openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-path-match

by koajs
3.0.0 (see all)

koa route middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

261

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Koa Path Match

NPM version Node.js CI Test coverage License Downloads

A simple routing wrapper around path-match. Similar to koa-route, except it optionally handles methods better. All of these routers use path-to-regexp underneath, which is what Express uses as well.

const route = require('koa-path-match')({/* options passed to path-to-regexp */})

app.use(route('/:id(\\d+)', (ctx, next) => {
  const id = ctx.params.id

  // do stuff
  switch (ctx.request.method) {

  }
}))

Or you can create middleware per method:

app.use(route('/:id(\\d+)')
  .get(async ctx => {
    ctx.body = await Things.getById(ctx.params.id)
  })
  .delete(async ctx => {
    await Things.delete(ctx.params.id)
    ctx.status = 204
  })
)

Maintainer

API

route(path, fns...)

paths are just like Express routes. fns is either a single middleware or nested arrays of middleware, just like Express.

const router = route(path)

When you don't set fns in the route() function, a router instance is returned.

router[method](fns...)

Define a middleware just for a specific method.

app.use(route('/:id(\\d+)').get(async ctx => {
  ctx.body = await Things.getById(ctx.params.id)
}))
  • next is not passed as a parameter. I consider this an anti-pattern in Koa - one route/method, one function.

this.params

Any keys defined in the path will be set to ctx.params, overwriting any already existing keys defined.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial