openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-ratelimit

by koajs
5.0.1 (see all)

Rate limiter middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.8K

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-ratelimit

NPM version build status node version

Rate limiter middleware for koa.

Installation

# npm
$ npm install koa-ratelimit
# yarn
$ yarn add koa-ratelimit

Example

With a Redis driver

const Koa = require('koa');
const ratelimit = require('koa-ratelimit');
const Redis = require('ioredis');
const app = new Koa();

// apply rate limit
app.use(ratelimit({
  driver: 'redis',
  db: new Redis(),
  duration: 60000,
  errorMessage: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.',
  id: (ctx) => ctx.ip,
  headers: {
    remaining: 'Rate-Limit-Remaining',
    reset: 'Rate-Limit-Reset',
    total: 'Rate-Limit-Total'
  },
  max: 100,
  disableHeader: false,
  whitelist: (ctx) => {
    // some logic that returns a boolean
  },
  blacklist: (ctx) => {
    // some logic that returns a boolean
  }
}));

// response middleware
app.use(async (ctx) => {
  ctx.body = 'Stuff!';
});

// run server
app.listen(
  3000,
  () => console.log('listening on port 3000')
);

With a memory driver

const Koa = require('koa');
const ratelimit = require('koa-ratelimit');
const app = new Koa();

// apply rate limit
const db = new Map();

app.use(ratelimit({
  driver: 'memory',
  db: db,
  duration: 60000,
  errorMessage: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.',
  id: (ctx) => ctx.ip,
  headers: {
    remaining: 'Rate-Limit-Remaining',
    reset: 'Rate-Limit-Reset',
    total: 'Rate-Limit-Total'
  },
  max: 100,
  disableHeader: false,
  whitelist: (ctx) => {
    // some logic that returns a boolean
  },
  blacklist: (ctx) => {
    // some logic that returns a boolean
  }
}));

// response middleware
app.use(async (ctx) => {
  ctx.body = 'Stuff!';
});

// run server
app.listen(
  3000,
  () => console.log('listening on port 3000')
);

Options

  • driver memory or redis [redis]
  • db redis connection instance or Map instance (memory)
  • duration of limit in milliseconds [3600000]
  • errorMessage custom error message
  • id id to compare requests [ip]
  • headers custom header names
  • max max requests within duration [2500]
  • disableHeader set whether send the remaining, reset, total headers [false]
  • remaining remaining number of requests ['X-RateLimit-Remaining']
  • reset reset timestamp ['X-RateLimit-Reset']
  • total total number of requests ['X-RateLimit-Limit']
  • whitelist if function returns true, middleware exits before limiting
  • blacklist if function returns true, 403 error is thrown
  • throw call ctx.throw if true

Responses

Example 200 with header fields:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: koa
X-RateLimit-Limit: 100
X-RateLimit-Remaining: 99
X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377793
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 6
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21:22:13 GMT
Connection: keep-alive

Stuff!

Example 429 response:

HTTP/1.1 429 Too Many Requests
X-Powered-By: koa
X-RateLimit-Limit: 100
X-RateLimit-Remaining: 0
X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377716
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 39
Retry-After: 7
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21:21:48 GMT
Connection: keep-alive

Rate limit exceeded, retry in 8 seconds

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial