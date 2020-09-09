Development style logger middleware for koa. Compatible with request-received.
Notice:
koa-logger@2 supports
koa@2; if you want to use this module with
koa@1, please use
koa-logger@1.
<-- GET /
--> GET / 200 835ms 746b
<-- GET /
--> GET / 200 960ms 1.9kb
<-- GET /users
--> GET /users 200 357ms 922b
<-- GET /users?page=2
--> GET /users?page=2 200 466ms 4.66kb
$ npm install koa-logger
const logger = require('koa-logger')
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(logger())
Recommended that you
.use() this middleware near the top
to "wrap" all subsequent middleware.
const logger = require('koa-logger')
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(logger((str, args) => {
// redirect koa logger to other output pipe
// default is process.stdout(by console.log function)
}))
or
app.use(logger({
transporter: (str, args) => {
// ...
}
}))
Param
str is output string with ANSI Color, and you can get pure text with other modules like
strip-ansi
Param
args is a array by
[format, method, url, status, time, length]
MIT