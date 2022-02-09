Koa Path Match

A simple routing wrapper around path-match. Similar to koa-route, except it optionally handles methods better. All of these routers use path-to-regexp underneath, which is what Express uses as well.

const route = require ( 'koa-path-match' )({ }) app.use(route( '/:id(\\d+)' , (ctx, next) => { const id = ctx.params.id switch (ctx.request.method) { } }))

Or you can create middleware per method:

app.use(route( '/:id(\\d+)' ) .get( async ctx => { ctx.body = await Things.getById(ctx.params.id) }) .delete( async ctx => { await Things.delete(ctx.params.id) ctx.status = 204 }) )

Maintainer

API

path s are just like Express routes. fns is either a single middleware or nested arrays of middleware, just like Express.

const router = route(path)

When you don't set fns in the route() function, a router instance is returned.

Define a middleware just for a specific method.

app.use(route( '/:id(\\d+)' ).get( async ctx => { ctx.body = await Things.getById(ctx.params.id) }))

next is not passed as a parameter. I consider this an anti-pattern in Koa - one route/method, one function.