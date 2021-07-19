Rate limiter middleware for koa.

Installation

$ npm install koa-ratelimit $ yarn add koa-ratelimit

Example

With a Redis driver

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const ratelimit = require ( 'koa-ratelimit' ); const Redis = require ( 'ioredis' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(ratelimit({ driver : 'redis' , db : new Redis(), duration : 60000 , errorMessage : 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.' , id : ( ctx ) => ctx.ip, headers : { remaining : 'Rate-Limit-Remaining' , reset : 'Rate-Limit-Reset' , total : 'Rate-Limit-Total' }, max : 100 , disableHeader : false , whitelist : ( ctx ) => { }, blacklist : ( ctx ) => { } })); app.use( async (ctx) => { ctx.body = 'Stuff!' ; }); app.listen( 3000 , () => console .log( 'listening on port 3000' ) );

With a memory driver

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const ratelimit = require ( 'koa-ratelimit' ); const app = new Koa(); const db = new Map (); app.use(ratelimit({ driver : 'memory' , db : db, duration : 60000 , errorMessage : 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.' , id : ( ctx ) => ctx.ip, headers : { remaining : 'Rate-Limit-Remaining' , reset : 'Rate-Limit-Reset' , total : 'Rate-Limit-Total' }, max : 100 , disableHeader : false , whitelist : ( ctx ) => { }, blacklist : ( ctx ) => { } })); app.use( async (ctx) => { ctx.body = 'Stuff!' ; }); app.listen( 3000 , () => console .log( 'listening on port 3000' ) );

Options

driver memory or redis [redis]

memory or redis [redis] db redis connection instance or Map instance (memory)

redis connection instance or Map instance (memory) duration of limit in milliseconds [3600000]

of limit in milliseconds [3600000] errorMessage custom error message

custom error message id id to compare requests [ip]

id to compare requests [ip] headers custom header names

custom header names max max requests within duration [2500]

max requests within [2500] disableHeader set whether send the remaining, reset, total headers [false]

set whether send the headers [false] remaining remaining number of requests [ 'X-RateLimit-Remaining' ]

remaining number of requests [ ] reset reset timestamp [ 'X-RateLimit-Reset' ]

reset timestamp [ ] total total number of requests [ 'X-RateLimit-Limit' ]

total number of requests [ ] whitelist if function returns true, middleware exits before limiting

if function returns true, middleware exits before limiting blacklist if function returns true, 403 error is thrown

if function returns true, error is thrown throw call ctx.throw if true

Responses

Example 200 with header fields:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK X-Powered-By: koa X-RateLimit-Limit: 100 X-RateLimit-Remaining: 99 X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377793 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Length: 6 Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21 :22:13 GMT Connection: keep-alive Stuff!

Example 429 response:

HTTP/1.1 429 Too Many Requests X-Powered-By: koa X-RateLimit-Limit: 100 X-RateLimit-Remaining: 0 X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377716 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Length: 39 Retry-After: 7 Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21 :21:48 GMT Connection: keep-alive Rate limit exceeded, retry in 8 seconds

License

MIT