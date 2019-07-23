Proxy middleware for koa
$ npm install koa-proxy -S
When you request http://localhost:3000/index.js, it will fetch http://alicdn.com/index.js and return.
var koa = require('koa');
var proxy = require('koa-proxy');
var app = koa();
app.use(proxy({
host: 'http://alicdn.com'
}));
app.listen(3000);
You can proxy a specified url.
app.get('index.js', proxy({
url: 'http://alicdn.com/index.js'
}));
You can specify a key/value object that can map your request's path to the other.
app.get('index.js', proxy({
host: 'http://alicdn.com',
map: {
'index.js': 'index-1.js'
}
}));
You can specify a function that can map your request's path to the desired destination.
app.get('index.js', proxy({
host: 'http://alicdn.com',
map: function(path) { return 'public/' + path; }
}));
You can specify match criteria to restrict proxy calls to a given path.
app.use(proxy({
host: 'http://alicdn.com', // proxy alicdn.com...
match: /^\/static\// // ...just the /static folder
}));
Or you can use match to exclude a specific path.
app.use(proxy({
host: 'http://alicdn.com', // proxy alicdn.com...
match: /^(?!\/dontproxy\.html)/ // ...everything except /dontproxy.html
}));
You can configure proxy to remember cookies for future use by setting
jar = true. This means cookies set by server will be stored and resent in subsequent requests. For me info see the documentation for request.
app.use(proxy({
jar: true,
}));
Proxy won't send 'foo' and 'bar' headers to real server, or recieve 'jar-jar' from real server.
app.use(proxy({
suppressRequestHeaders: ['foo','bar'], // case-insensitive
suppressResponseHeaders: ['jar-jar'] // case-insensitive
}));
You can also add new headers to your response or override existing ones
app.use(proxy({
overrideResponseHeaders: {
"cow": "moo",
"duck": "quack"
},
}));
Copyright (c) 2014 popomore. Licensed under the MIT license.