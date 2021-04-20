This repo is deprecated, please use koa-i18next-middleware.

Introduction

A middleware to use i18next in koajs.

Getting started

install dependencies

npm install koa-i18next

working with backend

const koa = require ( 'koa' ) const i18next = require ( 'i18next' ) const Backend = require ( 'i18next-sync-fs-backend' ) const koaI18next = require ( 'koa-i18next' ) i18next .use(Backend) .init({ backend : { loadPath : path.resolve( './locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' ), addPath : path.resolve( './locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.missing.json' ) }, preload : [ 'zh' , 'en' ], fallbackLng : 'en' }) const app = koa() app.use(koaI18next(i18next, { lookupCookie : 'i18next' , lookupPath : 'lng' , lookupFromPathIndex : 0 , lookupQuerystring : 'lng' , lookupSession : 'lng' , order : [ 'querystring' ], next : true })) app.use( function * ( next ) { this .body = { message : this .t( 'lalala' )} })

language detection

Support for:

querystring

cookie

header

session

path

If you don't config this, it will use ['querystring', 'cookie', 'header'] as default detecting order.

options

{ order : [ 'querystring' , 'cookie' , 'header' ], lookupQuerystring : 'lng' , lookupCookie : 'i18next' , lookupSession : 'lng' , lookupPath : 'lng' , lookupFromPathIndex : 0 , next : true }

api

you can use i18next in koa middleware, as:

this .t( 'balabala' , options)

i18next.t arguments are all supported. i18next.t

Resources middleware

inspired by i18next-express-middleware

If needed, you can serve the translations with the resources middleware.

As Koa doesn't come with built-in routing system, you'll have to handle the request path matching by a routing library or by specifying a path in the options.

const koaI18next = require ( 'koa-i18next' ) ... app.use(koaI18next.getResourcesHandler(i18next, { path : '/locales/resources.json' })); app.get( '/locales/resources.json' , koaI18next.getResourcesHandler(i18next));

Requesting /locales/resources.json?lng=en&ns=fr will return the translations of the common namespace of the en language.

Note: Multiple languages and namespaces are supported.

Available options (with default) are :

{ path : false , propertyParam : 'query' , lngParam : 'lng' , nsParam : 'ns' }

Missing Keys middleware

inspired by i18next-express-middleware

You can handle missing keys with the Missing Keys middleware. It'll need the bodyparser in order to get the submitted missing translations.

const koaI18next = require ( 'koa-i18next' ) ... app.use(koaI18next.getMissingKeysHandler(i18next, { path : '/locales/add' })); app.post( '/locales/add' , koaI18next.getMissingKeysHandler(i18next));

Posting on /locales/add?lng=en&ns=common with an array of missing message as body will perform a save missing for the common namespace and the en language.

Available options (with default) are :

{ path : false , propertyParam : 'query' , lngParam : 'lng' , nsParam : 'ns' }

License

MIT