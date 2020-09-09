Development style logger middleware for koa. Compatible with request-received.

Notice: koa-logger@2 supports koa@2 ; if you want to use this module with koa@1 , please use koa-logger@1 .

Installation

$ npm install koa-logger

Example

const logger = require ( 'koa-logger' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(logger())

Notes

Recommended that you .use() this middleware near the top to "wrap" all subsequent middleware.

Use Custom Transporter

const logger = require ( 'koa-logger' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(logger( ( str, args ) => { }))

or

app.use(logger({ transporter : ( str, args ) => { } }))

Param str is output string with ANSI Color, and you can get pure text with other modules like strip-ansi

Param args is a array by [format, method, url, status, time, length]

