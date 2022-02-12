parameter validate middleware for koa, powered by parameter.

Installation

$ npm install koa-parameter --save

Usage

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const parameter = require ( 'koa-parameter' ); const app = new Koa(); parameter(app); app.use( async function ( ctx ) { ctx.verifyParams({ name : 'string' }); });

Checkout parameter to get all the rules.

Translate

You can override the translate method of parameter to implement I18n, by passing a function like this :

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const parameter = require ( 'koa-parameter' ); const app = new Koa(); parameter(app, function ( ) { var args = Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments ); return I18n.t.apply(I18n, args); }); app.use( async function ( ctx ) { ctx.verifyParams({ name : 'string' }); });

License

MIT