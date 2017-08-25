Koa middleware to allow Newrelic monitor Koa applications like Express. Supported features:
koa-router)
See koa-newrelic 1.x for koa 1.x support.
npm install koa-newrelic
const newrelic = require('newrelic');
const koaNewrelic = require('koa-newrelic')(newrelic, opts);
const Koa = require('koa');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const views = require('koa-views');
const app = new Koa();
const router = new Router;
router.get('/', async function (next) {...});
app
.use(koaNewrelic);
.use(views()) // use views middleware could help instrument ctx.render method
.use(router.routes());
To record traces of middlewares, please initialize koa-newrelic before adding any middlewares to
app or
router
middlewareTrace Boolean for if need traces for each middleware. Defaults to
false
groupStaticResources Boolean for if need to group transactions by file extension. Defaults to
false
staticExtensions Array of file extensions will be grouped if
groupStaticResources is true. Defaults to
['svg','png','jpg','gif','css','js','html']
customTransactionName Function to customize transaction metrics name by
method and route
path. Defaults to
(method, path) => 'Koajs/' + (path[0] === '/' ? path.slice(1) : path) + '#' + method
renderMethodName name of render method for the framework. Default to
render
const koaNewrelic = require('koa-newrelic')(newrelic, {
renderMethodName: 'render',
middlewareTrace: true,
groupStaticResources: true,
staticExtensions: ['js', 'css'],
customTransactionName: (method, path) => `Koajs/${path.slice(1)}#${method}`
});
router.get('/index', async function ctrA(ctx) {...});
router.post('/login', async function ctrB(ctx) {...});
app
.use(koaNewrelic)
.use(serve('/public'));
.use(router.routes());
/*
In Newrelic, you will find following transactions
/index#GET
Middleware serve
Middleware dispatch
Middleware ctrA
/login#POST
Middleware serve
Middleware dispatch
Middleware ctrB
/*.js#GET
Middleware serve
/*.css#GET
Middleware serve
*/
npm test
