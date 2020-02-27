openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kl

koa-log4

by Do Minh Hai
2.3.2 (see all)

log4js-node supports Koa-middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-log4js

A wrapper for log4js-node which support Koa logger middleware. Log message is forked from Express (Connect) logger file.

Note

This branch is use to Koa v2.x. To use Koa v0.x & v1.x, please check the master branch.

Installation

for koa v0.x & v1.x

$ npm i --save koa-log4@1

for koa v2.x

$ npm i --save koa-log4@2

The default logger is for koa v2.x

$ npm i --save koa-log4

Usage

Config koa-log4js is same as the original log4js-node.

Normal log4js way

This way is same as the original log4js-node.

const log4js = require('koa-log4')

const log = log4js.getLogger('index')
log.info('index do some awesome things')

Koa-middleware way

Similar to use Express (Connect) logger middleware.

const log4js = require('koa-log4')
app.use(log4js.koaLogger(log4js.getLogger("http"), { level: 'auto' }))

There are more configuration options:

const log4js = require("koa-log4")
app.use(log4js.koaLogger(
    // the logger to log to
    log4js.getLogger("http"),
    // the options object
    {
        // select the level all access logs will be set to, or use "auto" to choose depending on the status code (see next option)
        level: "auto",
        // if `level` is set to "auto" the default rule will map 200-299 to INFO, 300-399 to WARN and 400-599 to ERROR.
        // you can override this behavior by setting your own custom levelMapper.
        // (the example is the default implementation, do not copy unless you want to modify it)
        levelMapper: function(statusCode) {
            if (statusCode >= 400)
                return levels.ERROR
            if (statusCode >= 300)
                return levels.WARN
            return levels.INFO
        }
    }
))

Full Example

Check this repo for full example with Koa v2.

Others

See here for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial