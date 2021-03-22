A Pug middleware for Koa.

Support Pug@3.

How to use

npm install koa-pug --save

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const Pug = require ( 'koa-pug' ) const app = new Koa() const pug = new Pug({ viewPath : path.resolve(__dirname, './views' ), locals : { }, basedir : 'path/for/pug/extends' , helperPath : [ 'path/to/pug/helpers' , { random : 'path/to/lib/random.js' }, { _ : require ( 'lodash' ) } ], app : app }) pug.locals.someKey = 'some value' app.use( async ctx => { await ctx.render( 'index' , locals, true ) })

For koa@1 :

const koa = require ( 'koa' ) const Pug = require ( 'koa-pug' ) const app = koa() const pug = new Pug({ app : app }) app.use( function * ( ) { yield this .render( 'index' , locals, true ) })

Use koa-pug as a standalone Pug renderer:

const pug = new Pug({ viewPath : path.resolve(__dirname, './views' ), locals : { }, basedir : 'path/for/pug/extends' , helperPath : [ 'path/to/pug/helpers' , { random : 'path/to/lib/random.js' }, { _ : require ( 'lodash' ) } ], }) async function sendEmail ( recipients, tplFile, locals ) { const body = await pug.render(tplFile, locals) await send(recipients, body) }

Options

options are extended from Pug's options, all options will be passed to Pug compiler except the following:

viewPath: string : the location of Pug templates. Default is process.cwd() .

locals: { [key: string]: any } : variables and helpers that will be passed to Pug compiler.

helperPath: string | string[] | { [key string]: string } : location(s) of helper(s).

koa-pug will set content-type to text/html for you, you can change it:

await ctx.render( 'index' ) ctx.type = 'text/plain'

Global Helpers

By setting helperPath , koa-pug will load all the modules that under sepecified folxder, and make them available on all templates.

helperPath also could be an array including folders, files path, even moduleName: 'path/to/lib.js mapping object. Also support node module as a helper, just like: '_': require('lodash')

Defining a Helper

module .exports = function ( input ) { return (input.getMonth() + 1 ) + '/' + input.getDate() + '/' + input.getFullYear() }

Equals to:

module .exports = { moduleName : 'formatDate' , moduleBody (input) { return (input.getMonth() + 1 ) + '/' + input.getDate() + '/' + input.getFullYear() } }

Use help in Pug:

p= formatDate(new Date())

How koa-pug resolves Pug template files

Let's say the project views structure like:

views ├── user .pug ├── user │ └── index .pug └── file └── index .pug

koa-pug will search file in the following order:

<tpl_name>.pug

<tpl_name>/index.pug

When pug.render('user') is called, views/user.pug will be rendered. If you want to render views/user/index.pug , you have to pass it to renderer explicitly: pug.render('user/index) .

When pug.render('file') is called, views/file/index.pug will be rendered.

Contributors

Via GitHub