Koa Proxies

Koa@2.x/next middlware for http proxy

Powered by http-proxy .

Installation

$ npm install koa-proxies --save

Options

http-proxy events

options.events = { error (err, req, res) { }, proxyReq (proxyReq, req, res) { }, proxyRes (proxyRes, req, res) { } }

log option

options.logs = true ; options.logs = (ctx, target) { console .log( '%s - %s %s proxy to -> %s' , new Date ().toISOString(), ctx.req.method, ctx.req.oldPath, new URL(ctx.req.url, target)) }

Usage

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const proxy = require ( 'koa-proxies' ) const httpsProxyAgent = require ( 'https-proxy-agent' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(proxy( '/octocat' , { target : 'https://api.github.com/users' , changeOrigin : true , agent : new httpsProxyAgent( 'http://1.2.3.4:88' ), rewrite : path => path.replace( /^\/octocat(\/|\/\w+)?$/ , '/vagusx' ), logs : true }))

Attention

Please make sure that koa-proxies is in front of koa-bodyparser to avoid this issue 55