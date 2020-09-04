openbase logo
ki

koa-ip

by nswbmw
2.1.0 (see all)

Ip filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist.

Readme

koa-ip

KoaJs Slack

koa-ip is a ip filter middleware for koa, support whitelist and blacklist.

Install

$ npm i koa-ip --save
or 
$ yarn add koa-ip

Usage

ip(String|RegExp)
ip(Array{String|RegExp})
ip({
  whitelist: Array{String|RegExp},
  blacklist: Array{String|RegExp},
  handler: async (ctx, next) => {}// handle blacklist ip
})

Examples

const Koa = require('koa')
const ip = require('koa-ip')

const app = new Koa()

app.use(ip('192.168.0.*'))// whitelist
// app.use(ip(['192.168.0.*', '8.8.8.[0-3]']))// whitelist
// app.use(ip({
//   whitelist: ['192.168.0.*', '8.8.8.[0-3]'],
//   blacklist: ['144.144.*']
// }))

app.listen(3000)

blacklist handler

const app = new Koa()
app.use((ctx, next) => {
  ctx.request.ip = '127.0.0.1'
  return next()
})
app.use(ip({
  blacklist: ['127.0.0.*'],
  handler: async (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.status = 403
  }
}))

app.use((ctx, next) => {
  ctx.status = 200
})

app.listen(3000)

NB: If missing blacklist handler, default ctx.status = 403.

More examples see test.

Test

$ npm test (coverage 100%)
or
$ yarn test (coverage 100%)

License

MIT

