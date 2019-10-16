koa-pagination is a middleware to handle Range Pagination Headers using
Range &
Content-Range entity-headers.
Install the package via
yarn:
❯ yarn add koa-pagination
or via
npm:
❯ npm install koa-pagination --save
The middleware can be configured with the following parameters:
allowAll: Whether to accept
* as range-specifier.
maximum: Maximum number of items allowed per page (
50 by default).
unit: Accepted range unit (
items by default).
You can change the defaults by doing:
middleware({
allowAll: true,
maximum: 100,
unit: 'bytes'
});
const { middleware } = require('koa-pagination');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
app.get('/', middleware(), async ctx => {
// `paginate` middleware will inject a `pagination` object in the `koa` context,
// which will allow you to use the `pagination.offset` and `pagination.limit`
// in your data retrieval methods.
ctx.body = await foobar.getData({
limit: ctx.pagination.limit,
offset: ctx.pagination.offset
});
// This is needed in order to expose the length in `Content-Range` header.
ctx.pagination.length = foobar.count();
});
app.listen(3000);
You can provide the
Range header specifying the items you want to retrieve. For instance to retrieve the first 5 elements:
'Range: items=0-4'
You can also provide
* at the end of the range in order to retrieve the all of the available items:
'Range: items=0-*'
The first example will generate a response with the following headers:
'Accepted-Ranges': 'items'
'Content-Range: items 0-4/*'
The
* in the
Content-Range header will be replaced with the total number of items provided in the
length variable.
|Code
|Reason
|200
Range header has not been provided.
|206
Range header is valid.
|412
Range header is malformed.
|416
Range header is invalid.
|500
|Incorrect middleware configuration or unexpected value inside middleware.
❯ yarn test
❯ npm version [<new version> | major | minor | patch] -m "Release %s"