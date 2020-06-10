koa locales, i18n solution for koa:
options.dirs.
*.js,
*.json,
*.yml,
*.yaml and
*.properties, see examples.
__(key[, value, ...]).
query,
cookie and
header: Accept-Language.
$ npm install koa-locales --save
const koa = require('koa');
const locales = require('koa-locales');
const app = koa();
const options = {
dirs: [__dirname + '/locales', __dirname + '/foo/locales'],
};
locales(app, options);
Patch locales functions to koa app.
__.
['$PWD/locales'].
en-US.
locale.
locale.
''.
{}.
1y, expired after one year.
locales({
app: app,
dirs: [__dirname + '/app/locales'],
defaultLocale: 'zh-CN',
});
The key
options.localeAlias allows to not repeat dictionary files, as you can configure to use the same file for es_ES for es, or en_UK for en.
locales({
localeAlias: {
es: es_ES,
en: en_UK,
},
});
context.__(key[, value1[, value2, ...]])
Get current request locale text.
async function home(ctx) {
ctx.body = {
message: ctx.__('Hello, %s', 'fengmk2'),
};
}
Examples:
__('Hello, %s. %s', 'fengmk2', 'koa rock!')
=>
'Hello fengmk2. koa rock!'
__('{0} {0} {1} {1} {1}', ['foo', 'bar'])
=>
'foo foo bar bar bar'
__('{a} {a} {b} {b} {b}', {a: 'foo', b: 'bar'})
=>
'foo foo bar bar bar'
context.__getLocale()
Get locale from query / cookie and header.
context.__setLocale()
Set locale and cookie.
context.__getLocaleOrigin()
Where does locale come from, could be
query,
cookie,
header and
default.
app.__(locale, key[, value1[, value2, ...]])
Get the given locale text on application level.
console.log(app.__('zh', 'Hello'));
// stdout '你好' for Chinese
this.state.__ = this.__.bind(this);
Nunjucks example:
{{ __('Hello, %s', user.name) }}
Pug example:
p= __('Hello, %s', user.name)
Koa-pug integration:
You can set the property locals on the KoaPug instance, where the default locals are stored.
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
koaPug.locals.__ = ctx.__.bind(ctx);
await next();
});
If you are interested on knowing what locale was chosen and why you can enable the debug messages from debug.
There is two level of verbosity:
$ DEBUG=koa-locales node .
With this line it only will show one line per request, with the chosen language and the origin where the locale come from (queryString, header or cookie).
$ DEBUG=koa-locales:silly node .
Use this level if something doesn't work as you expect. This is going to debug everything, including each translated line of text.