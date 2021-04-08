openbase logo
kp

koa-proxies

by vagusX
0.12.1 (see all)

a koa@2.x proxy middleware

Readme

Koa Proxies

Koa@2.x/next middlware for http proxy

Powered by http-proxy.

Installation

$ npm install koa-proxies --save

Options

http-proxy events

options.events = {
  error (err, req, res) { },
  proxyReq (proxyReq, req, res) { },
  proxyRes (proxyRes, req, res) { }
}

log option

// enable log
options.logs = true; // or false

// custom log function
options.logs = (ctx, target) {
  console.log('%s - %s %s proxy to -> %s', new Date().toISOString(), ctx.req.method, ctx.req.oldPath, new URL(ctx.req.url, target))
}

Usage

// dependencies
const Koa = require('koa')
const proxy = require('koa-proxies')
const httpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent')

const app = new Koa()

// middleware
app.use(proxy('/octocat', {
  target: 'https://api.github.com/users',    
  changeOrigin: true,
  agent: new httpsProxyAgent('http://1.2.3.4:88'), // if you need or just delete this line
  rewrite: path => path.replace(/^\/octocat(\/|\/\w+)?$/, '/vagusx'),
  logs: true
}))

Attention

Please make sure that koa-proxies is in front of koa-bodyparser to avoid this issue 55

const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
const proxy = require('koa-proxies')
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser')

app.use(proxy('/user', {
  target: 'http://example.com',    
  changeOrigin: true
}))

app.use(bodyParser())

JavaScript Style Guide

