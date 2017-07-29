Role-Based Access Control for Koa
This module follows the NIST RBAC model and offer a flexible solution to allow or restrict user operations.
npm install koa-rbac --save
redirectl URL argument value, if specified, or an error
403 ("Forbidden") will be returned.
redirect URL argument value, if specified, or an error
403 ("Forbidden") will be returned.
objPermissions should be an object declaring one or two keys (
'allow' and/or
'deny') whose values are a set of permissions such as provided for the
allow and
deny methods. If the rule fails (i.e. the user is either not allowed, or denied), it will be redirected to the
redirect URL argument value, if specified, or an error
403 ("Forbidden") will be thrown.
Note: the argument
permissions (and the values of the
objPermissions object) are either a string (i.e. a comma-separated list) or an array of permission values.
// index.js
const rbac = require('koa-rbac');
const koa = require('koa');
const app = koa();
const rules = require('path/to/rules');
const options = {
rbac: new rbac.RBAC({
provider: new rbac.RBAC.providers.JsonProvider(rules)
})
// identity(ctx) { return ctx && ctx.user } // passes `user` to rbac-a provider
// restrictionHandler(ctx, permissions, redirectUrl) { ctx.status = 403; } // manually handle restricted responses
};
app.use(rbac.middleware(options));
app.use(rbac.check({
'allow': 'update',
'deny': 'read'
}));
app.use(function (ctx) {
ctx.body = "Allowed updating but not reading!";
});
Note: the argument
ctx inside the identity function is the same value as
this inside koa's middleware functions. For example, if using a session storage, such as
koa-session, it can be accessed through
ctx.session.
See rbac-a for more information.
All contributions welcome! Every PR must be accompanied by their associated unit tests!
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Mind2Soft yanick.rochon@mind2soft.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.