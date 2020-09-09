openbase logo
koa-logger

by koajs
3.2.1 (see all)

Development style logging middleware

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Downloads/wk

309K

GitHub Stars

544

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

koa-logger

npm version build status

Development style logger middleware for koa. Compatible with request-received.

Notice: koa-logger@2 supports koa@2; if you want to use this module with koa@1, please use koa-logger@1.

<-- GET /
--> GET / 200 835ms 746b
<-- GET /
--> GET / 200 960ms 1.9kb
<-- GET /users
--> GET /users 200 357ms 922b
<-- GET /users?page=2
--> GET /users?page=2 200 466ms 4.66kb

Installation

$ npm install koa-logger

Example

const logger = require('koa-logger')
const Koa = require('koa')

const app = new Koa()
app.use(logger())

Notes

Recommended that you .use() this middleware near the top to "wrap" all subsequent middleware.

Use Custom Transporter

const logger = require('koa-logger')
const Koa = require('koa')

const app = new Koa()
app.use(logger((str, args) => {
  // redirect koa logger to other output pipe
  // default is process.stdout(by console.log function)
}))

or

app.use(logger({
  transporter: (str, args) => {
    // ...
  }
}))

Param str is output string with ANSI Color, and you can get pure text with other modules like strip-ansi
Param args is a array by [format, method, url, status, time, length]

License

MIT

