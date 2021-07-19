Rate limiter middleware for koa.
# npm
$ npm install koa-ratelimit
# yarn
$ yarn add koa-ratelimit
const Koa = require('koa');
const ratelimit = require('koa-ratelimit');
const Redis = require('ioredis');
const app = new Koa();
// apply rate limit
app.use(ratelimit({
driver: 'redis',
db: new Redis(),
duration: 60000,
errorMessage: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.',
id: (ctx) => ctx.ip,
headers: {
remaining: 'Rate-Limit-Remaining',
reset: 'Rate-Limit-Reset',
total: 'Rate-Limit-Total'
},
max: 100,
disableHeader: false,
whitelist: (ctx) => {
// some logic that returns a boolean
},
blacklist: (ctx) => {
// some logic that returns a boolean
}
}));
// response middleware
app.use(async (ctx) => {
ctx.body = 'Stuff!';
});
// run server
app.listen(
3000,
() => console.log('listening on port 3000')
);
const Koa = require('koa');
const ratelimit = require('koa-ratelimit');
const app = new Koa();
// apply rate limit
const db = new Map();
app.use(ratelimit({
driver: 'memory',
db: db,
duration: 60000,
errorMessage: 'Sometimes You Just Have to Slow Down.',
id: (ctx) => ctx.ip,
headers: {
remaining: 'Rate-Limit-Remaining',
reset: 'Rate-Limit-Reset',
total: 'Rate-Limit-Total'
},
max: 100,
disableHeader: false,
whitelist: (ctx) => {
// some logic that returns a boolean
},
blacklist: (ctx) => {
// some logic that returns a boolean
}
}));
// response middleware
app.use(async (ctx) => {
ctx.body = 'Stuff!';
});
// run server
app.listen(
3000,
() => console.log('listening on port 3000')
);
driver memory or redis [redis]
db redis connection instance or Map instance (memory)
duration of limit in milliseconds [3600000]
errorMessage custom error message
id id to compare requests [ip]
headers custom header names
max max requests within
duration [2500]
disableHeader set whether send the
remaining, reset, total headers [false]
remaining remaining number of requests [
'X-RateLimit-Remaining']
reset reset timestamp [
'X-RateLimit-Reset']
total total number of requests [
'X-RateLimit-Limit']
whitelist if function returns true, middleware exits before limiting
blacklist if function returns true,
403 error is thrown
throw call ctx.throw if true
Example 200 with header fields:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: koa
X-RateLimit-Limit: 100
X-RateLimit-Remaining: 99
X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377793
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 6
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21:22:13 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Stuff!
Example 429 response:
HTTP/1.1 429 Too Many Requests
X-Powered-By: koa
X-RateLimit-Limit: 100
X-RateLimit-Remaining: 0
X-RateLimit-Reset: 1384377716
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 39
Retry-After: 7
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 2013 21:21:48 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Rate limit exceeded, retry in 8 seconds