parameter validate middleware for koa, powered by parameter.
$ npm install koa-parameter --save
const Koa = require('koa');
const parameter = require('koa-parameter');
const app = new Koa();
parameter(app); // add verifyParams method, but don't add middleware to catch the error
// app.use(parameter(app)); // also add a middleware to catch the error.
app.use(async function (ctx) {
ctx.verifyParams({
name: 'string'
});
});
Checkout parameter to get all the rules.
You can override the translate method of parameter to implement I18n, by passing a function like this :
const Koa = require('koa');
const parameter = require('koa-parameter');
const app = new Koa();
parameter(app, function() {
// Same example with node-parameter
var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);
// Assume there have I18n.t method for convert language.
return I18n.t.apply(I18n, args);
});
app.use(async function (ctx) {
ctx.verifyParams({
name: 'string'
});
});
MIT