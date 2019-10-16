koa-pagination is a middleware to handle Range Pagination Headers using Range & Content-Range entity-headers.

Status

Installation

Install the package via yarn :

❯ yarn add koa-pagination

or via npm :

❯ npm install koa-pagination --save

Configuration

The middleware can be configured with the following parameters:

allowAll : Whether to accept * as range-specifier.

: Whether to accept as range-specifier. maximum : Maximum number of items allowed per page ( 50 by default).

: Maximum number of items allowed per page ( by default). unit : Accepted range unit ( items by default).

You can change the defaults by doing:

middleware({ allowAll : true , maximum : 100 , unit : 'bytes' });

Usage

const { middleware } = require ( 'koa-pagination' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.get( '/' , middleware(), async ctx => { ctx.body = await foobar.getData({ limit : ctx.pagination.limit, offset : ctx.pagination.offset }); ctx.pagination.length = foobar.count(); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Request

You can provide the Range header specifying the items you want to retrieve. For instance to retrieve the first 5 elements:

'Range: items=0-4'

You can also provide * at the end of the range in order to retrieve the all of the available items:

'Range: items=0-*'

Response

The first example will generate a response with the following headers:

'Accepted-Ranges' : 'items' 'Content-Range: items 0-4/*'

The * in the Content-Range header will be replaced with the total number of items provided in the length variable.

Codes

Code Reason 200 Range header has not been provided. 206 Range header is valid. 412 Range header is malformed. 416 Range header is invalid. 500 Incorrect middleware configuration or unexpected value inside middleware.

Tests

❯ yarn test

Release