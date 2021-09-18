openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kjr

koa-joi-router-docs

by Edward Chu
1.2.1 (see all)

A Swagger API Docs generator from koa-joi-router routes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Koa-Joi-Router Docs Generator

This project is based on paul42/joi-router-swagger-docs.

A node module for generating Swagger 2.0 JSON definitions from existing koa-joi-router routes.

Aiming to be a replacement for koa-resourcer-docs which can take advantage of various Swagger 2.0 tools for generating client libraries, test suites, AWS Lambda/serverless, etc.

Preview

code_to_docs

Install

# use npm
npm install koa-joi-router-docs --save
# use yarn
yarn add koa-joi-router-docs

Example

Visit example/ folder to see the full example.

API

new SwaggerAPI()

Creates a new SwaggerAPI instance.

swaggerAPI.addJoiRouter(router, options)

Add a joi-router instance to the API. The router should already have all its routes set up before calling this method (which pulls the route definitions from the router's .routes property).

Options:

  • prefix: Prefix to add to Swagger path (use prefix from JoiRouter if not set)

swaggerAPI.generateSpec(baseSpec, options)

Create a Swagger specification for this API. A base specification should be provided with an info object (containing at least the title and version strings) and any other global descriptions.

Options:

  • defaultResponses: Custom default responses
    {
  200: {
    description: 'Success'
  }
}

Donation

If you find this project useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee:


Acknowledgements

We are grateful to the authors of existing related projects for their ideas and collaboration:

Contributors

chuyik
chuyik

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial