A wrapper for log4js-node which support Koa logger middleware. Log message is forked from Express (Connect) logger file.
This branch is use to Koa v2.x. To use Koa v0.x & v1.x, please check the master branch.
$ npm i --save koa-log4@1
$ npm i --save koa-log4@2
The default logger is for koa v2.x
$ npm i --save koa-log4
Config koa-log4js is same as the original log4js-node.
This way is same as the original log4js-node.
const log4js = require('koa-log4')
const log = log4js.getLogger('index')
log.info('index do some awesome things')
Similar to use Express (Connect) logger middleware.
const log4js = require('koa-log4')
app.use(log4js.koaLogger(log4js.getLogger("http"), { level: 'auto' }))
There are more configuration options:
const log4js = require("koa-log4")
app.use(log4js.koaLogger(
// the logger to log to
log4js.getLogger("http"),
// the options object
{
// select the level all access logs will be set to, or use "auto" to choose depending on the status code (see next option)
level: "auto",
// if `level` is set to "auto" the default rule will map 200-299 to INFO, 300-399 to WARN and 400-599 to ERROR.
// you can override this behavior by setting your own custom levelMapper.
// (the example is the default implementation, do not copy unless you want to modify it)
levelMapper: function(statusCode) {
if (statusCode >= 400)
return levels.ERROR
if (statusCode >= 300)
return levels.WARN
return levels.INFO
}
}
))
Check this repo for full example with
Koa v2.
See here for more info.