koa-mongo is a mongodb middleware for koa@2, support connection pool.

Install

npm i koa-mongo --save

Usage

app.use(mongo({ host : 'localhost' , port : 27017 , user : 'admin' , pass : '123456' , db : 'test' , authSource : 'admin' , max : 100 , min : 1 , ... }));

or

app.use(mongo({ uri : 'mongodb://admin:123456@localhost:27017/test?authSource=admin' , max : 100 , min : 1 ... }));

or

app.use(mongo({ uri : 'mongodb://admin:123456@localhost:27017/test?authSource=admin' , max : 100 , min : 1 ... }, { useUnifiedTopology : true ... } ));

defaultOptions:

{ host : 'localhost' , port : 27017 , db : 'test' , authSource : 'admin' , max : 100 , min : 1 , acquireTimeoutMillis : 100 }

More options see generic-pool.

ctx.mongo is an instance of MongoClient.

ctx.db === ctx.mongo.db(dbName)

Example

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const mongo = require ( 'koa-mongo' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(mongo()) app.use( async (ctx, next) => { const result = await ctx.db.collection( 'users' ).insert({ name : 'haha' }) const userId = result.ops[ 0 ]._id.toString() ctx.body = await ctx.db.collection( 'users' ).find().toArray() ctx.db.collection( 'users' ).remove({ _id : mongo.ObjectId(userId) }) }) app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'listening on port 3000' ) })

Mongolass is a elegant MongoDB driver for Node.js.

License

MIT