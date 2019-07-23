Proxy middleware for koa

Install

npm install koa-proxy -S

Usage

When you request http://localhost:3000/index.js, it will fetch http://alicdn.com/index.js and return.

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var proxy = require ( 'koa-proxy' ); var app = koa(); app.use(proxy({ host : 'http://alicdn.com' })); app.listen( 3000 );

You can proxy a specified url.

app.get( 'index.js' , proxy({ url : 'http://alicdn.com/index.js' }));

You can specify a key/value object that can map your request's path to the other.

app.get( 'index.js' , proxy({ host : 'http://alicdn.com' , map : { 'index.js' : 'index-1.js' } }));

You can specify a function that can map your request's path to the desired destination.

app.get( 'index.js' , proxy({ host : 'http://alicdn.com' , map : function ( path ) { return 'public/' + path; } }));

You can specify match criteria to restrict proxy calls to a given path.

app.use(proxy({ host : 'http://alicdn.com' , match : /^\/static\// }));

Or you can use match to exclude a specific path.

app.use(proxy({ host : 'http://alicdn.com' , match : /^(?!\/dontproxy\.html)/ }));

You can configure proxy to remember cookies for future use by setting jar = true . This means cookies set by server will be stored and resent in subsequent requests. For me info see the documentation for request.

app.use(proxy({ jar : true , }));

Proxy won't send 'foo' and 'bar' headers to real server, or recieve 'jar-jar' from real server.

app.use(proxy({ suppressRequestHeaders : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], suppressResponseHeaders : [ 'jar-jar' ] }));

You can also add new headers to your response or override existing ones

app.use(proxy({ overrideResponseHeaders : { "cow" : "moo" , "duck" : "quack" }, }));

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2014 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.