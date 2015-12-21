A koajs streaming friendly JSONP middleware that supports GET/POST JSONP requests.

Install

npm install koa-jsonp

Example

const db = require ( 'nano' )( 'http://localhost:5984/my_db' ) const stringify = require ( 'json-array-stream' ) const jsonp = require ( 'koa-jsonp' ) app.use(jsonp()) app.use(mount( '/users' , function *( ) { this .type = 'json' this .body = db.view( 'koa_example' , 'users' ) .pipe(JSONStream.parse( 'rows.*.value' )) .pipe(stringify()) })) app.use(mount( '/dow' , function *( ) { this .body = [ 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' ] })) app.listen( 8080 )

yield

GET http://localhot:8080/users -> JSON POST http://localhot:8080/users -> JSON GET http://localhot:8080/users?callback=onUserList -> JSONP POST http://localhot:8080/users?callback=onUserList -> JSONP + iFrame GET http://localhot:8080/dow -> JSON POST http://localhot:8080/dow -> JSON GET http://localhot:8080/dow?callback=dowReady -> JSONP POST http://localhot:8080/dow?callback=dowReady -> JSONP + iFrame

API

function jsonp ( options )

Returns the generator middleware.

Options

domain - ( String : defaults to '.default.lan' ) the first level domain where your API will be consumed. Used in iframe mode (???)

- ( : defaults to ) the first level domain where your API will be consumed. Used in iframe mode (???) callbackName: ( String : defaults to 'callback' ) The name of the JSONP callback

Use cases

JSONP : text/javascript

: JSONP + iFrame: text/html

The middleware auto selects the right format based on the presence of callback (querystring) and the HTTP method.

JSONP CORS

This is not required if your frontend and your API run in the same domain or if you set the `Access-Control- headers properly. In this case just use an XMLHttpRequest` and don't use this middleware at all. Reference: MDN - HTML5Rocks - SO*

There is a way to read a JSONP response after sending a POST request (form) in the browser. The solution is to set an iframe as target of the form (could be hidden). The iframe will load your response page, in this case plain HTML with a script tag and will call your callback using parent.callbackname(data) .

This is an old snippet using mootools that creates a form, an iframe, and posts your request. Then dispose everything after executing your callback. You can easily port it to jQuery.

var __requestsMap__ = {} function post ( url, fields, callback ) { var requestId = new Date ().getTime() var inputs = [] Object .keys(fields).forEach( function ( fieldName ) { inputs.push( new Element( 'input' , { name : fieldName, value : data[fieldName] })) }) if (url.match( /\?/ )) { url += '&callback=__requestsMap__["' + requestId + '"]' } else { url += '?callback=__requestsMap__["' + requestId + '"]' } var form = new Element( 'form' , { 'enctype' : enctype, 'method' : 'post' , 'action' : url, 'target' : requestId, 'style' : 'display: none' }).adopt(inputs).inject( document .body) var iframe = new Element( 'iframe' , { id : requestId, name : requestId, styles : { display : 'none' } }).inject( document .body) __requestsMap__[requestId] = function ( response ) { callback( null , response) delete __requestsMap__[requestId] iframe.dispose().destroy() form.dispose().destroy() } form.submit() }

How to contribute

koa-jsonp follows (more or less) the Felix's Node.js Style Guide, your contribution must be consistent with this style.

The test suite is written on top of mochajs/mocha and it took hours of hard work. Please use the tests to check if your contribution is breaking some part of the library and add new tests for each new feature.

⚡ npm test

and for your test coverage

⚡ make test -cov

License

This software is released under the MIT license cited below.