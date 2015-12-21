A koajs streaming friendly JSONP middleware that supports GET/POST JSONP requests.
$ npm install koa-jsonp
const db = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984/my_db')
const stringify = require('json-array-stream')
const jsonp = require('koa-jsonp')
app.use(jsonp())
app.use(mount('/users', function *() {
this.type = 'json'
this.body = db.view('koa_example', 'users')
.pipe(JSONStream.parse('rows.*.value'))
.pipe(stringify())
}))
app.use(mount('/dow', function *() {
this.body = ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
}))
app.listen(8080)
yield
GET http://localhot:8080/users -> JSON
POST http://localhot:8080/users -> JSON
GET http://localhot:8080/users?callback=onUserList -> JSONP
POST http://localhot:8080/users?callback=onUserList -> JSONP + iFrame
GET http://localhot:8080/dow -> JSON
POST http://localhot:8080/dow -> JSON
GET http://localhot:8080/dow?callback=dowReady -> JSONP
POST http://localhot:8080/dow?callback=dowReady -> JSONP + iFrame
function jsonp (options)
Returns the generator middleware.
String: defaults to
'.default.lan') the first level domain where your API will be consumed. Used in iframe mode (???)
String: defaults to
'callback') The name of the JSONP callback
text/javascript
text/html
The middleware auto selects the right format based on the presence of callback (querystring) and the HTTP method.
This is not required if your frontend and your API run in the same domain or if you set the `Access-Control-
headers properly. In this case just use anXMLHttpRequest` and don't use this middleware at all. Reference: MDN - HTML5Rocks - SO*
There is a way to read a JSONP response after sending a POST request (form) in the browser. The solution is to set an iframe as target of the form (could be hidden). The iframe will load your response page, in this case plain HTML with a script tag and will call your
callback using
parent.callbackname(data).
This is an old snippet using
mootools that creates a form, an iframe, and posts your request. Then dispose everything after executing your callback.
You can easily port it to jQuery.
var __requestsMap__ = {}
function post(url, fields, callback) {
var requestId = new Date().getTime()
var inputs = []
Object.keys(fields).forEach(function (fieldName) {
inputs.push(new Element('input', {
name: fieldName,
value: data[fieldName]
}))
})
if (url.match(/\?/)) {
url += '&callback=__requestsMap__["' + requestId + '"]'
} else {
url += '?callback=__requestsMap__["' + requestId + '"]'
}
var form = new Element('form', {
'enctype': enctype,
'method': 'post',
'action': url,
'target': requestId,
'style': 'display: none'
}).adopt(inputs).inject(document.body)
var iframe = new Element('iframe', {
id: requestId,
name: requestId,
styles: { display: 'none' }
}).inject(document.body)
__requestsMap__[requestId] = function (response) {
callback(null, response)
// cleanup
delete __requestsMap__[requestId]
iframe.dispose().destroy()
form.dispose().destroy()
}
form.submit()
}
koa-jsonp follows (more or less) the Felix's Node.js Style Guide, your contribution must be consistent with this style.
The test suite is written on top of mochajs/mocha and it took hours of hard work. Please use the tests to check if your contribution is breaking some part of the library and add new tests for each new feature.
⚡ npm test
and for your test coverage
⚡ make test-cov
