Koa middleware that validates JsonWebTokens and sets
ctx.state.user.
This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using JWT tokens in your Node.js applications. JWTs are typically used to protect API endpoints, and are often issued using OpenID Connect.
$ npm install koa-jwt2 --save
The JWT authentication middleware authenticates callers using a JWT.
If the token is valid,
ctx.state.user will be set with the JSON object decoded
to be used by later middleware for authorization and access control.
For example,
var jwt = require("koa-jwt2");
app.get("/protected", jwt({ secret: "shhhhhhared-secret" }), async function(
ctx
) {
if (!ctx.state.user.admin) return (ctx.status = 401);
ctx.status = 200;
});
You can specify audience and/or issuer as well:
jwt({
secret: "shhhhhhared-secret",
audience: "http://myapi/protected",
issuer: "http://issuer"
});
If the JWT has an expiration (
exp), it will be checked.
If you are using a base64 URL-encoded secret, pass a
Buffer with
base64 encoding as the secret instead of a string:
jwt({ secret: new Buffer("shhhhhhared-secret", "base64") });
Optionally you can make some paths unprotected as follows:
app.use(jwt({ secret: "shhhhhhared-secret" }).unless({ path: ["/token"] }));
This is especially useful when applying to multiple routes. In the example above,
path can be a string, a regexp, or an array of any of those.
For more details on the
.unlesssyntax including additional options, please see koa-unless.
This module also support tokens signed with public/private key pairs. Instead of a secret, you can specify a Buffer with the public key
var publicKey = fs.readFileSync("/path/to/public.pub");
jwt({ secret: publicKey });
By default, the decoded token is attached to
ctx.state.user but can be configured with the
property option.
jwt({ secret: publicKey, property: "auth" });
A custom function for extracting the token from a request can be specified with
the
getToken option. This is useful if you need to pass the token through a
query parameter or a cookie. You can throw an error in this function and it will
be handled by
koa-jwt2.
app.use(
jwt({
secret: "hello world !",
credentialsRequired: false,
getToken: function fromHeaderOrQuerystring(ctx) {
if (
ctx.headers.authorization &&
ctx.headers.authorization.split(" ")[0] === "Bearer"
) {
return ctx.headers.authorization.split(" ")[1];
} else if (ctx.query && ctx.query.token) {
return ctx.query.token;
}
return null;
}
})
);
If you are developing an application in which the secret used to sign tokens is not static, you can provide a async function as the
secret parameter. The function has the signature:
async function(ctx, payload):
ctx (
Object) - The koa
ctx object.
payload (
Object) - An object with the JWT claims.
need to return a secret string or promise to use to verify the JWT.
For example, if the secret varies based on the JWT issuer:
const jwt = require("koa-jwt2");
const data = require("./data");
const utilities = require("./utilities");
const secretAsync = async function(ctx, payload) {
const issuer = payload.iss;
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
data.getTenantByIdentifier(issuer, function(err, tenant) {
if (err) {
return reject(err);
}
if (!tenant) {
reject(new Error("missing_secret"));
}
const secret = utilities.decrypt(tenant.secret);
resolve(secret);
});
});
};
app.get("/protected", jwt({ secret: secretCallback }), async function(ctx) {
if (!ctx.state.user.admin) {
ctx.throw(401);
}
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.body = "";
});
It is possible that some tokens will need to be revoked so they cannot be used any longer. You can provide a function as the
isRevoked option. The signature of the function is
async function(ctx, payload):
ctx (
Object) - The koa
context object.
payload (
Object) - An object with the JWT claims.
For example, if the
(iss, jti) claim pair is used to identify a JWT:
const jwt = require("koa-jwt2");
const data = require("./data");
const utilities = require("./utilities");
const isRevokedAsync = function(req, payload, done) {
const issuer = payload.iss;
const tokenId = payload.jti;
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
data.getRevokedToken(issuer, tokenId, function(err, token) {
if (err) {
return reject(err);
}
resolve(!!token);
});
});
};
app.get(
"/protected",
jwt({
secret: "shhhhhhared-secret",
isRevoked: isRevokedAsync
}),
async function(ctx) {
if (!ctx.state.user.admin) {
ctx.throw(401);
}
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.body = "";
}
);
The default behavior is to throw an error when the token is invalid, so you can add your custom logic to manage unauthorized access as follows:
app.use(async function(ctx, next) {
try {
await next();
} catch (err) {
if (err.name === "UnauthorizedError") {
ctx.status = 401;
ctx.body = "invalid token...";
}
}
});
You might want to use this module to identify registered users while still providing access to unregistered users. You can do this by using the option credentialsRequired:
app.use(
jwt({
secret: "hello world !",
credentialsRequired: false
})
);
$ npm install
$ npm test
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.