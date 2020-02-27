A wrapper for log4js-node which support Koa logger middleware. Log message is forked from Express (Connect) logger file.

Note

This branch is use to Koa v2.x. To use Koa v0.x & v1.x, please check the master branch.

Installation

for koa v0.x & v1.x

$ npm i

for koa v2.x

$ npm i

The default logger is for koa v2.x

$ npm i

Usage

Config koa-log4js is same as the original log4js-node.

Normal log4js way

This way is same as the original log4js-node.

const log4js = require ( 'koa-log4' ) const log = log4js.getLogger( 'index' ) log.info( 'index do some awesome things' )

Koa-middleware way

Similar to use Express (Connect) logger middleware.

const log4js = require ( 'koa-log4' ) app.use(log4js.koaLogger(log4js.getLogger( "http" ), { level : 'auto' }))

There are more configuration options:

const log4js = require ( "koa-log4" ) app.use(log4js.koaLogger( log4js.getLogger( "http" ), { level : "auto" , levelMapper : function ( statusCode ) { if (statusCode >= 400 ) return levels.ERROR if (statusCode >= 300 ) return levels.WARN return levels.INFO } } ))

Full Example

Check this repo for full example with Koa v2 .

Others

