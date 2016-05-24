openbase logo
koa-lusca

by koajs
2.2.0 (see all)

koa version of lusca. Application security for koa.

Downloads/wk

30.8K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

koa-lusca

Web application security middleware for koa.

Fork from lusca, krakenjs/lusca#26.

Usage

var koa = require('koa');
var lusca = require('koa-lusca');
var app = koa();

app.use(lusca({
  csrf: true,
  csp: { /* ... */},
  xframe: 'SAMEORIGIN',
  p3p: 'ABCDEF',
  hsts: { maxAge: 31536000, includeSubDomains: true },
  xssProtection: true
}));

Setting any value to false will disable it. Alternately, you can opt into methods one by one:

app.use(lusca.csrf());
app.use(lusca.csp({/* ... */}));
app.use(lusca.xframe({ value: 'SAMEORIGIN' }));
app.use(lusca.p3p({ value: 'ABCDEF' }));
app.use(lusca.hsts({ maxAge: 31536000 });
app.use(lusca.xssProtection();

API

lusca.csrf(options)

  • key String - Optional. The name of the CSRF token added to the model. Defaults to _csrf.
  • secret String - Optional. The key to place on the session object which maps to the server side token. Defaults to _csrfSecret.
  • impl Function - Optional. Custom implementation to generate a token.

Enables Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) headers.

If enabled, the CSRF token must be in the payload when modifying data or you will receive a 403 Forbidden. To send the token you'll need to echo back the _csrf value you received from the previous request.

lusca.csp(options)

  • options.policy Object - Object definition of policy.
  • options.policy String, Object, or an Array - Object definition of policy. Valid policies examples include:
    • {"default-src": "*"}
    • "referrer no-referrer"
    • [{ "img-src": "'self' http:" }, "block-all-mixed-content"]
  • options.reportOnly Boolean - Enable report only mode.
  • options.reportUri String - URI where to send the report data

Enables Content Security Policy (CSP) headers.

Example Options

// Everything but images can only come from own domain (excluding subdomains)
{
  policy: {
    'default-src': '\'self\'',
    'img-src': '*'
  }
}

See the MDN CSP usage page for more information on available policy options.

lusca.xframe(value)

  • value String - Required. The value for the header, e.g. DENY, SAMEORIGIN or ALLOW-FROM uri.

Enables X-FRAME-OPTIONS headers to help prevent Clickjacking.

lusca.p3p(value)

  • value String - Required. The compact privacy policy.

Enables Platform for Privacy Preferences Project (P3P) headers.

lusca.hsts(options)

  • options.maxAge Number - Required. Number of seconds HSTS is in effect.
  • options.includeSubDomains Boolean - Optional. Applies HSTS to all subdomains of the host

Enables HTTP Strict Transport Security for the host domain. The preload flag is required for HSTS domain submissions to Chrome's HSTS preload list

lusca.xssProtection(options)

  • options.enabled Boolean - Optional. If the header is enabled or not (see header docs). Defaults to 1.
  • options.mode String - Optional. Mode to set on the header (see header docs). Defaults to block.

Enables X-XSS-Protection headers to help prevent cross site scripting (XSS) attacks in older IE browsers (IE8)

License

  • Original License: Apache License, Version 2.0, Copyright (C) 2014 eBay Software Foundation
  • Now: MIT

