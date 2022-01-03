Note: For Koa v1 see v1 readme
To our knowledge,
koa-pino-logger is the fastest JSON koa logger in town.
Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning
'hello world', using
autocannon with 100
connections and pipelining set to 1 (koa can't handle pipelining):
autocannon -c 100 -p 1 http://localhost:3000.
koa-bunyan-logger: 5844 req/sec
koa-logger: 9401 req/sec
koa-morgan: 10881 req/sec
koa-pino-logger: 10534 req/sec
koa-pino-logger (extreme): 11112 req/sec
All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).
Benchmarking against
koa-logger is an apples vs oranges situation.
koa-logger is for development logging, and has extremely simple (non-JSON) output. Still,
koa-pino-logger is faster so... why not.
Additionally, whilst we're comparing
koa-pino-logger against koa-morgan, this isn't really a fair contest.
Morgan doesn't support logging arbitrary data, nor does it output JSON. Further Morgan uses a form of
eval to achieve high speed logging. Whilst probably safe, using
eval at all tends to cause concern, particular when it comes to server-side JavaScript.
The fact that
koa-pino-logger achieves similar throughput with JSON logging and arbitrary data, without using
eval, serves to emphasise the high-speed capabilities of
koa-pino-logger.
With
koa-pino-logger you can have features, safety and speed.
npm install --save koa-pino-logger
'use strict'
var koa = require('koa')
var logger = require('koa-pino-logger')
var app = new Koa()
app.use(logger())
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.log.info('something else')
ctx.body = 'hello world'
})
app.listen(3000)
$ node example.js | pino
[2016-04-21T10:46:47.292Z] INFO (18254 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): something else
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 64839
}
[2016-04-21T10:46:47.300Z] INFO (18254 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): request completed
res: {
"statusCode": 200,
"header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nContent-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8\r\nContent-Length: 11\r\nDate: Thu, 21 Apr 2016 10:46:47 GMT\r\nConnection: keep-alive\r\n\r\n"
}
responseTime: 8
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 64839
}
'use strict'
var koa = require('koa')
var logger = require('koa-pino-logger')
var app = new Koa()
app.silent = true // disable console.errors
app.use(logger())
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.body = 'hello world'
throw Error('bang!')
})
app.listen(3000)
$ node error-example.js | pino
$ node error-example.js | pino
[2016-04-21T13:05:10.298Z] ERROR (20482 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): request errored
res: {
"statusCode": 200,
"header": null
}
err: {
"type": "Error",
"message": "bang!",
"stack": "Error: bang!\n at Error (native)\n at /Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/error-example.js:12:9\n at dispatch (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:43:32)\n at next (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:44:18)\n at pino (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/logger.js:13:12)\n at dispatch (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:43:32)\n at /Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/node_modules/koa-compose/index.js:36:12\n at Server.<anonymous> (/Users/davidclements/z/nearForm/koa-pino-logger/node_modules/koa/lib/application.js:135:7)\n at emitTwo (events.js:100:13)\n at Server.emit (events.js:185:7)"
}
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 50934
}
[2016-04-21T13:05:10.305Z] INFO (20482 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): request completed
res: {
"statusCode": 500,
"header": "HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error\r\nContent-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8\r\nContent-Length: 21\r\nDate: Thu, 21 Apr 2016 13:05:10 GMT\r\nConnection: keep-alive\r\n\r\n"
}
responseTime: 11
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 50934
}
koa-pino-logger has the same options as
pino
koa-pino-logger will log when a request finishes or errors.
Along with automated request logging, the pino logger facilitates manual logging by adding the pino logger instance to the the context, request, response, req and res objects:
app.use((ctx, next) => {
ctx.log.info('test 1')
ctx.request.log.info('test 2')
ctx.response.log.info('test 3')
ctx.res.log.info('test 4')
ctx.req.log.info('test 5')
return next()
})
We recommend using
ctx.log in the general case.
MIT