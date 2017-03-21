Error handler for pure Koa
>=2.0.0 JSON apps where showing the stack trace is cool!
npm install --save koa-json-error
Versions
>=3.0.0support Koa
^2.0.0. For earlier versions of Koa, please use previous releases.
>=6.0.0
>=2.2.0
Starting from
3.2.0, this package supports node
>=6.0.0to match Koa requirements.
'use strict';
const koa = require('koa');
const error = require('koa-json-error')
let app = new Koa();
app.use(error())
If you don't really feel that showing the stack trace is that cool, you can customize the way errors are shown on responses. There's a basic and more advanced, granular approach to this.
You can provide a single formatter function as an argument on middleware initialization. It receives the original raised error and it is expected to return a formatted response.
Here's a simple example:
'use strict';
const koa = require('koa');
const error = require('koa-json-error')
function formatError(err) {
return {
// Copy some attributes from
// the original error
status: err.status,
message: err.message,
// ...or add some custom ones
success: false,
reason: 'Unexpected'
}
}
let app = new Koa();
app.use(error(formatError));
This basic configuration is essentially the same (and serves as a shorthand for) the following:
'use strict';
let app = new Koa();
app.use(error({
preFormat: null,
format: formatError
}));
See section below.
You can also customize errors on responses through a series of three formatter functions, specified in an
options object. They receive the raw error object and return a formatted response. This gives you fine-grained control over the final output and allows for different formats on various environments.
You may pass in the
options object as argument to the middleware. These are the available settings.
options.preFormat (Function)
Perform some task before calling
options.format. Must be a function with the original
err as its only argument.
Defaults to:
(err) => Object.assign({}, err)
Which sets all enumerable properties of
err onto the formatted object.
options.format (Function)
Runs inmediatly after
options.preFormat. It receives two arguments: the original
err and the output of
options.preFormat. It should
return a newly formatted error.
Defaults to adding the following non-enumerable properties to the output:
const DEFAULT_PROPERTIES = [
'name',
'message',
'stack',
'type'
];
It also defines a
status property like so:
obj.status = err.status || err.statusCode || 500;
options.postFormat (Function)
Runs inmediatly after
options.format. It receives two arguments: the original
err and the output of
options.format. It should
return a newly formatted error.
The default is a no-op (final output is defined by
options.format).
This option is useful when you want to preserve the default functionality and extend it in some way.
For example,
'use strict';
const _ = require('lodash');
const koa = require('koa');
const error = require('koa-json-error')
let options = {
// Avoid showing the stacktrace in 'production' env
postFormat: (e, obj) => process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? _.omit(obj, 'stack') : obj
};
let app = new Koa();
app.use(error(options));
Modifying the error inside the
*formatfunctions will mutate the original object. Be aware of that if any other Koa middleware runs after this one.