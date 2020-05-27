By default, Koa uses the native
querystring module which does not provide nesting support.
This patches a koa app with nesting support via the qs support,
which is also used by Connect and Express.
Simply wrap a koa app with this module:
// Koa 1.x.x
const koa = require('koa')
const app = koa()
require('koa-qs')(app)
// Koa 2.x.x
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
require('koa-qs')(app)
There're three parse mode.
extended mode
The default mode, use [qs] module.
require('koa-qs')(app, 'extended')
simple mode
Use
querystring module, same as koa does by default.
If you want to use this mode, don't use this module.
strict mode
This mode make
this.query.foo return strict
array.
require('koa-qs')(app, 'strict')
A normal request
GET /foo?p=a&q=foo&q=bar.
console.log('%j', this.query);
{
"p": "a",
"q": ["foo", "bar"]
}
console.log('%j', this.query);
{
"p": ["a"],
"q": ["foo", "bar"]
}
first mode
This mode make
this.query.foo return strict
string. Disable multi values.
If querystring contains multi same name params, return the first item.
require('koa-qs')(app, 'first')
In 95% use cases, application only want
string query params.
This patch can avoid some stupid
TypeError and some security issues like MongoDB inject
when the developers forget handling query params type check.
A normal request
GET /foo?p=a,b&p=b,c.
console.log('%j', this.query.p);
["a,b", "b,c"]
console.log('%j', this.query.p);
"a,b"