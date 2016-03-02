Koa OAuth Server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with koa in node.js.

This is the koa wrapper for oauth2-server.

Installation

$ npm install koa-oauth- server

Quick Start

The module provides two middlewares - one for granting tokens and another to authorise them. koa-oauth-server and, consequently oauth2-server , expect the request body to be parsed already. The following example uses koa-bodyparser but you may opt for an alternative library.

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var bodyparser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ); var oauthserver = require ( 'koa-oauth-server' ); var app = koa(); app.oauth = oauthserver({ model : {}, grants : [ 'password' ], debug : true }); app.use(bodyparser()); app.use(app.oauth.authorise()); app.use( function *( next ) { this .body = 'Secret area' ; yield next; }); app.listen( 3000 );

Using koa-router with koa-mount

If you wish to integrate with koa-router using koa-mount , you may do so by combining them to mount a specific prefix for oauth operations:

var Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); var bodyparser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ); var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var model = require ( 'koa-oauth-server/node_modules/oauth2-server/examples/memory/model' ); var mount = require ( 'koa-mount' ); var oauthserver = require ( 'koa-oauth-server' ); var app = koa(); var router = new Router(); app.use(bodyparser()); app.oauth = oauthserver({ model : model, grants : [ 'password' ], debug : true }); app.use(mount( '/oauth2' , router.middleware())); router.post( '/token' , app.oauth.grant()); app.listen( 3000 );

Then attempt to be granted a new oauth token: