koa locales, i18n solution for koa:

All locales resources location on options.dirs . resources file supports: *.js , *.json , *.yml , *.yaml and *.properties , see examples. One api: __(key[, value, ...]) . Auto detect request locale from query , cookie and header: Accept-Language .

Installation

$ npm install koa-locales --save

Quick start

const koa = require ( 'koa' ); const locales = require ( 'koa-locales' ); const app = koa(); const options = { dirs : [__dirname + '/locales' , __dirname + '/foo/locales' ], }; locales(app, options);

API Reference

Patch locales functions to koa app.

{Application} app: koa app instance.

{Object} options: optional params. {String} functionName: locale function name patch on koa context. Optional, default is __ . {String} dirs: locales resources store directories. Optional, default is ['$PWD/locales'] . {String} defaultLocale: default locale. Optional, default is en-US . {String} queryField: locale field name on query. Optional, default is locale . {String} cookieField: locale field name on cookie. Optional, default is locale . {String} cookieDomain: domain on cookie. Optional, default is '' . {Object} localeAlias: locale value map. Optional, default is {} . {String|Number} cookieMaxAge: set locale cookie value max age. Optional, default is 1y , expired after one year.



locales({ app : app, dirs : [__dirname + '/app/locales' ], defaultLocale : 'zh-CN' , });

Aliases

The key options.localeAlias allows to not repeat dictionary files, as you can configure to use the same file for es_ES for es, or en_UK for en.

locales({ localeAlias : { es : es_ES, en : en_UK, }, });

Get current request locale text.

async function home ( ctx ) { ctx.body = { message : ctx.__( 'Hello, %s' , 'fengmk2' ), }; }

Examples:

__( 'Hello, %s. %s' , 'fengmk2' , 'koa rock!' ) => 'Hello fengmk2. koa rock!' __( '{0} {0} {1} {1} {1}' , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]) => 'foo foo bar bar bar' __( '{a} {a} {b} {b} {b}' , { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' }) => 'foo foo bar bar bar'

Get locale from query / cookie and header.

Set locale and cookie.

Where does locale come from, could be query , cookie , header and default .

Get the given locale text on application level.

console .log(app.__( 'zh' , 'Hello' ));

Usage on template

this .state.__ = this .__.bind( this );

Nunjucks example:

{{ __('Hello, %s', user.name) }}

Pug example:

p= __('Hello, %s', user.name)

Koa-pug integration:

You can set the property locals on the KoaPug instance, where the default locals are stored.

app.use( async (ctx, next) => { koaPug.locals.__ = ctx.__.bind(ctx); await next(); });

Debugging

If you are interested on knowing what locale was chosen and why you can enable the debug messages from debug.

There is two level of verbosity:

$ DEBUG=koa-locales node .

With this line it only will show one line per request, with the chosen language and the origin where the locale come from (queryString, header or cookie).

$ DEBUG=koa-locales:silly node .

Use this level if something doesn't work as you expect. This is going to debug everything, including each translated line of text.

License

MIT