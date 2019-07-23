openbase logo
kp

koa-proxy

by Edo Rivai
1.0.0-alpha.3 (see all)

Proxy middleware for koa

Documentation
koa-proxy

koa-proxy Build Status

Install

$ npm install koa-proxy -S

Usage

When you request http://localhost:3000/index.js, it will fetch http://alicdn.com/index.js and return.

var koa = require('koa');
var proxy = require('koa-proxy');
var app = koa();
app.use(proxy({
  host: 'http://alicdn.com'
}));
app.listen(3000);

You can proxy a specified url.

app.get('index.js', proxy({
  url: 'http://alicdn.com/index.js'
}));

You can specify a key/value object that can map your request's path to the other.

app.get('index.js', proxy({
  host: 'http://alicdn.com',
  map: {
    'index.js': 'index-1.js'
  }
}));

You can specify a function that can map your request's path to the desired destination.

app.get('index.js', proxy({
  host: 'http://alicdn.com',
  map: function(path) { return 'public/' + path; }
}));

You can specify match criteria to restrict proxy calls to a given path.

app.use(proxy({
  host:  'http://alicdn.com', // proxy alicdn.com...
  match: /^\/static\//        // ...just the /static folder
}));

Or you can use match to exclude a specific path.

app.use(proxy({
  host:  'http://alicdn.com',     // proxy alicdn.com...
  match: /^(?!\/dontproxy\.html)/ // ...everything except /dontproxy.html
}));

You can configure proxy to remember cookies for future use by setting jar = true. This means cookies set by server will be stored and resent in subsequent requests. For me info see the documentation for request.

app.use(proxy({
  jar: true,
}));

Proxy won't send 'foo' and 'bar' headers to real server, or recieve 'jar-jar' from real server.

app.use(proxy({
  suppressRequestHeaders: ['foo','bar'], // case-insensitive
  suppressResponseHeaders: ['jar-jar'] // case-insensitive
}));

You can also add new headers to your response or override existing ones

app.use(proxy({
  overrideResponseHeaders: {
    "cow": "moo",
    "duck": "quack"
    }, 
}));

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2014 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.

