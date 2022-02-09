openbase logo
koa-onerror

by koajs
4.1.0 (see all)

an error handler for koa, hack ctx.onerror

Readme

koa-onerror

an error handler for koa, hack ctx.onerror.

different with koa-error:

  • we can not just use try catch to handle all errors, steams' and events' errors are directly handle by ctx.onerror, so if we want to handle all errors in one place, the only way i can see is to hack ctx.onerror.
  • it is more customizable.

install

npm install koa-onerror

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const koa = require('koa');
const onerror = require('koa-onerror');

const app = new koa();

onerror(app);

app.use(ctx => {
  // foo();
  ctx.body = fs.createReadStream('not exist');
});

Options

onerror(app, options);
  • all: if options.all exist, ignore negotiation
  • text: text error handler
  • json: json error handler
  • html: html error handler
  • redirect: if accepct html, can redirect to another error page

check out default handler to write your own handler.

Status and Headers

koa-onerror will automatic set err.status as response status code, and err.headers as response headers.

License

MIT

