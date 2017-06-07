Lightweight Koa middleware for Nunjucks.
npm install --save koa-nunjucks-2
NOTE: v3 requires Koa 2 or later. If you're using Koa 1, use v2 of this package.
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
const koaNunjucks = require('koa-nunjucks-2');
const path = require('path');
app.use(koaNunjucks({
ext: 'html',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'views'),
nunjucksConfig: {
trimBlocks: true
}
}));
app.use(async (ctx) => {
await ctx.render('home', {double: 'rainbow'});
});
ctx.render calls.
response.body.
Use ctx.state to make a variable available in all templates.
Use the
configureEnvironment config option to define a function which will receive a Nunjucks Environment as its argument. This allows you to define custom filters, extensions etc.
app.use(koaNunjucks({
ext: 'html',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'views'),
configureEnvironment: (env) => {
env.addFilter('shorten', (str, count) => {
return str.slice(0, count || 5);
});
}
}));