-Based Access Control for Koa

This module follows the NIST RBAC model and offer a flexible solution to allow or restrict user operations.

Install

npm install koa-rbac --save

API

allow (permissions[, params[, redirect]]) - use this when specifying a rule that should only allow the current user with the given permissions. If the rule fails, the user will be redirected to the redirectl URL argument value, if specified, or an error 403 ("Forbidden") will be returned.

Note: the argument permissions (and the values of the objPermissions object) are either a string (i.e. a comma-separated list) or an array of permission values.

Usage

const rbac = require ( 'koa-rbac' ); const koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = koa(); const rules = require ( 'path/to/rules' ); const options = { rbac : new rbac.RBAC({ provider : new rbac.RBAC.providers.JsonProvider(rules) }) }; app.use(rbac.middleware(options)); app.use(rbac.check({ 'allow' : 'update' , 'deny' : 'read' })); app.use( function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = "Allowed updating but not reading!" ; });

Note: the argument ctx inside the identity function is the same value as this inside koa's middleware functions. For example, if using a session storage, such as koa-session , it can be accessed through ctx.session .

See rbac-a for more information.

Contribution

All contributions welcome! Every PR must be accompanied by their associated unit tests!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Mind2Soft yanick.rochon@mind2soft.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.