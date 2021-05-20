中文 English

I have used markdown and wiki to manage api doc, from which I have suffered a lot. It wastes too much time and is very boring. The document should be repaired when you change the api. It's very unconvenient to test and debug. The management of api doc totally depends on people. As a result, it is hard to make document have high quality. Meanwhile, the developers will spend more time on testing, which may have a bad effect on project. What's worse, it will affect our mood, which is unbearable for me : (

So I try my best to solve this problem. When there is a will, there is a way. Finally, I find The OpenAPI Specification. And its ecological circle is perfect. Swagger includes lots of tool chain. According to the Specification, Swagger UI can produce the document. The data types and models of OpenAPI are based on the JSON-Schema Draft 4.

I truly hope that this library can help those who are in the same trouble. Happy coding.

BTW，PR & Issue & Star are welcome! : )

Features

Built-in Swagger-UI, easy to view and debug

Support OpenAPI/Swagger2.0 specification with yaml or json file

More friendly and convenient api doc splitting solution

Plugin system. Middleware loader, form validator, response handler, error handler supported as plugin

Inherit from Koa-Router, maintain the original function, features and performance

Migration

If you are not a 1.x user, please skip this section directly. If you are a 1.x user and want to upgrade to version 2.0, I'm sorry that you will not upgrade to version 2.0 easily. Please read this Migration carefully and follow the operation manual to upgrade.

Installation

> npm install koa-oai-router --save

Getting Started

The following will teach you how to use the router to build a web server with a good organizational structure and api-explorer .

In this case, it basically covers all the key points of the router, including:

configure router

configure plugin

mount plugin to router

mount router to app

write api doc

use plugin

enjoy api-explorer

our target is:

to create a REST API Server

to implement a pets query api and return the array of pets found

to implement a creating api for pets and return the pet and id

to generate api documentation and enjoy api-explorer

Here we go.

Creating web server

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const logger = require ( 'koa-logger' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-oai-router' ); const middleware = require ( 'koa-oai-router-middleware' ); const app = new Koa(); const router = new Router({ apiDoc : './api' , }); router.mount(middleware, './controllers' ); app.use(logger()); app.use(bodyParser()); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 3000 );

Creating business middleware

Create business middleware directory controllers and write business middleware.

const database = []; async function get ( ctx, next ) { const { tags = '' , limit = 999 } = ctx.request.query; const tagsArray = tags.split( ',' ); const docs = []; database.forEach( ( item, idx ) => { if (tagsArray.indexOf(item.tag) !== -1 && docs.length < limit) { item.id = idx + 1 ; docs.push(item); } }); ctx.response.body = docs; } async function post ( ctx, next ) { const body = ctx.request.body; database.push(body); ctx.response.body = { id : database.length, name : body.name, tag : body.tag, }; } module .exports = { get , post, };

Creating api doc

If you know nothing about OpenAPI, please read OpenAPI carefully.

Writing api base info

You can describe the basic information of the service, such as the version of the service, the basic path, transmission protocol, author and permission license.

swagger: '2.0' info: version: 1.0 .0 title: Swagger Petstore description: >- A sample API that uses a petstore as an example to demonstrate features in the swagger-2.0 specification termsOfService: 'http://swagger.io/terms/' contact: name: Swagger API Team license: name: MIT basePath: /api schemes: - http consumes: - application/json produces: - application/json

Writing paths info

Holds the relative paths to the individual endpoints. The path is appended to the basePath in order to construct the full URL. Please refer to Paths.

/pets: get: description: "Returns all pets from the system that the user has access to" operationId: "findPets" produces: - "application/json" tags: - pets x-oai-middleware: - file: pets handler: get parameters: - name: "tags" in: "query" description: "tags to filter by" required: false type: "array" items: type: "string" collectionFormat: "csv" - name: "limit" in: "query" description: "maximum number of results to return" required: false type: "integer" format: "int32" responses: "200": description: "pet response" schema: type: "array" items: $ref: "#/definitions/Pet" default: description: "unexpected error" schema: $ref: "#/definitions/ErrorModel" post: description: "Creates a new pet in the store. Duplicates are allowed" operationId: "addPet" produces: - "application/json" tags: - pets x-oai-middleware: - file: pets handler: post parameters: - name: "pet" in: "body" description: "Pet to add to the store" required: true schema: $ref: "#/definitions/NewPet" responses: "200": description: "pet response" schema: $ref: "#/definitions/Pet" default: description: "unexpected error" schema: $ref: "#/definitions/ErrorModel"

Writing definitions info

You can define an object to hold data types that can be consumed and produced by operations. These data types can be primitives, arrays or models. Please refer to Definitions.

1.Define interface error response data model ErrorModel .

ErrorModel: type: "object" required: - "code" - "message" properties: code: type: "integer" format: "int32" message: type: "string"

2.Define query success response data model Pet , define new request data model NewPet .

Pet: type: "object" allOf: - $ref: "#/definitions/NewPet" - required: - "id" properties: id: type: "integer" format: "int64" NewPet: type: "object" required: - "name" properties: name: type: "string" tag: type: "string"

Enjoying api-explorer

Start WEB service, test interface and enjoy api-explorer.

> node app.js > > curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/api/pets" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d "{ \"name\": \"luck\", \"tag\": \"dog\"}" > { "id" :1, "name" : "luck" , "tag" : "dog" } > > curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/api/pets" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d "{ \"name\": \"lily\", \"tag\": \"cat\"}" > { "id" :2, "name" : "lily" , "tag" : "cat" } > > curl -X POST "http://localhost:3000/api/pets" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d "{ \"name\": \"mike\", \"tag\": \"dog\"}" > { "id" :3, "name" : "mike" , "tag" : "dog" } > > curl -X GET "http://localhost:3000/api/pets?tags=cat,dog&limit=2" > [{ "name" : "luck" , "tag" : "dog" , "id" :1},{ "name" : "lily" , "tag" : "cat" , "id" :2}]

As you can see, all of the business middleware we wrote has been called normally. Use a browser to open http://localhost:3000/api-explorer , and you can enjoy api-explorer now.

Documentation

Ecosystem

name description status koa-oai-router-middleware middleware loader Done koa-oai-router-correction form correction Done koa-oai-router-parameters form validator Done koa-oai-router-responses response handler Done koa-oai-router-cache request cache Done koa-oai-router-rbac request rbac Planning koa-oai-router-controller-mongo MongoDB REST server Developing

