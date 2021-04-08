Koa@2.x/next middlware for http proxy
http-proxy.
$ npm install koa-proxies --save
options.events = {
error (err, req, res) { },
proxyReq (proxyReq, req, res) { },
proxyRes (proxyRes, req, res) { }
}
// enable log
options.logs = true; // or false
// custom log function
options.logs = (ctx, target) {
console.log('%s - %s %s proxy to -> %s', new Date().toISOString(), ctx.req.method, ctx.req.oldPath, new URL(ctx.req.url, target))
}
// dependencies
const Koa = require('koa')
const proxy = require('koa-proxies')
const httpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent')
const app = new Koa()
// middleware
app.use(proxy('/octocat', {
target: 'https://api.github.com/users',
changeOrigin: true,
agent: new httpsProxyAgent('http://1.2.3.4:88'), // if you need or just delete this line
rewrite: path => path.replace(/^\/octocat(\/|\/\w+)?$/, '/vagusx'),
logs: true
}))
Please make sure that
koa-proxies is in front of
koa-bodyparser to avoid this issue 55
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
const proxy = require('koa-proxies')
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser')
app.use(proxy('/user', {
target: 'http://example.com',
changeOrigin: true
}))
app.use(bodyParser())