koa-ip is a ip filter middleware for koa, support
whitelistand
blacklist.
$ npm i koa-ip --save
or
$ yarn add koa-ip
ip(String|RegExp)
ip(Array{String|RegExp})
ip({
whitelist: Array{String|RegExp},
blacklist: Array{String|RegExp},
handler: async (ctx, next) => {}// handle blacklist ip
})
const Koa = require('koa')
const ip = require('koa-ip')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(ip('192.168.0.*'))// whitelist
// app.use(ip(['192.168.0.*', '8.8.8.[0-3]']))// whitelist
// app.use(ip({
// whitelist: ['192.168.0.*', '8.8.8.[0-3]'],
// blacklist: ['144.144.*']
// }))
app.listen(3000)
const app = new Koa()
app.use((ctx, next) => {
ctx.request.ip = '127.0.0.1'
return next()
})
app.use(ip({
blacklist: ['127.0.0.*'],
handler: async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.status = 403
}
}))
app.use((ctx, next) => {
ctx.status = 200
})
app.listen(3000)
NB: If missing blacklist handler, default
ctx.status = 403.
More examples see test.
$ npm test (coverage 100%)
or
$ yarn test (coverage 100%)
MIT