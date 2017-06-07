Lightweight Koa middleware for Nunjucks.

Installation

npm install --save koa-nunjucks- 2

NOTE: v3 requires Koa 2 or later. If you're using Koa 1, use v2 of this package.

Usage

Example

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); const koaNunjucks = require ( 'koa-nunjucks-2' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); app.use(koaNunjucks({ ext : 'html' , path : path.join(__dirname, 'views' ), nunjucksConfig : { trimBlocks : true } })); app.use( async (ctx) => { await ctx.render( 'home' , { double : 'rainbow' }); });

Config Options

ext (default: 'njk'): Extension that will be automatically appended to the file name in ctx.render calls. Set to a falsy value to disable.

(default: 'njk'): Extension that will be automatically appended to the file name in calls. Set to a falsy value to disable. path (default: current directory): Path to the templates. Also supports passing an array of paths.

(default: current directory): Path to the templates. Also supports passing an array of paths. writeResponse (default: true): If true, writes the rendered output to response.body .

(default: true): If true, writes the rendered output to . functionName (default: 'render'): The name of the function that will be called to render the template.

(default: 'render'): The name of the function that will be called to render the template. nunjucksConfig : Object of Nunjucks config options.

: Object of Nunjucks config options. configureEnvironment: A function to modify the Nunjucks environment. See the [Extending Nunjucks](#Extending Nunjucks) section below for usage.

Global Template Variables

Use ctx.state to make a variable available in all templates.

Extending Nunjucks

Use the configureEnvironment config option to define a function which will receive a Nunjucks Environment as its argument. This allows you to define custom filters, extensions etc.

app.use(koaNunjucks({ ext : 'html' , path : path.join(__dirname, 'views' ), configureEnvironment : ( env ) => { env.addFilter( 'shorten' , (str, count) => { return str.slice( 0 , count || 5 ); }); } }));

License

MIT