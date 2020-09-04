koa-ip is a ip filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist .

Install

$ npm i koa-ip --save or $ yarn add koa-ip

Usage

ip( String | RegExp ) ip( Array { String | RegExp }) ip({ whitelist : Array { String | RegExp }, blacklist : Array { String | RegExp }, handler : async (ctx, next) => {} })

Examples

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const ip = require ( 'koa-ip' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(ip( '192.168.0.*' )) app.listen( 3000 )

blacklist handler

const app = new Koa() app.use( ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.request.ip = '127.0.0.1' return next() }) app.use(ip({ blacklist : [ '127.0.0.*' ], handler : async (ctx, next) => { ctx.status = 403 } })) app.use( ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.status = 200 }) app.listen( 3000 )

NB: If missing blacklist handler, default ctx.status = 403 .

More examples see test.

Test

$ npm test (coverage 100%) or $ yarn test (coverage 100%)

License

MIT