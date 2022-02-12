openbase logo
koa-parameter

by koajs
3.0.1 (see all)

parameter validate middleware for koa, powered by parameter

Readme

koa-parameter

parameter validate middleware for koa, powered by parameter.

parameter validate middleware for koa, powered by parameter.

Installation

$ npm install koa-parameter --save

Usage

const Koa = require('koa');
const parameter = require('koa-parameter');

const app = new Koa();

parameter(app); // add verifyParams method, but don't add middleware to catch the error
// app.use(parameter(app)); // also add a middleware to catch the error.

app.use(async function (ctx) {
  ctx.verifyParams({
    name: 'string'
  });
});

Checkout parameter to get all the rules.

Translate

You can override the translate method of parameter to implement I18n, by passing a function like this :

const Koa = require('koa');
const parameter = require('koa-parameter');

const app = new Koa();

parameter(app, function() {
  // Same example with node-parameter
  var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);
  // Assume there have I18n.t method for convert language.
  return I18n.t.apply(I18n, args);
});

app.use(async function (ctx) {
  ctx.verifyParams({
    name: 'string'
  });
});

Example

License

MIT

