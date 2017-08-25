Koa middleware to allow Newrelic monitor Koa applications like Express. Supported features:

Name transactions according to router (Only support koa-router )

) Group and name transactions for static resources according to file extensions

Traces for Koa middlewares

Traces ctx.render

koa 1.x

See koa-newrelic 1.x for koa 1.x support.

Installation

npm install koa-newrelic

API

const newrelic = require ( 'newrelic' ); const koaNewrelic = require ( 'koa-newrelic' )(newrelic, opts); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const views = require ( 'koa-views' ); const app = new Koa(); const router = new Router; router.get( '/' , async function ( next ) {...}); app .use(koaNewrelic); .use(views()) .use(router.routes());

To record traces of middlewares, please initialize koa-newrelic before adding any middlewares to app or router

Options

middlewareTrace Boolean for if need traces for each middleware. Defaults to false

Boolean for if need traces for each middleware. Defaults to groupStaticResources Boolean for if need to group transactions by file extension. Defaults to false

Boolean for if need to group transactions by file extension. Defaults to staticExtensions Array of file extensions will be grouped if groupStaticResources is true. Defaults to ['svg','png','jpg','gif','css','js','html']

Array of file extensions will be grouped if is true. Defaults to customTransactionName Function to customize transaction metrics name by method and route path . Defaults to (method, path) => 'Koajs/' + (path[0] === '/' ? path.slice(1) : path) + '#' + method

Function to customize transaction metrics name by and route . Defaults to renderMethodName name of render method for the framework. Default to render

Examples

const koaNewrelic = require ( 'koa-newrelic' )(newrelic, { renderMethodName : 'render' , middlewareTrace : true , groupStaticResources : true , staticExtensions : [ 'js' , 'css' ], customTransactionName : ( method, path ) => `Koajs/ ${path.slice( 1 )} # ${method} ` }); router.get( '/index' , async function ctrA ( ctx ) {...}); router.post( '/login' , async function ctrB ( ctx ) {...}); app .use(koaNewrelic) .use(serve( '/public' )); .use(router.routes());

Test

npm test

Known Issues

License

Copyright (c) 2017 AfterShip

Licensed under the MIT license.