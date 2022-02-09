an error handler for koa, hack ctx.onerror.

different with koa-error:

we can not just use try catch to handle all errors, steams' and events' errors are directly handle by ctx.onerror , so if we want to handle all errors in one place, the only way i can see is to hack ctx.onerror .

install

npm install koa-onerror

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const koa = require ( 'koa' ); const onerror = require ( 'koa-onerror' ); const app = new koa(); onerror(app); app.use( ctx => { ctx.body = fs.createReadStream( 'not exist' ); });

Options

onerror(app, options);

all : if options.all exist, ignore negotiation

: if options.all exist, ignore negotiation text : text error handler

: text error handler json : json error handler

: json error handler html : html error handler

: html error handler redirect: if accepct html, can redirect to another error page

check out default handler to write your own handler.

Status and Headers

koa-onerror will automatic set err.status as response status code, and err.headers as response headers.

License

MIT

