koa-mongo is a mongodb middleware for koa@2, support connection pool.
npm i koa-mongo --save
app.use(mongo({
host: 'localhost',
port: 27017,
user: 'admin',
pass: '123456',
db: 'test',
authSource: 'admin',
max: 100,
min: 1,
...
}));
or
app.use(mongo({
uri: 'mongodb://admin:123456@localhost:27017/test?authSource=admin', //or url
max: 100,
min: 1
...
}));
or
app.use(mongo({
uri: 'mongodb://admin:123456@localhost:27017/test?authSource=admin', //or url
max: 100,
min: 1
...
}, {
useUnifiedTopology: true
...
}
));
defaultOptions:
{
host: 'localhost',
port: 27017,
db: 'test',
authSource: 'admin',
max: 100,
min: 1,
acquireTimeoutMillis: 100
}
More options see generic-pool.
ctx.mongo is an instance of MongoClient.
ctx.db === ctx.mongo.db(dbName)
const Koa = require('koa')
const mongo = require('koa-mongo')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(mongo())
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
// ctx.db === ctx.mongo.db('test')
const result = await ctx.db.collection('users').insert({ name: 'haha' })
const userId = result.ops[0]._id.toString()
ctx.body = await ctx.db.collection('users').find().toArray()
ctx.db.collection('users').remove({
_id: mongo.ObjectId(userId)
})
})
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('listening on port 3000')
})
Mongolass is a elegant MongoDB driver for Node.js.
MIT