pino logging koa middleware

Note: For Koa v1 see v1 readme

To our knowledge, koa-pino-logger is the fastest JSON koa logger in town.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning 'hello world' , using autocannon with 100 connections and pipelining set to 1 (koa can't handle pipelining): autocannon -c 100 -p 1 http://localhost:3000 .

koa-bunyan-logger : 5844 req/sec

: 5844 req/sec koa-logger : 9401 req/sec

: 9401 req/sec koa-morgan : 10881 req/sec

: 10881 req/sec koa-pino-logger : 10534 req/sec

: 10534 req/sec koa-pino-logger (extreme): 11112 req/sec

(extreme): 11112 req/sec koa w/out logger: 14518 req/sec

All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).

Benchmarking against koa-logger is an apples vs oranges situation. koa-logger is for development logging, and has extremely simple (non-JSON) output. Still, koa-pino-logger is faster so... why not.

Additionally, whilst we're comparing koa-pino-logger against koa-morgan, this isn't really a fair contest.

Morgan doesn't support logging arbitrary data, nor does it output JSON. Further Morgan uses a form of eval to achieve high speed logging. Whilst probably safe, using eval at all tends to cause concern, particular when it comes to server-side JavaScript.

The fact that koa-pino-logger achieves similar throughput with JSON logging and arbitrary data, without using eval , serves to emphasise the high-speed capabilities of koa-pino-logger .

With koa-pino-logger you can have features, safety and speed.

Install

npm install --save koa-pino-logger

Example

Request logging

var koa = require ( 'koa' ) var logger = require ( 'koa-pino-logger' ) var app = new Koa() app.use(logger()) app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.log.info( 'something else' ) ctx.body = 'hello world' }) app.listen( 3000 )

$ node example.js | pino [ 2016 -04 -21 T10: 46 : 47.292 Z] INFO ( 18254 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): something else req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 64839 } [ 2016 -04 -21 T10: 46 : 47.300 Z] INFO ( 18254 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): request completed res: { "statusCode": 200 , "header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8\r

Content-Length: 11\r

Date: Thu, 21 Apr 2016 10:46:47 GMT\r

Connection: keep-alive\r

\r

" } responseTime: 8 req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 64839 }

Thrown Error logging

var koa = require ( 'koa' ) var logger = require ( 'koa-pino-logger' ) var app = new Koa() app.silent = true app.use(logger()) app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.body = 'hello world' throw Error ( 'bang!' ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

$ node error-example.js | pino $ node error-example.js | pino [ 2016 -04 -21 T13: 05 : 10.298 Z] ERROR ( 20482 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): request errored res: { "statusCode": 200 , "header": null } err: { "type": "Error", "message": "bang!", "stack": "Error: bang!

at Error (native)

at /Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/error-example.js:12:9

at dispatch (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:43:32)

at next (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:44:18)

at pino (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/logger.js:13:12)

at dispatch (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:43:32)

at /Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:36:12

at Server.<anonymous> (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/lib/application.js:135:7)

at emitTwo (events.js:100:13)

at Server.emit (events.js:185:7)" } req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 50934 } [ 2016 -04 -21 T13: 05 : 10.305 Z] INFO ( 20482 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): request completed res: { "statusCode": 500 , "header": "HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error\r

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8\r

Content-Length: 21\r

Date: Thu, 21 Apr 2016 13:05:10 GMT\r

Connection: keep-alive\r

\r

" } responseTime: 11 req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 50934 }

API

koa-pino-logger has the same options as pino koa-pino-logger will log when a request finishes or errors.

Along with automated request logging, the pino logger facilitates manual logging by adding the pino logger instance to the the context, request, response, req and res objects:

app.use( ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.log.info( 'test 1' ) ctx.request.log.info( 'test 2' ) ctx.response.log.info( 'test 3' ) ctx.res.log.info( 'test 4' ) ctx.req.log.info( 'test 5' ) return next() })

We recommend using ctx.log in the general case.

License

MIT